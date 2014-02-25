Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Stocks scale peaks, yuan drops most in three years
LONDON - World shares hit a six-year peak on the heels of a
record Wall Street high, while moves by China to stamp out easy
betting on the yuan triggers the currency's biggest drop in over
three years. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), expect by 1430
GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 845 words)
Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox disappears in blow to virtual
currency
TOKYO - Mt. Gox, once the world's biggest bitcoin exchange,
looks to have essentially disappeared, with its website down,
its founder unaccounted for and a Tokyo office empty bar a
handful of protesters saying they have lost money investing in
the virtual currency. (MTGOX-WEBSITE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV),
moved, by Ruairidh Villar and Sophie Knight, 1,200 words)
Foreign trade drives Q4 German growth as domestic demand
disappoints
BERLIN - Foreign trade propels growth in Europe's largest
economy in the fourth quarter while domestic demand, which has
been a key growth driver throughout the rest of the year, is a
drag. (GERMANY-GDP/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michelle Martin, 500
words)
BASF sees car and consumer industries nudging profit higher
LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany - BASF, the world's largest chemicals
company by sales, predicts a small rise in operating profit this
year, with an uncertain economic outlook tempering its optimism
over growing demand from automakers and consumer goods
companies. (BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig Burger,
330 words)
INVESTMENT
Foreign investors in Turkey face squeeze
LONDON/VIENNA - Foreign investors in Turkey are beginning to
feel the effects of a sagging currency, rising inflation and a
growing political power struggle, adding to fears the country
may not be the source of future growth that some companies had
hoped. (TURKEY-INVESTMENT/, moved, by Tom Bergin and Michael
Shields, 860 words)
After solid gains, frontier markets starting to crack
LONDON - Frontier stock, currency and bond markets, which
were among last year's most favoured assets, are starting to
show cracks as capital flight out of developing economies
accelerates. (FRONTIER-CRACKS/ (GRAPHIC), moved, 325 words)
EXCLUSIVE
Google sets roadblocks to stop distracted driver legislation
SAN FRANCISCO - Google is lobbying officials in at least
three U.S. states to stop proposed restrictions on driving with
headsets such as Google Glass, marking some of the first clashes
over the nascent wearable technology. (GOOGLE-GLASS/LOBBYING
(EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE), moved, by Dan Levine, 870 words)
ECONOMY
Germany leaves Italy and France behind in euro zone recovery
BRUSSELS - Germany is set to accelerate away from France and
Italy in 2014 as the fragmented euro zone gradually recovers
from its worst crisis, the European Commission says.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by John O'Donnell
and Robin Emmott, 470 words)
+ See also:
- SPAIN-ECONOMY/REPORT, moved, 150 words
Reuters polls on U.S., Canadian, British housing markets
LONDON - Reuters has polled over 60 economists and analysts
for their views on the outlook for the British, United States
and Canadian housing markets. (PROPERTY-POLL/BRITAIN, moved, by
Jonathan Cable, 600 words)
+ See also:
- PROPERTY-POLL/US, expect by 1320 GMT/8.20 AM ET, by
Margaret Chadbourn, 600 words
- PROPERTY-POLL/CANADA, expect by 1420 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by
Leah Schnurr and Deepti Govind, 600 words
Rate hike in Q2 2015 "not unreasonable" - Bank of England's
McCafferty
LONDON - Market expectations that the Bank of England will
start to raise interest rates in the spring of 2015 are "not
unreasonable", BoE policymaker Ian McCafferty said in a Reuters
interview, adding he was watching in particular for inflation
risks. (BRITAIN-BOE/MCCAFFERTY (INTERVIEW), moved, by William
Schomberg and David Milliken, 760 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BOE/MCCCAFFERTY-STERLING (INTERVIEW), moved, by
David Milliken and William Schomberg, 460 words
UK Feb retail sales grow at fastest rate since June 2012 -
CBI
LONDON - British retail sales grow at the fastest pace since
