TOP STORIES
Intel to buy Israeli technology firm Mobileye for $15 bln
JERUSALEM - U.S. chipmaker Intel agrees to buy driverless
technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion, positioning itself
for a dominant role in the autonomous-driving sector after
missing the market for mobile phones. (INTEL-MOBILEYE/ (UPDATE
4, PICTURE), moved, by Tova Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch, 695
words)
HSBC names AIA's Tucker as chairman in break with past
HONG KONG/LONDON - HSBC breaks with tradition by choosing
outsider Mark Tucker to replace Douglas Flint as chairman later
this year, handing the AIA Group boss the task of selecting a
new chief executive for Europe's biggest bank in 2018.
(HSBC-CHAIRMAN/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Sumeet Chatterjee
and Lawrence White, 649 words)
+ See also:
- HSBC-CHAIRMAN/TUCKER (NEWSMAKER), moving shortly, by
Sumeet Chatterjee and Lawrence White, 700 words
UK's Wood Group to buy rival Amec Foster in $2.7 billion
deal
British oilfield services company John Wood Group agrees to
buy Amec Foster Wheeler in a deal valuing its smaller rival at
about 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) and averting a planned
500 million pound rights issue. (AMEC FOSTER-M&A/JOHN WOOD
(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Justin George Varghese and Arathy
S Nair, 600 words)
Oil down again, dollar steady as pivotal week for markets
gets underway
LONDON - Oil prices, down for a fifth straight day, are an
outlier in a relatively calm start to an event-packed week for
global markets as investors brace for a potential interest rate
hike in the United States, a Dutch election and the first G20
finance ministers' meeting of the Trump era. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/
(WRAPUP 5), updating throughout the day, by Vikram Subhedar, 720
words)
MARKETS
Dollar steadies after three-day fall, Scots rock sterling
LONDON - The dollar recovers a foothold after its worst
three days of losses since early December, the impact of higher
U.S. market interest rates turning it positive on the day
against both the euro and a basket of currencies. (GLOBAL-FOREX/
(UPDATE 3), updating throughout the day, by Patrick Graham, 575
words)
Oil touches three-month lows, as U.S. supply swells
LONDON - Oil hovers around three-month lows, as rising U.S.
inventories and drilling activity offset optimism over OPEC's
efforts to restrict crude output. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 5),
updating throughout the day, by Amanda Cooper, 400 words)
Euro zone bond yields fall, spotlight on Draghi
LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields retreat from
multi-week highs as investors look to a speech by European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi for more policy details after he
signalled last week that the urgency for further action was
waning. (EUROZONE-BONDS/, updating throughout the day, by Dhara
Ranasinghe, 364 words)
Gold caught between political uncertainty and Fed meeting
LONDON - Gold steadies as uncertainty created by elections
in Europe fuel investor interest, while the prospect of imminent
rate rises later this week keep prices near the five-week lows
touched last week. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4), updating
throughout the day, by Pratima Desai, 410 words)
Emerging assets firmer pre-Fed; rupee NDFs firm on election
result
LONDON - The Indian rupee hits 15-month highs on forward
markets on Monday after regional elections confirmed the
government's grip on power, while other emerging market
currencies also firmed as the dollar and U.S. yields slipped
from multi-week highs. (EMERGING-MARKETS/, moved, by Sujata Rao,
745 words)
ECONOMY
Crunch week as Fed meets on rates, Trump team joins G20
LONDON - After a year that tipped conventional wisdom on its
head, the coming week might suggest a return to some sort of
normality for the global economy - or instead take investors
into a whole new round of uncertainty. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/
(WEEKAHEAD, PICTURE), moved, by William Schomberg, 800 words)
UK PM May's hand moves closer to Brexit trigger
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May could clear the
final hurdle standing between her and the start of Brexit
negotiations on Monday when lawmakers will thrash out the final
wording of a bill giving her the power to start the EU exit
process. (BRITAIN-EU/, moved, by William James, 485 words)
At the Fed, spring comes early with return to new "normal"
WASHINGTON - U.S. household wealth has hit record levels.
U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is
nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world
economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of
a deep new downturn. (USA-FED/PREVIEW (ANALYSIS), moved, by
Howard Schneider, 740 words)
+ See also:
- USA-DEBT/MOODY'S, moved, 325 words
- USA-TRUMP/BUDGET (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Richard
Cowan and Roberta Rampton, 830 words
Europe to tell G20 it will resist protectionism -document
BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will tell a G20
meeting this week that they will resist protectionism and that
financial rules introduced after the 2008 crisis must be kept in
place. (G20-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 400
words)
Swiss rates set to stay on hold in uncertain environment
ZURICH - The Swiss National Bank will keep its ultra-loose
monetary policy on hold on Thursday ahead of elections across
Europe that could boost anti-establishment parties and fuel
demand for safe-haven Swiss francs, a Reuters poll found.
