TOP STORIES
World economic recovery struggling to gain traction
LONDON/BEIJING - China's vast factory sector contracts again
this month and the expected acceleration in euro zone business
activity fails to materialise, highlighting the fragile state of
a global economy struggling to recover.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/(WRAPUP), moved, by Jonathan Cable and Adam
Rose, 700 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Adam
Rose, 500 words
- PMI-FLASH/GERMANY, moved, 510 words
Facebook to buy WhatsApp for $19 bln in deal shocker
Facebook Inc will buy fast-growing mobile-messaging startup
WhatsApp for $19 billion in cash and stock in a landmark deal
that places the world's largest social network closer to the
heart of mobile communications and may bring younger users into
the fold. (WHATSAPP-FACEBOOK/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by
Gerry Shih and Sarah McBride, 800 words)
+ See also:
- WHATSAPP-FACEBOOK/RESEARCH, moved, by Soham Chatterjee and
Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, 570 words
Wal-Mart gives weak forecast, says pressure still on U.S.
shoppers
Wal-Mart Stores Inc gives a profit forecast for the year
that misses analyst expectations and says sales growth will be
hurt by factors such as reduced government benefits, higher
taxes and tighter credit this year. (WALMART-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 225 words)
Downbeat activity data pushes global shares lower
LONDON - Shares fall and safe-haven currencies rise after
downbeat surveys of economic activity in China and parts of
Europe highlight the fragility of the global recovery and raise
concerns about the withdrawal of monetary stimulus.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Francesco Canepa, 540 words)
EMERGING MARKETS
G20 final document to address U.S. policy impact on emerging
markets
MOSCOW - The world's financial leaders will address the
impact of U.S. monetary policy on emerging markets in a final
document from their meeting this week in Sydney, but the wording
has yet to be agreed, a Russian G20 official says.
(G20/COMMUNIQUE, moved, by Lidia Kelly, 700 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. jobless claims fall in Feb payrolls survey week
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell last week, pointing to steadily
improving labor market conditions, despite two straight months
of weak hiring. (USA-ECONOMY/JOBS, moved, 265 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/PRICES, moved, 290 words
Nigeria suspends anti-graft central bank governor
LAGOS - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan suspends
Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi, removing an increasingly
outspoken critic of the government's record on tackling rampant
corruption in Africa's leading energy producer. (NIGERIA-SANUSI/
(UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Tim Cocks, 900 words)
Spain's long-term bond yields fall to pre-crisis levels at
auction
MADRID - Spain easily sells three medium- and long-term
bonds at auction, with 10-year and 30-year yields falling to
pre-crisis levels as investors bet on a strengthening outlook
for the economy. (SPAIN-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Day,
475 words)
+ See also:
- FRANCE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 160 words
Britain's Osborne promises budget of "hard truths" to
balance economy
LONDON/HONG KONG - British finance minister George Osborne
warns he will deal with "hard truths" about Britain's unbalanced
economic recovery in his annual budget next month, emphasising a
need for more manufacturing exports. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/OSBORNE
(UPDATE 1), moved, by William James, 415 words)
COMPANIES
Deutsche Bank settles Kirch case in milestone deal
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank ends its decade-long battle with
the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch, closing one of
Germany's most acrimonious corporate battles in a deal that will
cost the country's largest lender about 900 million euros ($1.24
billion). (DEUTSCHEBANK-KIRCH/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)
BAE warns U.S. defence spending cuts to hit earnings this
year
LONDON - Europe's biggest defence contractor BAE Systems
warns it expects earnings this year to drop by up to 10 percent
as a result of U.S. spending cuts, with conditions still
difficult despite a recent budget deal in Congress.
(BAE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Brenda Goh, 600
words)
Bayer, Novartis, others eye Merck's consumer health
unit-sources
NEW YORK/LONDON - A handful of consumer and healthcare
companies including Bayer AG and Novartis are exploring a deal
for Merck & Co Inc's consumer healthcare business, as they seek
to gain scale in a fragmented industry, according to several
people familiar with the matter. (MERCK-BIDS/ (EXCLUSIVE),
moved, by Olivia Oran, Soyoung Kim and Anjuli Davies, 780 words)
Europe's chemical firms pin hopes on R&D with customers
FRANKFURT - European chemicals and plastics makers are
cutting in-house research and instead trying to persuade
industrial customers to work together on developing running
shoes, cars or electronics. (R&D-CHEMICAL-INDUSTRY/ (ANALYSIS),
moved, by Ludwig Burger, 790 words)
Danone eyes sales acceleration in 2014
PARIS - French food group Danone says sales growth will
accelerate this year as a recovery in European dairy gathers
momentum and as it seeks to rebuild demand eroded by an Asian
recall of high-margin infant formula products. (DANONE-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Dominique Vidalon, 660 words)
+ See also:
- DANONE-CHINA/, moved, by Adam Jourdan, 1,300 words
Swiss Re appoints David Cole as finance chief
ZURICH - Reinsurer Swiss Re appoints David Cole as its
finance chief and raises its dividend after reporting an
unexpected rise in net income. (SWISSRE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Alice Baghdjian , 520 words)
British Gas customers leave in droves, 2013 profit drops
LONDON - Householders left British Gas in their hundreds of
thousands last year in a backlash against a 9-percent hike in
already-high energy tariffs, owner Centrica says when it
reported a drop in 2013 group profits. (CENTRICA-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 590 words)
Air France-KLM returns to operating profit in 2013
PARIS - Air France-KLM reports a swing back to profit that
was sharper than expected for last year and said it was on
course to meet its main debt reduction goal in 2015 after a
prolonged crisis. (AIRFRANCE-KLM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 625 words)
Germany's Henkel says forex woes to persist in first half
FRANKFURT - German consumer goods group Henkel says that
weak foreign currencies would continue to hurt its results in
the first half of 2014 as it reported fourth-quarter sales below
expectations. (HENKEL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)
Britain's Nationwide ahead of capital target as customers
rise
LONDON - Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned
lender, says it is on track to hit a capital target set by the
financial regulator ahead of schedule and has achieved a 20
percent increase in new customers. (NATIONWIDE-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 360 words)
U.S. health insurers brace for new steep Medicare cuts
NEW YORK - The U.S. government is expected to announce this
week the proposed payment rates for insurer-run Medicare plans
in 2015, but industry officials say the anticipated cuts will
mean higher co-pays and fewer benefits for seniors.
(USA-HEALTHCARE/MEDICARE (PREVIEW), moved, by Caroline Humer,
830 words)
South Africa's AMCU union digs in on platinum strike
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) vows to continue a strike against the
world's top three platinum producers, with its president
describing it as a struggle "for survival." (SAFRICA-STRIKES/
(UPDATE 2, TV), moving shortly, by Ed Stoddard and Olivia
Kumwenda-Mtambo, 680 words)
INSIGHT
Have a cigar: Cuba and Europe write a business plan
BRUSSELS - Eleven months before Barack Obama's historic
handshake with Raul Castro, Europe staged its own show of
friendliness with Cuba, a gesture that may end up doing far more
to end the communist island's isolation. (EU-CUBA/ (INSIGHT,
PICTURES), moved, by Robin Emmott, 1,150 words)