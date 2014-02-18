Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Actavis to buy Forest Labs in $25 bln deal
Generic drugmaker Actavis Plc says it will acquire specialty
pharmaceuticals company Forest Laboratories Inc in a cash and
stock deal valued at about $25 billion. (ACTAVIS-FORESTLABS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)
Peugeot-Dongfeng deal puts focus on recovery plans
SHANGHAI - PSA Peugeot Citroen and China's Dongfeng are
poised to sign a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital tie-up,
buying more time for the struggling French carmaker to turn
itself around under new ownership and management.
(DONGFENG-PEUGEOT/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Laurence Frost
and Gilles Guillaume, 700 words)
World shares get boost from Japan, yen lags
LONDON - World stocks and other risk assets rise to buck
weakness in parts of Europe after after a fresh burst of
stimulus from the Bank of Japan boosts the Nikkei and hit the
yen. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Simon Jessop, 645 words)
BOJ holds fire despite soft GDP, expands loan programs
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan maintains its expansionary
monetary policy and extends special loan programs to help buoy
economic growth, signalling its resolve to keep the positive
mood generated by premier Shinzo Abe's reflationary policies
from fading. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by
Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 685 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/CONSUMPTION, moved, by Stanley White, 1,000
words)
- JAPAN-TRADE/, moved, 600 words
ECONOMY
German investor morale drops unexpectedly in February
MANNHEIM, Germany - German analyst and investor sentiment
falls in February due to concerns that the economic upturn in
the United States could lose steam and worries about emerging
market economies' prospects in the medium-term, a survey shows.
(GERMANY-ZEW/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sakari Suoninen and Eva
Taylor, 435 words)
EU ministers to consider faster sharing of bank closure
costs
BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will discuss
whether to fully share the costs of closing down problem banks
within five years rather than 10, a step towards mutualising
euro zone risk that has always been sensitive for Germany.
(EU-BANKS/RESOLUTION, moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 615 words)
Turkey keeps rates on hold after emergency hike helps lira
ISTANBUL - Turkey's central bank keeps interest rates on
hold after hiking them sharply last month to help stabilise the
lira, shying away from further tightening for fear of hitting
growth ahead of elections next month. (TURKEY-CENTRALBANK/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Seda Sezer, 550 words)
Italy's man in a hurry faces questions as he starts
coalition talks
ROME - Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi begins the
delicate task of trying to form a new government, facing
questions about how he will fill key ministerial posts and the
details of his ambitious reform agenda. (ITALY-POLITICS/, moved,
by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, 650 words)
UK inflation undershoots Bank of England target for first
time since 2009
LONDON - British inflation falls below the Bank of England's
target for the first time in over four years last month,
reinforcing the bank's message that there is no rush to raise
interest rates. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy
Bruce and David Milliken, 640 words)
Spain's short-term yields hit record lows at T-bill sale
MADRID - Spain's short-term financing costs drop to record
lows at auction as investors seek out still relatively high
returns from one of the euro zone's once-shunned peripheral
economies. (SPAIN-DEBT/BILLS (UPDATE 1), moved, 490 words)
China targets factory output growth of around 9.5 pct in
2014
BEIJING - China aims for around 9.5 pct annual growth in
industrial output in 2014, the industry ministry says,
supporting the view that Beijing may stick with its target for
economic growth of 7.5 percent this year. (CHINA-ECONOMY/OUTPUT
(UPDATE 2), moved, 290 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-OPENMARKET/REPO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lu Jianxin and
Pete Sweeney, 650 words
- CHINA-ECONOMY/FDI (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words
Egypt's energy quagmire could sink Sisi
CAIRO - Egypt's army chief, Field Marshal Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi, won vast popularity by crushing the Muslim Brotherhood,
but even a man seen by his followers as invincible may be unable
to fix the mess in the politically sensitive energy sector.
(EGYPT-ENERGY/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Maggie Fick, 1,080 words)
COMPANIES
Coca-Cola profit falls 8 pct
Coca-Cola Co reports an 8.3 percent fall in quarterly
earnings, hurt by the separation of its bottling operations in
Brazil and the Philippines. (COCACOLA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, 200 words)
BHP Billiton cost cuts boost profit, pave way for buyback
MELBOURNE - Global miner BHP Billiton tops market forecasts
with a 31 percent rise in first-half profit and hints it may
launch a share buyback in August, despite giving a cautious
outlook on Chinese growth. (BHPBILLITON-RESULTS/HALFYEAR (UPDATE
4, PICTURE), moved, by Sonali Paul, 850 words)
"Candy Crush Saga" maker King aims to raise $500 mln in IPO
Mobile gamemaker King Digital Entertainment Plc, best known
for the hit puzzle game Candy Crush Saga, says it plans to raise
up to $500 million in an initial public offering. (KING-IPO/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 550 words)
+ See also:
- ISS-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Ole
Mikkelsen, 600 words
- POUNDLAND-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by James Davey,
865 words
European car sales up on gains in former crisis countries
FRANKFURT - European car sales rise 5.2 percent in January,
with increases in previously crisis-hit countries such as
Greece, Ireland, Italy and Portugal suggesting a recovery is
gaining strength. (ACEA-CARSALES/JANUARY (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Edward Taylor, 530 words)
Germany's stance on pricing threatens drug firm profits
FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Germany's plan to publish price discounts
agreed with drugmakers poses a risk to profits in the industry,
which fears the information could be used to drive down prices
elsewhere. (GERMANY-DRUGS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ludwig Burger
and Thorsten Severin, 845 words)
Casino confident for 2014 on emerging markets
PARIS - French retailer Casino predicts further sales and
profit growth this year, saying that despite emerging markets
headwinds it is bullish on prospects for its key Brazilian
market, which help lift 2013 operating profit by 18 percent.
(CASINO-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Dominique
Vidalon, 540 words)
Pratt, GE battle over billions in jet engine orders
NEW YORK - As the next generation of narrow-body airplanes
takes to the skies later this year, makers of the new
fuel-efficient engines that power them are battling for market
share. (USA-AEROSPACE/ENGINES (ANALYSIS), moved, by Lewis
Krauskopf, 980 words)
+ See also:
- MTUAERO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 500
words