(SNB-POLICY/POLL, moved, by John Revill, 490 words)
BOJ seen standing pat, may highlight disparity on growth and
prices
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary
policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere
near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus,
as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise
healthy pick-up in the economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (PREVIEW),
moved, by Leika Kihara, 480 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ORDERS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Minami
Funakoshi, 450 words
Saudi deputy crown prince to meet Trump, investment in focus
RIYADH - Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in charge
of Saudi Arabia's reforms, leaves for Washington to meet
President Donald Trump on a visit expected to promote the
world's top oil exporter as an investment destination.
(SAUDI-USA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 510 words)
COMPANIES
Canadian fintech DH Corp to be taken private in C$4.8 bln
deal
Investment firm Vista Equity Partners says it will buy
Canada's DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion ($3.6
billion), in the latest sign of interest in companies
specializing in financial technology. (DH-M&A/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, 310 words)
Trump expected to announce vehicle emissions rules review
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to
visit the Detroit area on Wednesday to hold an event with the
chief executives of U.S. automakers to announce a restart of a
review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules sought by the industry,
according to two sources briefed on the matter. (USA-TRUMP/AUTOS
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by David Shepardson, 375 words)
EU antitrust chief says has approved Siemens, Gamesa wind
merger
BRUSSELS - German engineering company Siemens and Spain's
Gamesa have won EU antitrust approval to create the world's
biggest wind turbine maker, EU competition commissioner
Margrethe Vestager says. (GAMESA-M&A/SIEMENS-EU (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, 130 words)
Fraud at ABB trims profit amid failure of internal oversight
ZURICH - ABB says that suspected fraud in South Korea cut
its 2016 net income by $64 million in a case that prompted the
Swiss power and automation group and its auditor to conclude the
company failed to maintain effective internal controls.
(ABB-FRAUD/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)
Vodafone to add over 2,000 British jobs to improve services
LONDON - Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new
customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as
part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home
market. (VODAFONE-BRITAIN/JOBS, moved, 230 words)
UK builder Bovis' shares jump 8 pct on Galliford Try talks
LONDON - Shares in British homebuilder Bovis jump around 8
percent after it said it was in talks with rival Galliford Try
about a possible takeover. (BOVIS-M&A/GALLIFORD, moved, 150
words)
Innogy's healthy dividend masks margin pressure in UK,
Netherlands
ESSEN, Germany - German energy group Innogy propose a
dividend payout at the top of its target range, in a boon for
struggling parent RWE, even as it said it lost 300,000 customers
in Britain and the Netherlands last year. (INNOGY-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff, 410
words)
Utilities consider closures, M&A as gas storage sites
struggle
LONDON/FRANKFURT - European utilities are losing billions of
euros from gas storage facilities, potentially triggering site
closures and divestments in a market suffering from oversupply
and weak demand. (EUROPE-GAS/STORAGE (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved,
by Nina Chestney and Christoph Steitz, 795 words)
Portuguese start-up aims to revolutionise physical
rehabilitation industry
LISBON - When Virgilio Bento's brother had to go to Cuba 20
years ago to receive cheap physiotherapy as he recovered from a
life-threatening car crash back home in Portugal, he did not
know it would inspire an innovation. (TECH-PHYSIOTHERAPY/ (TV),
moved, by Axel Bugge, 570 words)
Berlin airport strikes leads to 660 flights being cancelled
FRANKFURT - Strikes at Berlin's two airports cause 660
flights to be cancelled on Monday as part of an ongoing pay
dispute with ground staff. (BERLIN-AIRPORT/STRIKES, moved, 155
words)
BlackRock vows new pressure on climate, board diversity
BOSTON - BlackRock Inc, which wields outsized clout as the
world's largest asset manager, plans to put new pressure on
companies to explain themselves on issues including how climate
change could affect their business as well as boardroom
diversity. (BLACKROCK-CLIMATE/ (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE), moved, by
Ross Kerber, 810 words)
Data on heart benefits of Amgen drug is key to unlocking
sales
Data that should help unlock the sales potential of a potent
new cholesterol medicine will be unveiled at the American
College of Cardiology meeting this week as the future of the
only rival drug rests with the courts in an ongoing patent
dispute. (HEART-AMGEN/CHOLESTEROL (PICTURE), moved, by Bill
Berkrot, 580 words)