June 2012 in the first part of February, a survey by the
Confederation of British Industry shows. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/CBI,
moved, 100 words)
Innovators look to new UK oil regulator to support
technology
LONDON - "Nodding donkeys" floating at sea, water injection,
and "outside-in" subsea oil taps that can withstand the pressure
found in the chamber of a firing gun are some of the
technologies vying to keep the oil pumping in Britain's North
Sea. (NORTH-SEA/TECHNOLOGY, moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 925
words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-OIL/SURVEY, moved, by Karolin Schaps, 435 words
South Africa's Q4 GDP growth quickens, overall expansion
still lacklustre
PRETORIA - South Africa's economic growth quickens in the
fourth quarter of last year but not enough to lift annual
output, which languishes below 2 percent as the continent's
powerhouse struggles to shake off the aftermath of a 2009
recession. (SAFRICA-GDP/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Xola Potelwa, 530
words)
COMPANIES
Slim in talks with Austria on Telekom Austria pact
VIENNA - An alliance between Carlos Slim and the Austrian
government to control Telekom Austria moves closer as Slim says
he wants to start formal talks and Austria says it is
interested. (TELEKOMAUSTRIA-SLIM/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Angelika Gruber and Georgina Prodhan, 740 words)
+ See also:
- TMOBILEUS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words
Vivendi silent on future ahead of SFR spin-off
PARIS - French media-and-telecoms company Vivendi holds off
giving forecasts or proposing dividends ahead of spinning off
its domestic mobile brand SFR, rattling investors who are hoping
for some indication on a possible payout. (VIVENDI/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Lionel Laurent and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 715 words)
Repsol board gathers to approve $5 billion YPF settlement
MADRID - Spanish oil major Repsol's board is gathering in
Madrid to approve a definitive $5 billion settlement from
Argentina over assets seized in 2012, drawing a line under a
two-year battle for compensation. (REPSOL-ARGENTINA/, moved, 340
words)
Blackberry appeals to loyalists with sub-$200 and 'classic'
devices
BARCELONA - BlackBerry Ltd unveils a new, cheaper smartphone
and a "classic" model with a keyboard as it tries to stem losses
and appeal to its loyal customers in business and in emerging
economies. (MOBILE-WORLD/BLACKBERRY (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
by Paul Sandle, 710 words)
+ See also:
- MOBILE-WORLD/BLACKBERRY-ENTERPRISE, moved, by Euan Rocha,
640 words)
Home Depot profit tops estimates on cost cuts
Home Depot Inc reports a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit as the world's largest home improvement chain keeps a
tight lid on costs to offset weak sales. (HOMEDEPOT-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Dhanya Skariachan, 220 words)
Tesco to accelerate UK turnaround plan
LONDON - Britain's Tesco, the world's No. 3 retailer, is to
accelerate a turnaround plan for its key home market,
stepping-up the pace of large store revamps and investment in
online and convenience channels as well as price cuts.
(TESCO-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)
Credit Suisse to face U.S. Senate panel on tax dodging
WASHINGTON - The chief of Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG
will square off on Wednesday against U.S. Senator Carl Levin as
the veteran congressional investigator releases his latest
findings on offshore tax evasion. (USA-TAX/CREDITSUISSE, moved,
by Patrick Temple-West, 685 words)
French state holding firm head says not candidate for Veolia
CEO
PARIS - France said on Tuesday David Azema, the head of
French state holding company APE, will have to appear before a
government ethics commission before he could seek the top job at
water and waste group Veolia, even though he denied he was a
candidate. (VEOLIA-CEO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 460 words)
Ladbrokes sees more pain before gain from online upgrade
LONDON - Britain's second-biggest bookmaker, Ladbrokes says
operating profit will take a hit in the first half of 2014 due
to upgrades to its online service, as it ended another troubled
year with a sharp fall in annual profit. (LADBROKES/RESULTS
(UPDATE 1), moved, 470 words)