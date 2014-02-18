Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Actavis to buy Forest Labs in $25 bln deal

Generic drugmaker Actavis Plc says it will acquire specialty pharmaceuticals company Forest Laboratories Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at about $25 billion. (ACTAVIS-FORESTLABS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

Peugeot-Dongfeng deal puts focus on recovery plans

SHANGHAI - PSA Peugeot Citroen and China's Dongfeng are poised to sign a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital tie-up, buying more time for the struggling French carmaker to turn itself around under new ownership and management. (DONGFENG-PEUGEOT/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume, 700 words)

World shares get boost from Japan, yen lags

LONDON - World stocks and other risk assets rise to buck weakness in parts of Europe after after a fresh burst of stimulus from the Bank of Japan boosts the Nikkei and hit the yen. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Simon Jessop, 645 words)

BOJ holds fire despite soft GDP, expands loan programs

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan maintains its expansionary monetary policy and extends special loan programs to help buoy economic growth, signalling its resolve to keep the positive mood generated by premier Shinzo Abe's reflationary policies from fading. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 685 words)

ECONOMY

German investor morale drops unexpectedly in February

MANNHEIM, Germany - German analyst and investor sentiment falls in February due to concerns that the economic upturn in the United States could lose steam and worries about emerging market economies' prospects in the medium-term, a survey shows. (GERMANY-ZEW/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Taylor, 435 words)

EU ministers to consider faster sharing of bank closure costs

BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will discuss whether to fully share the costs of closing down problem banks within five years rather than 10, a step towards mutualising euro zone risk that has always been sensitive for Germany. (EU-BANKS/RESOLUTION, moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 615 words)

Turkey keeps rates on hold after emergency hike helps lira

ISTANBUL - Turkey's central bank keeps interest rates on hold after hiking them sharply last month to help stabilise the lira, shying away from further tightening for fear of hitting growth ahead of elections next month. (TURKEY-CENTRALBANK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Seda Sezer, 550 words)

Italy's man in a hurry faces questions as he starts coalition talks

ROME - Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi begins the delicate task of trying to form a new government, facing questions about how he will fill key ministerial posts and the details of his ambitious reform agenda. (ITALY-POLITICS/, moved, by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, 650 words)

UK inflation undershoots Bank of England target for first time since 2009

LONDON - British inflation falls below the Bank of England's target for the first time in over four years last month, reinforcing the bank's message that there is no rush to raise interest rates. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and David Milliken, 640 words)

Spain's short-term yields hit record lows at T-bill sale

MADRID - Spain's short-term financing costs drop to record lows at auction as investors seek out still relatively high returns from one of the euro zone's once-shunned peripheral economies. (SPAIN-DEBT/BILLS (UPDATE 1), moved, 490 words)

China targets factory output growth of around 9.5 pct in 2014

BEIJING - China aims for around 9.5 pct annual growth in industrial output in 2014, the industry ministry says, supporting the view that Beijing may stick with its target for economic growth of 7.5 percent this year. (CHINA-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), moved, 290 words)

Egypt's energy quagmire could sink Sisi

CAIRO - Egypt's army chief, Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, won vast popularity by crushing the Muslim Brotherhood, but even a man seen by his followers as invincible may be unable to fix the mess in the politically sensitive energy sector. (EGYPT-ENERGY/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Maggie Fick, 1,080 words)

COMPANIES

Coca-Cola profit falls 8 pct

Coca-Cola Co reports an 8.3 percent fall in quarterly earnings, hurt by the separation of its bottling operations in Brazil and the Philippines. (COCACOLA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

BHP Billiton cost cuts boost profit, pave way for buyback

MELBOURNE - Global miner BHP Billiton tops market forecasts with a 31 percent rise in first-half profit and hints it may launch a share buyback in August, despite giving a cautious outlook on Chinese growth. (BHPBILLITON-RESULTS/HALFYEAR (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Sonali Paul, 850 words)

"Candy Crush Saga" maker King aims to raise $500 mln in IPO

Mobile gamemaker King Digital Entertainment Plc, best known for the hit puzzle game Candy Crush Saga, says it plans to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering. (KING-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 550 words)

European car sales up on gains in former crisis countries

FRANKFURT - European car sales rise 5.2 percent in January, with increases in previously crisis-hit countries such as Greece, Ireland, Italy and Portugal suggesting a recovery is gaining strength. (ACEA-CARSALES/JANUARY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Edward Taylor, 530 words)

Germany's stance on pricing threatens drug firm profits

FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Germany's plan to publish price discounts agreed with drugmakers poses a risk to profits in the industry, which fears the information could be used to drive down prices elsewhere. (GERMANY-DRUGS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ludwig Burger and Thorsten Severin, 845 words)

Casino confident for 2014 on emerging markets

PARIS - French retailer Casino predicts further sales and profit growth this year, saying that despite emerging markets headwinds it is bullish on prospects for its key Brazilian market, which help lift 2013 operating profit by 18 percent. (CASINO-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Dominique Vidalon, 540 words)

Pratt, GE battle over billions in jet engine orders

NEW YORK - As the next generation of narrow-body airplanes takes to the skies later this year, makers of the new fuel-efficient engines that power them are battling for market share. (USA-AEROSPACE/ENGINES (ANALYSIS), moved, by Lewis Krauskopf, 980 words)

