TOP STORIES
Trade, defence spending buoy U.S. third-quarter growth
WASHINGTON - A smaller trade deficit and a surge in defence
spending buoyed U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, but
other details of Thursday's report hinted at some loss of
momentum in activity. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Lucia
Mutikani, 475 words)
Barclays sets aside $800 mln for FX fines as profits rise
LONDON - Barclays Plc set aside 500 million pounds ($800
million) in the third quarter to cover potential fines for
rigging currency markets, taking the shine off a rise in profits
as its retail business performed well and costs were cut.
(BARCLAYS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Steve Slater, 800
words)
+ See also:
- NAB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Swati Pandey, 500 words
- DANSKE BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ole Mikkelsen,
550 words
Shell outpaces peers with profit growth, keeps spending
LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell has outpaced peers with a
forecast-beating rise in quarterly profit and says it will spend
heavily next year on key projects, even as oil majors prepare to
weather the full impact of a sharp drop in oil prices.
(SHELL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ron Bousso and Dmitry
Zhdannikov, 685 words)
+ See also:
- CONOCOPHILLIPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 295 words
- ENI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stephen Jewkes, 460
words
- TECHNIP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michel Rose, 570
words
Power of "France Inc" on display in Sanofi boardroom coup
PARIS - Events at Sanofi this week cost a high-flying
German-Canadian boss his job and global investors billions. They
are also a reminder that corporate France carries the national
interest in its DNA, and neglects its family duties at its
peril. (SANOFI-MANAGEMENT/FRANCE, moved, by Andy Callus, 1,000
words)
MARKETS
Dollar surges as Fed ends QE on hawkish note
LONDON - The dollar surges to a three-week high and global
shares fall as the Federal Reserve strikes a confident note on
the U.S. economy while the threat of deflation in the euro zone
mounts. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Jamie McGeever
and Francesco Canepa, 545 words)
ECONOMY
Biggest oil price forecast cut since financial crisis
Consumers can expect at least another two years of low oil
prices, a Reuters poll shows, recording its biggest downgrade to
forecasts since the global economic crisis. (OIL-PRICES/ (POLL),
moved, by Arpan Varghese and Ratul Ray Chaudhuri, 635 words)
Drop in German unemployment bodes well for domestic demand
BERLIN - German joblessness unexpectedly falls in October
and the unemployment rate holds steady at 6.7 percent,
underlining the strength of the job market in Europe's largest
economy and coming as a welcome bright spot after a slew of weak
data. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Michelle Martin, 360 words)
+ See also:
- GERMANY-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 370 words
Spain's economic growth slows in 3rd quarter as prices fall
MADRID - Spain's economy grew for the fifth straight quarter
from July to September but at a slower rate than April to June
as uncertainties hang over pace of recovery across the euro zone
and consumer price falls fuel deflation worries. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)
+ See also:
- SPAIN-ECONOMY/RENTS (PICTURE), moved, by Sarah White, 840
words
Euro zone sentiment unexpectedly improves in October
BRUSSELS - Euro zone economic sentiment unexpectedly rose in
October, picking up from a near one-year low in September, in an
indication that the bloc's struggling economy may be slowly
improving at the end of the year. (EUROZONE-SENTIMENT/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 315 words)
Russia seen raising interest rates despite weak economy
MOSCOW - Russia will raise interest rates this week to curb
inflation and prop up the rouble, analysts forecast in a Reuters
poll, as the central bank tries to contain fallout from the
Ukraine crisis and plunging oil prices. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/POLL,
moved, by Kira Zavyalova and Jason Bush, 700 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alexander
Winning, 570 words
Ukraine says EU to be guarantor in any Russia gas deal
BRUSSELS/KIEV - Ukraine and the European Union have agreed
that the EU's executive arm will serve as guarantor in any
agreement for Russia to supply Ukraine with gas, Ukrainian Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk says. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 840 words)
COMPANIES
Apple's Tim Cook says "proud to be gay"
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook publicly comes out as gay
in an article for Bloomberg Businessweek magazine, saying he
wants to support others who find it difficult to reveal their
sexual orientation. (APPLE-CEO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Anya
George Tharakan, 315 words)
VW profit jumps on record Audi, Porsche sales
BERLIN - Germany's Volkswagen posts higher-than-expected
operating profit in the third quarter, boosted by European and
Chinese buyers of its luxury Audi and Porsche models.
(VOLKSWAGEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Andreas
Cremer, 620 words)
Bayer Q3 profit gains slightly on strong crop chemicals
FRANKFURT - Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer says
underlying core earnings advanced by 1.4 percent, slightly
surpassing expectations, on strong sales at its pesticides unit.
(BAYER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)
Time Warner Cable loses more video customers
Time Warner Cable Inc, the No. 2 U.S. cable TV operator,
lost more video subscribers than analysts had expected in the
third quarter as more customers opt for internet streaming
services offered by companies such as Netflix Inc. (TIM WRN
CAB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)
Britain's 'bad bank' warns of interest rate dangers ahead
LONDON - Britain's 'bad bank' has already begun contacting
around 20,000 customers whom it thinks might have problems
repaying their mortgages when interest rates start to rise, its
chief executive says. (BRITAIN-BAD BANK/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1),
moved, by Matt Scuffham, 320 words)
Thomson Reuters revenue rises on legal and tax & accounting
Thomson Reuters Corp reports a 1 percent rise in revenue
because of growth in its Legal and Tax & Accounting businesses.
(THOMSON REUTERS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Jennifer Saba, 280 words)
Aviva new business rises, UK life shows surprise bounce
LONDON - Insurer Aviva's new business rose at a healthy pace
in the first nine months of 2014, helped by strong growth in
Europe and Asia and also by a surprise improvement in the
company's UK life business in the third quarter. (AVIVA-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 540 words)
Novo Nordisk reassures on 2015 outlook after Sanofi jolt
COPENHAGEN - Novo Nordisk reassures investors that its
diabetes drugs business in the United States will continue to
grow, after French rival Sanofi warns that price competition
will hamper its U.S. sales. (NOVO NORDISK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Teis Jensen and Sabina Zawadzki, 710 words)
Lufthansa shares drop after 2015 profit guidance cut for
second time
BERLIN - Germany's Lufthansa has lowered its profit guidance
for 2015 for the second time this year due to a stuttering
global economy and increased competition, hitting its shares and
sending shivers through other airline stocks.
(LUFTHANSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 790
words)
BT targets big spenders as broadband battle intensifies
LONDON - Britain's BT says it will not be drawn into a price
war with rivals such as BSkyB, as it offset slower broadband
growth in its second quarter with customers paying more for
superfast internet connections and sports TV. (BT GROUP RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ALCATEL-LUCENT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gwénaëlle
Barzic, 330 words