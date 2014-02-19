Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Deutsche Bank moves closer to settling Kirch dispute
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank takes a decisive step toward
ending a dispute with the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch
after the top committee on the bank's supervisory board prepares
to discuss an out of court settlement, a person familiar with
the matter tells Reuters. (DEUTSCHEBANK-KIRCH/ (EXCLUSIVE),
moved, by Philipp Halstrick, 320 words)
Peugeot's $3 bln loss shows rescue deal is just a start
PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to build new cars and
expand in Asia under a French-backed rescue deal agreed with
China's Dongfeng, the carmaker says, as it posts a $3.2 billion
loss that underscores the scale of the task ahead.
(PEUGEOT-DONGFENG/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Laurence Frost, 900
words)
+ See also:
- DONGFENG-PEUGEOT/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Samuel Shen and
Laurence Frost, 850 words
Stock buyers hesitant; euro holds gains
LONDON - Hesistant share investors keep a wary eye on
interest rates in China while the euro leaves the dollar in its
wake after soft U.S. economic data argues against any rapid
withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
5), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 850 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. housing starts, permits tumble in January
WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts recorded their biggest drop
in almost three years in January, likely weighed down by harsh
weather, but the third month of declines in permits pointed to
some underlying weakness in the housing market.
(USA-ECONOMY/HOUSING, moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/PRICES , moved, 370 words
Nowotny eyes "self-correction" of low inflation, strong euro
LONDON - Low euro zone inflation and the strong euro could
both start to self-correct this year without requiring any
action from the European Central Bank, one of its policymakers
Ewald Nowotny said in an interview. (ECB/NOWOTNY (INTERVIEW),
moved, by Marc Jones and Mike Peacock, 815 words)
+ See also:
- AUSTRIA-HYPO/NOWOTNY (INTERVIEW), moved, 260 words
ECB takes tough line on bank test deadlines
LONDON - Euro zone banks face penalties if they miss
deadlines set by the European Central Bank in its landmark
review of lenders' balance sheets, national supervisors were
told at a Frankfurt meeting, according to two sources familiar
with the talks. (EUROZONE/BANK-TESTS, moving shortly, by Laura
Noonan, 685 words)
Bailout behind it, Ireland and its people still face long
slog
DUBLIN - Ireland is the first euro zone country to emerge
from a bailout brought on by unsustainable debt, but the long
slog of cutting back what it owes is only just starting for its
4.6 million austerity-hit people. (IRELAND-DEBT/ (GRAPHIC),
moved, by Sam Cage, 1,000 words)
Swiss firms fret over immigration vote backlash
ZURICH - Nestled between the peaks of the Swiss Alps, the
Hotel Schweizerhof has provided rooms for weary skiers and
hikers for more than a century, profiting like scores of other
businesses from Switzerland's close ties to Europe.
(SWISS-IMMIGRATION/BUSINESS (PICTURE), moved, by Alice Baghdjian
and Caroline Copley, 770 words)
UK unemployment rate ticks up, underlines steady stance on
rates
LONDON - Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly edges up
in the three months to December to mark a first rise in almost a
year, underlining a message from the Bank of England that it is
in no rush to hike borrowing costs. (BRITAIN-JOBS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Andy Bruce, 420 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BANK/, moved, 445 words
UK allows Scotland to issue its own debt - at a price
LONDON - Britain's government grants Scotland the power to
raise debt in its own name, in a move aimed at showing Scots
that they can enjoy some benefits of independence while
remaining part of the United Kingdom.
(SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/BONDS, moved, by David Milliken, 450
words)
INVESTMENT
Currency pegs look shaky after emerging market rout
LONDON - The devaluation of Kazakhstan's rouble-shadowing
tenge has left investors wondering which other closely managed
emerging market currencies might be next, with those of
commodity exporters like Nigeria and Angola in the spotlight.
(EMERGING-CURRENCY/PEGS, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 850 words)
COMPANIES
SunExpress places order for 50 Boeing aircraft
FRANKFURT - SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa
and Turkish Airlines, says it is placing an order for 50 Boeing
jets, worth $4.5 billion at list prices.
(SUNEXPRESS-BOEING/ORDER, moved, 200 words)
Mediobanca raises bad debt provisions amid ECB review
MILAN - Mediobanca lifts provisions for bad debts by 30
percent in the final six months of 2013 as it prepares to
incorporate the full impact of an asset health check of euro
zone lenders by the European Central Bank. (MEDIOBANCA-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)
Credit Agricole flags France, Italy revival
PARIS - France's Credit Agricole CAGR.PA flags improving
conditions in its main markets of France and Italy as it
proposes its first shareholder payout since 2010 and beats its
own annual solvency targets.(CAGRICOLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, 440 words)
Lafarge keeps savings, debt goals despite currency hit
PARIS - French cement maker Lafarge sticks to its cost
savings and debt reduction targets, betting on continued growth
in emerging markets and a recovery in North America and Europe.
(LAFARGE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Natalie Huet,
440 words)
RBS suspends FX trader, bringing total to three
LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland has suspended a senior
currency trader in London, bringing to three the number of
traders suspended by the bank since a global investigation into
allegations of rigging reference exchange rates was launched
last year. (FX PROBE-LLOYDS/, moved, 265 words)
BAE Systems agrees pricing on Saudi Eurofighter deal
LONDON - British defence contractor BAE Systems has finally
agreed pricing with Saudi Arabia on its long-delayed Eurofighter
Typhoon jet deal with the Gulf state, potentially leading to
more contracts across the region. (BAESYSTEMS-SAUDIARABIA/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Brenda Goh, 560 words)
Iberdrola says to focus business on grid assets abroad
MADRID - Spanish power firm Iberdrola says it will spend the
bulk of 9.6 billion euros ($13.2 billion) in investments over
the next three years on regulated power grids and renewable
assets abroad, driving an earnings recovery after 2014.
(IBERDROLA-RESULTS/STRATEGY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tracy Rucinski
and Andrés González, 390 words)
+ See also:
- IBERDROLA-RESULTS/, moved, 100 words
OMV profit halves on Libya, Yemen unrest and weak demand
VIENNA - Austrian oil and gas group OMV says unrest in Libya
and Yemen as well as low refining margins and gas prices cut
fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit by 54 percent.
(OMV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Georgina Prodhan, 470 words)
+ See also:
- OMV-ROSEBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words
Carlsberg sees higher 2014 profit after strong year end
COPENHAGEN - Carlsberg forecasts profit growth in the year
ahead after strength in western Europe and Asia offset sluggish
sales in Russia to drive earnings higher than expected in the
fourth quarter. (CARLSBERG/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Teis Jensen,
600 words)
FEATURE
Watch for companies to claim 'Jack Frost ate our profits'
CHICAGO - Sick of hearing Americans complain about the
winter weather? Too bad. Because the corporate kvetching has
only just begun. (USA-WEATHER/CORPORATE-WARNINGS (FEATURE),
moved, by James B. Kelleher and Nivedita Bhattacharjee, 1,015
words)