TOP STORIES

Stocks, dollar rise after upbeat US data

LONDON - Global shares and the dollar rise, buoyed by upbeat U.S. data the previous day, while Ukraine's currency and bonds firm on hopes that plans to end a violent crisis there will bear fruit. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 720 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS YUAN/LONDON, moved, by Patrick Graham and Sujata Rao, 400 words

RBS to shed up to 30,000 jobs, shrink investment bank -sources

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland is to shrink its investment banking and international operations in a revamp in which the group could shed up to a quarter of its 120,000 workforce, sources familiar with the matter says. (RBS-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Matt Scuffham, 730 words)

+ see also:

- BANKS-BRITAIN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words

Vitol pays $2.6 bln for Shell's Australian refinery, petrol stations

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE - Top global oil trader Vitol SA is buying Royal Dutch Shell's Australian refinery and petrol stations for about $2.6 billion in its biggest acquisition, looking to grab a share of a growing oil product market. (AUSTRALIA-COMPANIES/SHELL (UPDATE 4), moved, by Byron Kaye and Florence Tan, 900 words)

+ See also:

- TRAFIGURA-JINCHUAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Polly Yam, 530 words

EMERGING MARKETS

U.S. leads pushback against emerging market angst at G20

SYDNEY - The world's rich nations push back against emerging market complaints about the spillover effects of their monetary polices, saying they have to get their own houses in order and get with the agenda of boosting global growth. (G20-AUSTRALIA/ (WRAPUP 4, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Wayne Cole, 850 words)

Ukraine assets lead emerging market gains, yuan slides

LONDON - Signs of stabilisation on Ukrainian assets, on news of plans to hold early presidential elections and form a national unity government, helped lift emerging markets on Friday, although a sharply weaker yuan indicated looming headwinds for the sector. (MARKETS-EMERGING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sujata Rao, 780 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-RATINGS/S&P, moved, 180 words

ECONOMY

Markets flooded with cash, should Fed prep to stamp out risk?

NEW YORK - A debate is growing louder within the Federal Reserve over whether it should stand ready to raise interest rates to prick any risky asset bubbles that its regulatory tools might fail to address. (USA-FED/RISKS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 1,225 words)

Weak income, corporation taxes hit UK public finances ahead of budget

LONDON - Lower income tax and corporation tax receipts drag Britain's public finances to a much smaller than usual seasonal surplus in January, as finance minister George Osborne prepares his annual budget. (BRITAIN-BORROWING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken and Andy Bruce, 540 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-RETAIL/, moved, 300 words

Swedish consumer confidence dips, more pressure for central bank

STOCKHOLM - Swedish consumer confidence falls for the second month in a row in February, showing the economy is likely to remain stuck in low gear during the early part of this year and increasing the chance the central bank will cut rates. (SWEDEN-CONSUMERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words)

COMPANIES

Dish profit rises 38 pct on higher revenue per user

Dish Network Corp, the second largest U.S. satellite TV company after DirectTV, reports a 38 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as it generated more revenue per user. (DISH-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)

Growth stalls for Kering's top brand Gucci

PARIS - Sales growth at Italian luxury brand Gucci almost ground to a halt in the fourth quarter and its parent company Kering reports a steep drop in full-year profits, hit by heavy restructuring costs. (KERING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Astrid Wendlandt, 375 words)

AXA says net income rises 14 pct, lifts dividend

PARIS - Europe's No. 2 insurer, AXA, says 2013 net income rose 14 percent at constant exchange rates, helped by stronger growth in its life, and property and casualty businesses, as well as a recovery in asset management. (AXA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard, 900 words)

Google deal is no "gentlemen's agreement", says EU antitrust chief

PARIS - The EU antitrust chief defends a deal with Google over how it displays web search results, following criticism from rival firms and his own colleagues, saying there has been no gentlemen's agreement to close the case. (EU-GOOGLE/, moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 500 words)

ABN AMRO sees high loan impairments in 2014 as economy slowly revives

AMSTERDAM - Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO, which is being readied for an eventual stock market flotation, fell to a loss in the fourth quarter and said loan impairments were likely to remain high this year. (ABNAMRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sara Webb, 350 words)

Swedish banks light the low-growth way with high returns

STOCKHOLM - Swedish banks are pulling ahead of the pack in Europe, showing their peers it is possible to stay on top of regulatory demands to hold more capital while rewarding shareholders with a focus on profitability rather than growth. (SWEDISH-BANKS/, moved, by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander, 880 words)

Spain's Repsol, close to ending YPF saga, writes off loss

MADRID - Spain's Repsol will book an impairment charge on the loss of its YPF stake in Argentina in its 2013 accounts, turning the page on one of the rockiest chapters in the oil major's history. (REPSOL-ARGENTINA/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Tracy Rucinski and Andrés González, 550 words)

In Asia, WhatsApp posts mixed message for Facebook SINGAPORE - WhatsApp may be hugely popular but its forays into Asia, the world's biggest mobile market, have had mixed success, raising questions about whether it can sustain the explosive growth Facebook Inc cited to justify its $19 billion price tag. (WHATSAPP-FACEBOOK/ASIA (PICTURE), moved, by Jeremy Wagstaff, 1,100 words)