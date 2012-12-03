Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Chinese factories see growth, Europe slump eases
LONDON - Chinese manufacturing returns to growth in November
for the first time in over a year and the deep downturn in euro
zone factories eases slightly, according to business surveys.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and Lucy
Hornby, 600 words)
+ See also:
- PMI-FINAL/GERMANY, moved, 400 words
- CHINA-PMI/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lucy Hornby, 800 words
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING, moved, 100 words
Greece launches bond buyback offer, tops expectations
ATHENS - Greece says it will spend 10 billion euros to buy
back bonds in a bid to reduce its ballooning debt and unfreeze
long-delayed aid, setting a price range above market
expectations to ensure sufficient investor
interest.(GREECE-BUYBACK/ (UPDATE 4), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM
ET, by George Georgiopoulos and Karolina Tagaris, 800 words)
+ See also:
- ECB-NOYER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 550 words
UK lawmakers call for tax crackdown on multinationals
LONDON - A committee of UK lawmakers has called on the
government to crack down on multinational companies that make
substantial sales in Britain but pay little tax here, echoing
demands from leaders across Europe for measures to tackle
corporate tax avoidance. (BRITAIN-TAX/BIGBUSINESS, moved, by Tom
Bergin, 640 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-TAX/TREASURY , moved, 360 words
Rise in factory activity lifts world shares
LONDON - The euro hit a six-week high and shares rise as
signs of growth in China and a slower contraction in Europe lift
demand but concern over the U.S. budget crisis caps gains.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), moved, 890 words)
ECONOMY
Global fund worry about U.S. fiscal cliff, euro crisis eases
LONDON - Global investors increase their equity overweight
positions to a 20-month high in November, boosting their
holdings of riskier assets as they became less concerned about
fiscal woes on both sides of the Atlantic, a Reuters poll
showed. (FUNDS-POLL/(WRAPUP 1), moved, by Ingrid Melander, 675
words)
In US 'fiscal cliff' manoeuvres it's all about the holiday
WASHINGTON - Watching the events of the past few weeks, you
could have gotten the idea that the United States is not only
going to slip from the "fiscal cliff" but jump lemming-like off
it. (USA FISCAL/CONGRESS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Richard Cowan,
1,000 words)
Britain must hike infrastructure budget - Ernst & Young
LONDON - The British government should focus on
infrastructure projects to boost its economy over the next two
years, a think tank has says. (ERNSTYOUNG-AUTUMNSTATEMENT,
moved, by Luke Jeffs, 370 words)
Euro zone crisis drags down European ad spending - report
LONDON - The euro zone crisis has left Western Europe the
only world region to see a fall in advertising spending this
year, market research group ZenithOptimedia says.
(EUROPE-ADVERTISING/, moved, by Luke Jeffs, 290 words)
Gabon puts squeeze on oil companies
LONDON - Gabon is seeking to squeeze more money out of
foreign oil companies operating in the country, executives say,
potentially damping enthusiasm for a long-awaited deepwater
licensing round due next year. (GABON-OIL/, moved, by Tom Bergin
and Shadia Nasralla, 650 words)
COMPANIES
Credit Suisse boss under pressure despite outsmarting rival
ZURICH - Credit Suisse boss Brady Dougan has outmanoeuvred
an internal rival with his recent revamp of the Swiss bank and
management shake-up but is still on borrowed time, senior
banking sources say.(CREDITSUISSE-CEO/, moved, by Katharina
Bart, 1,120 words)
+ See also:
+ UBS-LIBOR/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martin de Sa'Pinto, 400
words
EADS confirms shareholder shake-up talks
PARIS - Shares in EADS rise as European nations race
towards a deal aimed at overhauling a convoluted shareholder
structure at Europe's largest aerospace group.
(EADS-STRUCTURE/TALKS (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Regan and
Gernot Heller, 530 words)
Delta among suitors for stake in Virgin Atlantic - sources
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines says it is in talks
with interested parties to sell its 49 percent stake in British
carrier Virgin Atlantic, with sources revealing that Delta Air
Lines Inc is among the potential suitors. (DELTA-VIRGIN/ (WRAPUP
3, GRAPHIC), moved, by Rhys Jones and Charmian Kok, 960 words)
Telefonica eyes listing of LatAm unit to cut debt
MADRID - Spain's Telefonica is considering listing 10 to 15
percent of its Latin American arm in a move that could help cut
its debt by up to 6 billion euros ($7.8 billion) and safeguard
its prized investment grade credit rating.(TELEFONIC-IPO/LATAM
(UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Jesús Aguado, 630 words)
Batelco to buy CWC assets in $1 bln deal
DUBAI - Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) has agreed
to buy Cable & Wireless Communications' assets in Monaco and
some islands in a deal worth up to $1 billion, hoping growth
overseas will offset falling revenue and market share at home.
(BATELCO/CWC(UPDATE 3), moved, by Matt Smith and Dinesh Nair,
650 words)
Telecom Italia Media shares rise on sale hopes
MILAN - Shares in Telecom Italia Media rise more than 3
percent, on expectations that parent Telecom Italia could be
closer to a sale of Italy's third-largest commercial TV
broadcaster. (TELECOMITALIAMEDIA-OFFERS/, moved, 270 words)