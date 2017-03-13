Editor: Louise Heavens +44 20 7542 1897

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Intel to buy Israeli technology firm Mobileye for $15 bln

JERUSALEM - U.S. chipmaker Intel agrees to buy driverless technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion, positioning itself for a dominant role in the autonomous-driving sector after missing the market for mobile phones. (INTEL-MOBILEYE/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Tova Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch, 695 words)

HSBC names AIA's Tucker as chairman in break with past

HONG KONG/LONDON - HSBC breaks with tradition by choosing outsider Mark Tucker to replace Douglas Flint as chairman later this year, handing the AIA Group boss the task of selecting a new chief executive for Europe's biggest bank in 2018. (HSBC-CHAIRMAN/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Sumeet Chatterjee and Lawrence White, 649 words)

+ See also:

- HSBC-CHAIRMAN/TUCKER (NEWSMAKER), moving shortly, by Sumeet Chatterjee and Lawrence White, 700 words

UK's Wood Group to buy rival Amec Foster in $2.7 billion deal

British oilfield services company John Wood Group agrees to buy Amec Foster Wheeler in a deal valuing its smaller rival at about 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) and averting a planned 500 million pound rights issue. (AMEC FOSTER-M&A/JOHN WOOD (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Justin George Varghese and Arathy S Nair, 600 words)

Oil down again, dollar steady as pivotal week for markets gets underway

LONDON - Oil prices, down for a fifth straight day, are an outlier in a relatively calm start to an event-packed week for global markets as investors brace for a potential interest rate hike in the United States, a Dutch election and the first G20 finance ministers' meeting of the Trump era. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), updating throughout the day, by Vikram Subhedar, 720 words)

MARKETS

Dollar steadies after three-day fall, Scots rock sterling

LONDON - The dollar recovers a foothold after its worst three days of losses since early December, the impact of higher U.S. market interest rates turning it positive on the day against both the euro and a basket of currencies. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), updating throughout the day, by Patrick Graham, 575 words)

Oil touches three-month lows, as U.S. supply swells

LONDON - Oil hovers around three-month lows, as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimism over OPEC's efforts to restrict crude output. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), updating throughout the day, by Amanda Cooper, 400 words)

Euro zone bond yields fall, spotlight on Draghi

LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields retreat from multi-week highs as investors look to a speech by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi for more policy details after he signalled last week that the urgency for further action was waning. (EUROZONE-BONDS/, updating throughout the day, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 364 words)

Gold caught between political uncertainty and Fed meeting

LONDON - Gold steadies as uncertainty created by elections in Europe fuel investor interest, while the prospect of imminent rate rises later this week keep prices near the five-week lows touched last week. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4), updating throughout the day, by Pratima Desai, 410 words)

Emerging assets firmer pre-Fed; rupee NDFs firm on election result

LONDON - The Indian rupee hits 15-month highs on forward markets on Monday after regional elections confirmed the government's grip on power, while other emerging market currencies also firmed as the dollar and U.S. yields slipped from multi-week highs. (EMERGING-MARKETS/, moved, by Sujata Rao, 745 words)

ECONOMY

Crunch week as Fed meets on rates, Trump team joins G20

LONDON - After a year that tipped conventional wisdom on its head, the coming week might suggest a return to some sort of normality for the global economy - or instead take investors into a whole new round of uncertainty. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WEEKAHEAD, PICTURE), moved, by William Schomberg, 800 words)

UK PM May's hand moves closer to Brexit trigger

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May could clear the final hurdle standing between her and the start of Brexit negotiations on Monday when lawmakers will thrash out the final wording of a bill giving her the power to start the EU exit process. (BRITAIN-EU/, moved, by William James, 485 words)

At the Fed, spring comes early with return to new "normal"

WASHINGTON - U.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn. (USA-FED/PREVIEW (ANALYSIS), moved, by Howard Schneider, 740 words)

+ See also:

- USA-DEBT/MOODY'S, moved, 325 words

- USA-TRUMP/BUDGET (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Richard Cowan and Roberta Rampton, 830 words

Europe to tell G20 it will resist protectionism -document

BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will tell a G20 meeting this week that they will resist protectionism and that financial rules introduced after the 2008 crisis must be kept in place. (G20-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 400 words)

