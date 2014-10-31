Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Japan shocks markets with more stimulus as inflation slows
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan shocks global financial markets by
expanding its massive stimulus spending in a stark admission
that economic growth and inflation have not picked up as much as
expected after a sales tax hike in April. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/
(WRAPUP 5), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 1,115
words)
RBS takes $640 million forex hit and warns more to come
LONDON - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland has set aside
400 million pounds ($640 million) to cover potential fines for
manipulating currency markets and warns further charges for past
misconduct will continue to hit its profits. (RBS-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 935 words)
+ See also:
- FX-INVESTIGATION/BANKS/, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 600
words)
U.S. consumer spending weakest in eight months, savings jump
WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer spending falls in September for
first time in eight months, suggesting economy lost some
momentum heading into fourth quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2),
expect by 10:30 a.m./1430 GMT, by Lucia Mutikani, 500 words)
Russia hikes rates sharply as rouble slides, prices climb
MOSCOW - Russia's central bank raised its main interest rate
much more than expected, trying to tackle a sliding rouble and
climbing inflation as plunging global oil prices and Western
sanctions hurt the economy. (RUSSIA-CENBANK/RATES-DECISION,
moving shortly, by Jason Bush and Alexander Winning, 800 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov, 440 words
MARKETS
Shares jump, yen slumps as BOJ cranks up stimulus
LONDON - World shares jump and the yen falls to a near
seven-year low against the dollar as the Bank of Japan surprises
financial markets by significantly expanding its massive
stimulus programme. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 8), moved, by Marc
Jones, 925 words)
Hedge funds win fans in volatile markets
LONDON - European money managers are turning to riskier and
more complex equity strategies, such as hedge and alternative
funds, as a response to the bruising surge of volatility and
violent swings in stock prices that wrong-footed them.
(MARKETS-STOCKS/HEDGEFUNDS (INVESTMENT FOCUS), expect by 1400
GMT/10 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa and Blaise Robinson, 800
words)
ECONOMY
Euro zone inflation edges up to dim chance of new ECB action
BRUSSELS - Inflation in the 18 countries sharing the euro
edge up slightly in October, reinforcing the view that the
European Central Bank will hold fire on any additional policy
action at its meeting next week. (EUROZONE-INFLATION/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 5210 words)
+ See also:
- GERMANY-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 305 words
- GERMANY-ECONOMY/CONSUMPTION, moved, 120 words
Bank of England to raise leverage ratios for UK lenders
LONDON - British lenders could be told to hold more capital
to guard against risks of bad loans and other losses in the
latest move by the Bank of England to reduce the chances of
banks needing public bailouts. (BRITAIN-BOE/LEVERAGE, expect by
due 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by David Milliken and Steve Slater, 400
words)
Gazprom to resume gas supply after Ukraine pays $2.2 bln
MOSCOW - Russia may restart gas supplies to Ukraine as soon
as next week if Kiev pays $2.2 billion worth of debts and
pre-payments, Alexei Miller, head of state gas monopoly Gazprom,
says. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Denis Pinchuk
and Olesya Astakhova, 610 words)
COMPANIES
Exxon 3rd-quarter profit rises 3 percent on refining
Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil
company, reports a better-than-expected 3 percent increase in
quarterly profit on higher results in its refining and chemicals
businesses. (EXXON MOBIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
+ See also:
- CHEVRON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words
BNP shakes off impact of U.S. fine, returns to profit
PARIS - France's No. 1 bank BNP Paribas returns to net
profit in third quarter and improves solvency in sign it is
recovering after the hit from its U.S. litigation settlement;
the bank also signals appetite for new bolt-on acquisitions.
(BNPPARIBAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maya Nikolaeva and
Matthias Blamont, 630 words)
Monte Paschi options dwindle as Intesa rules out tie-up
MILAN - Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo rules
out any merger with Monte dei Paschi di Siena, denying a report
it has been sounded out to rescue the bailed out lender by the
Bank of Italy. (ITALY-BANKS/MONTEPASCHI (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Alberto Sisto and Stephen Jewkes, 500 words)
AbbVie sales blow past forecasts, fuelled by Humira
AbbVie, which this month walked away from a $55 billion deal
to buy Dublin drugmaker Shire, reports quarterly revenue and
earnings well above Wall Street expectations, fueled by soaring
sales of its Humira arthritis drug. (ABBVIE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 330 words)
Warm weather set to push M&S non-food sales down again
LONDON - Marks & Spencer is set to report a 13th straight
quarterly fall in underlying non-food sales, with trading hurt
by Britain's warm autumnal weather, the continuing "settling in"
of a new website and a sluggish economic recovery.
(MARKS&SPENCER-RESULTS/ (PREVIEW), moved, by James Davey and
Neil Maidment, 635 words)
Advertising group WPP sticks to outlook despite slowdown
LONDON - WPP Plc, the advertising group run by high-profile
executive Martin Sorrell, posts a slightly lower-than-expected 3
percent quarterly sales rise, reflecting growing concerns over
geopolitical tensions and a slowdown in the global economy.
(WPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 520 words)
AB InBev profit capped by weak U.S., Brazil recession
BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest beer
maker, increased earnings by less than expected in the third
quarter as U.S. consumers drank less, Brazil fell into recession
and Mexican cost savings dropped sharply. (ABINBEV/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 690 words)
Daimler to buy stake in Italian motorbike maker MV Agusta
FRANKFURT - Daimler AG will buy a 25 percent stake in
Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta as part of a long-term
cooperation deal which gives the German car and truck maker
access to lightweight three-cylinder engines. (DAIMLER-MV AGUSTA
MOTOR/STAKE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Edward Taylor, 520 words)
British Airways owner confident on growth as rivals falter
LONDON - The owner of British Airways and Iberia raises its
forecast for profits this year and says it is on course for
another rise in 2015 despite an increasingly competitive
backdrop that has hit rival European airlines. (ICAG-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 500 words)
Danone bolsters China presence with $550 mln baby milk deal
SHANGHAI/PARIS - France's Danone, battling local rivals for
a larger share of China's booming baby milk market, has invested
$550 million in formula maker Yashili International Holdings,
further reducing its dependence on slow growth Europe. (YASHILI
DANONE/M&A (UPDATE 2), moved, by Adam Jourdan and Dominique
Vidalon, 600 words)