TOP STORIES
HSBC warns of choppy markets as profits fall short
LONDON - HSBC misses market expectations with a 9 percent
increase in annual profit and warns of greater volatility in
emerging markets this year, sending shares in Europe's biggest
bank to a 15-month low. (HSBC-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 865 words)
Volkswagen shares drop on profit outlook, Scania bid
FRANKFURT/STOCKHOLM - Volkswagen shares drop after Europe's
biggest carmaker says its operating profit margin is likely to
miss analyst forecasts this year and it will ask shareholders to
help fund a buyout of Swedish trucks arm Scania.
(VOLKSWAGEN-SHARES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christoph Steitz and
Sven Nordenstam, 745 words)
G20 growth pledge easier in the making than the execution
SYDNEY - The Group of 20's proposal to lift economic
activity by 2 percent over the next five years has so many holes
in it, there's no wonder it is the first official target that
all members feel happy to agree on. (G20-AUSTRALIA/GROWTH,
moved, by Wayne Cole, 850 words)
Europe shares, euro rise as German morale brightens
LONDON - European stocks rise and the euro strengthens
against the dollar as a surprise improvement in German business
morale adds to optimism over the euro zone's recovery, although
worries over credit tightening in China keep investors wary.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by
Nigel Stephenson, 740 words)
ECONOMY
German business morale reaches highest level in 2 1/2 years
BERLIN - German business morale rises in February to its
highest level since July 2011, suggesting Europe's largest
economy will grow faster in the first quarter after expanding
only modestly last year. (GERMANY-IFO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Michelle Martin, 600 words)
German govt sources-Claudia Buch to be named Bundesbank vice
president
BERLIN - Economist Claudia Buch will be named vice president
of the Bundesbank, two German government sources say, replacing
Sabine Lautenschlaeger who moved to the European Central Bank.
(GERMANY-BUNDESBANK/BUCH (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Matthias
Sobolewski, 315 words)
Euro zone inflation shows biggest monthly fall in January
BRUSSELS - Euro zone consumer prices fell in January at
their fastest ever pace on a monthly basis, dragged down by a
slump in the cost of non-energy industrial goods, keeping annual
inflation well below the European Central Bank's target.
(EUROZONE-INFLATION/, moved, by Martin Santa and Robin Emmott,
415 words)
Euro zone inflation to offer clues on ECB action
BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation due on Friday will be firmly
in the sights of financial markets eager to establish whether
the European Central Bank (ECB) has enough ammunition to ease
monetary policy in the following week. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, moved,
by Philip Blenkinsop, 890 words)
Greece resumes protracted bailout talks with lenders
ATHENS - Greece resumes bailout talks with its international
lenders, hoping to end six months of wrangling over the release
of new rescue loans it needs to avoid default. (GREECE-TROIKA/,
moved, by Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas, 770 words)
British oil and gas industry should pay for new regulator
-government review
LONDON - Britain's oil and gas industry should pay for the
creation of a new regulator which will help companies extract as
much oil and gas as possible from North Sea fields, a
government-commissioned report says. (BRITAIN-OIL/REVIEW (UPDATE
2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Karolin Schaps, 660 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/OIL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrew Osborn,
595 words
COMPANIES
GE to spend another $10 bln on energy research by 2020
General Electric Co plans to intensify research focusing on
complex energy projects such as waterless fracking and gas
turbine efficiency by earmarking an additional $10 billion
through 2020 for its "ecoimagination" budget. (GE-SPENDING/
(EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ernest Scheyder, 650 words)
Vivendi and Altice discuss SFR-Numericable tie-up
PARIS - French media group Vivendi confirms it has been
approached by cable group Altice over a tie-up between mobile
operator SFR and cable firm Numericable, but says it has not yet
received any formal offer. (SFR-NUMERICABLE/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 655 swords)
Bayer clinches $2.9 billion deal for Norway's Algeta
OSLO/FRANKFURT - German drug firm Bayer has clinched a $2.9
billion deal to take over Norwegian cancer drug maker Algeta
after being tendered 92.17 percent of the shares in a cash
offer, the companies says. (BAYER-ALGETA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 175
words)
Avincis owners ask banks to pitch for 2 bln stg IPO-sources
LONDON - The owners of helicopter transport services firm
Avincis have invited banks to pitch for an initial public
offering (IPO) that could value the firm at up to 2 billion
pounds ($3.3 billion), three sources familiar with the situation
says. (AVINCIS-IPO/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Anjuli Davies and
Sophie Sassard, 300 words)
Nokia succumbs to Android appeal in low-cost phone battle
BARCELONA - Nokia, soon to be acquired by Microsoft Corp, is
turning to software created by arch-rival Google for a new line
of phones it hopes will make it a late contender in the dynamic
low-cost smartphone market. (MOBILEWORLD/NOKIA-ANDROID (UPDATE
1), moved, by Paul Sandle, 1,130 words)
+ See also:
- MOBILE-WORLD/ENCRYPTION, moved, by Harro Ten Wolde, 700
words
- MOBILE-WORLD/WHATSAPP (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Leila
Abboud, 260 words
- MOBILE-WORLD/HUAWEI (PICTURE), moved, by Kate Holton, 525
words
- MOBILE-WORLD/DEUTSCHE TELKOM, moved, 200 words
Primark owner AB Foods maintains year guidance
LONDON - Associated British Foods maintains full-year
earnings expectations as a strong first-half performance from
its Primark discount fashion chain offset more weakness in its
sugar business. (ABF-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)
Tesco in talks on future of Turkish business
ISTANBUL/LONDON - Tesco, the world's No. 3 retailer by
sales, is in talks with several companies over a possible
restructuring of its struggling business in Turkey.
(TESCO/TURKEY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Daren Butler and James
Davey, 515 words)
Nedbank sees leaner 2014 on weak S.Africa economy
JOHANNESBURG - Weak economic activity is expected to depress
earnings this year at Nedbank, South Africa's fourth-largest
banking group, after it posts a better than expected 15 percent
rise in 2013 profit. (SAFRICA-NEDBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, 580 words)
UK's Dixons, Carphone Warehouse in merger talks
LONDON - Britain's Dixons Retail and Carphone Warehouse are
in merger talks that could create an electrical goods and
mobile-phone group with a market capitalisation of more than 3.4
billion pounds ($5.84 billion). (DIXONS-CARPHONE/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by James Davey, 550 words)
FEATURE
Beyond cute cats: How BuzzFeed is reinventing itself
NEW YORK - BuzzFeed has come a long way from cat lists. This
month one of its journalists was on the ground in Kiev reporting
on the crisis in Ukraine, and last December it published an
in-depth article on a Chinese dissident living in Harlem, New
York. (USA-MEDIA/BUZZFEED (FEATURE, PICTURE), moved, by Jennifer
Saba, 1,490 words)