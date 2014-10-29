Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Fed set to end one crisis chapter even as global risks rise

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to shutter its bond-buying programme, closing one controversial chapter in its crisis response even as it struggles to manage a full return to normal monetary policy. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, by Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty, 570 words)

Deutsche Bank slumps to net loss as legal costs weigh

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank slides to a net loss in the third quarter after falling victim to the legal costs that already this week prompted a management reshuffle designed to help tackle a long list of unresolved litigation issues. (DEUTSCHEBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze, 570 words)

French drugmaker Sanofi sacks CEO Viehbacher

PARIS - Sanofi's board ousts its chief executive of six years at a special meeting, two days after it emerged he had fallen out with the French drugmaker's chairman, wiping more billions off its market value. (SANOFI SA-MANAGEMENT/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Noëlle Mennella and Natalie Huet, 800 words)

Fifty countries sign OECD pact to swap tax information

BERLIN - Finance ministers and tax chiefs from dozens of countries sign an agreement in Berlin to automatically swap tax information, which German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says heralds the end of tax evasion via secret bank accounts. (GLOBAL-TAX/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Stephen Brown, 400 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Stocks up, investors hope for comforting Fed message

LONDON - World stocks rise, lifted by corporate earnings and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will indicate later in the day it won't raise interest rates for some time. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 675 words)

Hedge funds muscle into reinsurance, attracting doubters

LONDON - Hedge funds are muscling their way into the market to share the cost of cleaning up after natural catastrophes, but sceptics are questioning whether they will stick around ahead of the next "big one" as underwriting returns fall. (HEDGEFUNDS-REINSURANCE/, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 855 words)

US SEC probing private equity performance figures - sources

NEW YORK - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is examining how private equity firms report a key metric of their past performance when they market new funds to investors, as the regulator boosts its scrutiny of the industry, according to people familiar with the matter. (SEC-PRIVATEEQUITY (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, 720 words)

Standard Life outlook muddied by British pension changes

LONDON - Insurer Standard Life reports strong net inflows in the third quarter but says that changes in British pension rules cut sales of key products and made the outlook uncertain. (STANDARDLIFE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 330 words)

INSIGHT

Sanctions bind Russia's energy elite to Putin

MOSCOW - An offer by Gazprom to help rival Rosneft salvage an Arctic oil project shows how tightly sanctions have bound Russia's political and business elite together in the Ukraine crisis - an unintended consequence of the West's punitive measures. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ENERGY-RUSSIA (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Elizabeth Piper and Timothy Heritage, 1,360 words)

ECONOMY

German exports to Russia plunge in August

BERLIN - German exports to Russia fell by more than 26 percent on the year in August, the sharpest fall since the financial crisis in 2009, according to data released on Wednesday which underlines the impact of Russia sanctions on Europe's biggest economy. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/RUSSIA-EXPORTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

ECB must expand balance sheet by 1 tln euros to lift prices

LONDON/BANGALORE - The European Central Bank will need to expand its balance sheet by around 1 trillion euros for a stimulus programme to be effective in boosting inflation, according to a Reuters poll, and it may be difficult to reach that target. (ECB-POLICY/POLL, moved, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

Don't panic, OPEC sec gen says after oil price fall

LONDON - There is no need to panic at the recent drop in oil prices, the secretary general of OPEC says, saying low prices will curb competing supplies and require the group to pump far more by the end of the decade. (OPEC-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alex Lawler and David Sheppard, 570 words)

Banks see upswing in loan demand across the euro zone

FRANKFURT - Around one in five banks across the euro zone expect companies to approach them for more credit as the year draws to a close, with those in Germany and France most optimistic, the European Central Bank says. (ECB/BANKLENDINGSURVEY (UPDATE 1), moved, by John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel, 390 words)

Ukraine, Russia, EU try again to forge gas deal

BRUSSELS - Ukraine and Russia begin new gas crisis talks brokered by the European Commission, but Kiev's lack of cash could have pushed a deal out of reach. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS TALKS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Barbara Lewis, 800 words)

Russian cbank launches first dollar repo auction

MOSCOW - The Russian central bank is making the first weekly auction of 28-day forex repos to provide foreign currency to banks, as Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis keep dollars in short supply. (RUSSIA-CENBANK/REPOS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Jason Bush, 500 words)

UK lenders cut back on new mortgages as housing market slows

LONDON - British lenders approved the fewest mortgages in more than a year last month, adding to signs that previously rapid growth in Britain's housing market and the broader economy is slowing. (BRITAIN-LENDING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken, 520 words)

COMPANIES

Fiat Chrysler Q3 EBIT below consensus, confirms FY guidance

MILAN - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reports a slightly lower-than-expected rise in third-quarter operating profit as weaker margins in North America compounded a slowdown in Latin America, but sticks to its full-year guidance. (FIATCHRYSLER-RESULTS/, moved, 250 words)

Russia's Rosneft defies forecast for loss

MOSCOW - Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil producer, posts a steep fall in its third-quarter net income because of a weaker rouble and sliding oil prices, but defied expectations of a net loss. (RUSSIA-ROSNEFT'/PROFIT (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

Total beats profit forecasts, CEO to tour oil leaders

PARIS - French oil company Total's new chief will visit oil-rich countries to cement links with their leaders after the sudden death of his predecessor and will go ahead with cost cuts after falling oil prices squeezed third-quarter profits. (TOTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michel Rose, 820 words)

UK's Fraud Office to probe Tesco accounting errors - Sky

LONDON - Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to launch a formal criminal probe into accounting errors at troubled supermarket Tesco, Sky News reports. (TESCO-ACCOUNTS/SFO (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 310 words)

Fugro scraps 2014 dividend, shares tumble 25 percent

AMSTERDAM - Dutch marine services and engineering group Fugro loses a quarter of its market value after saying it will scrap its 2014 dividend and warns of more pressure on profits in a rapidly worsening oil and gas market. (FUGRO NV/DIVIDENDS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anthony Deutsch, 500 words)

Air France-KLM sees more belt-tightening after pilot strike

PARIS - Air France-KLM says it will limit investments and accelerate cost controls next year to mop up the remaining impact of a recent pilots strike that helped slash its operating profit by more than half in the third quarter. (AIRFRANCE-KLM/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher and Matthias Blamont, 820 words)