Swiss rates set to stay on hold in uncertain environment

ZURICH - The Swiss National Bank will keep its ultra-loose monetary policy on hold on Thursday ahead of elections across Europe that could boost anti-establishment parties and fuel demand for safe-haven Swiss francs, a Reuters poll found. (SNB-POLICY/POLL, moved, by John Revill, 490 words)

BOJ seen standing pat, may highlight disparity on growth and prices

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (PREVIEW), moved, by Leika Kihara, 480 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ORDERS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Minami Funakoshi, 450 words

Saudi deputy crown prince to meet Trump, investment in focus

RIYADH - Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in charge of Saudi Arabia's reforms, leaves for Washington to meet President Donald Trump on a visit expected to promote the world's top oil exporter as an investment destination. (SAUDI-USA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 510 words)

COMPANIES

Canadian fintech DH Corp to be taken private in C$4.8 bln deal

Investment firm Vista Equity Partners says it will buy Canada's DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion), in the latest sign of interest in companies specializing in financial technology. (DH-M&A/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 310 words)

Trump expected to announce vehicle emissions rules review

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Detroit area on Wednesday to hold an event with the chief executives of U.S. automakers to announce a restart of a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules sought by the industry, according to two sources briefed on the matter. (USA-TRUMP/AUTOS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by David Shepardson, 375 words)

EU antitrust chief says has approved Siemens, Gamesa wind merger

BRUSSELS - German engineering company Siemens and Spain's Gamesa have won EU antitrust approval to create the world's biggest wind turbine maker, EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager says. (GAMESA-M&A/SIEMENS-EU (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 130 words)

Fraud at ABB trims profit amid failure of internal oversight

ZURICH - ABB says that suspected fraud in South Korea cut its 2016 net income by $64 million in a case that prompted the Swiss power and automation group and its auditor to conclude the company failed to maintain effective internal controls. (ABB-FRAUD/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

Vodafone to add over 2,000 British jobs to improve services

LONDON - Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market. (VODAFONE-BRITAIN/JOBS, moved, 230 words)

UK builder Bovis' shares jump 8 pct on Galliford Try talks

LONDON - Shares in British homebuilder Bovis jump around 8 percent after it said it was in talks with rival Galliford Try about a possible takeover. (BOVIS-M&A/GALLIFORD, moved, 150 words)

Innogy's healthy dividend masks margin pressure in UK, Netherlands

ESSEN, Germany - German energy group Innogy propose a dividend payout at the top of its target range, in a boon for struggling parent RWE, even as it said it lost 300,000 customers in Britain and the Netherlands last year. (INNOGY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff, 410 words)

Utilities consider closures, M&A as gas storage sites struggle

LONDON/FRANKFURT - European utilities are losing billions of euros from gas storage facilities, potentially triggering site closures and divestments in a market suffering from oversupply and weak demand. (EUROPE-GAS/STORAGE (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Nina Chestney and Christoph Steitz, 795 words)

Portuguese start-up aims to revolutionise physical rehabilitation industry

LISBON - When Virgilio Bento's brother had to go to Cuba 20 years ago to receive cheap physiotherapy as he recovered from a life-threatening car crash back home in Portugal, he did not know it would inspire an innovation. (TECH-PHYSIOTHERAPY/ (TV), moved, by Axel Bugge, 570 words)

Berlin airport strikes leads to 660 flights being cancelled

FRANKFURT - Strikes at Berlin's two airports cause 660 flights to be cancelled on Monday as part of an ongoing pay dispute with ground staff. (BERLIN-AIRPORT/STRIKES, moved, 155 words)

BlackRock vows new pressure on climate, board diversity

BOSTON - BlackRock Inc, which wields outsized clout as the world's largest asset manager, plans to put new pressure on companies to explain themselves on issues including how climate change could affect their business as well as boardroom diversity. (BLACKROCK-CLIMATE/ (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE), moved, by Ross Kerber, 810 words)

Data on heart benefits of Amgen drug is key to unlocking sales

Data that should help unlock the sales potential of a potent new cholesterol medicine will be unveiled at the American College of Cardiology meeting this week as the future of the only rival drug rests with the courts in an ongoing patent dispute. (HEART-AMGEN/CHOLESTEROL (PICTURE), moved, by Bill Berkrot, 580 words)