TOP STORIES
Ukraine tensions hit shares, euro drops to 2-week low
LONDON - Political and military tension in Ukraine and
Russia curb risk appetite, weighing on world stocks and pushing
the euro, already under pressure from interest rate cut talk, to
a two-week low. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1400
GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 815 words)
RBS seeks to regain trust after post-crisis losses hit $77
bln
LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland seeks to shake off its
reputation as Britain's pariah bank with plans to cut more costs
and reposition itself as a UK-focused retail and commercial
lender. (RBS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Matt Scuffham and
Steve Slater, 790 words)
Standard Life and RBS warns over risks of an independent
Scotland
LONDON - Insurance and pensions heavyweight Standard Life
becomes the first major company to warn it could move parts of
its business out of Scotland if Scots split from the United
Kingdom, fuelling concerns about the financial impact of
independence. (BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/STANDARDLIFE (UPDATE 3), moving
shortly, by Belinda Goldsmith and Chris Vellacott, 1,030 words)
GDF books 15 bln euro charge as price slump sticks
PARIS - GDF Suez takes a 15 billion euro ($20 billion)
writedown in its 2013 results mainly for gas storage and gas
power plants whose value was hit by a price slump, but new
dividend and profit guidance for the years ahead lift its share
price. (GDF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Geert De Clercq, 790
words)
ECONOMY
U.S. durable goods orders ex-transportation rise in January
WASHINGTON - Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods
excluding transportation unexpectedly rise last month as did a
gauge of business spending plans, but that will probably not
change views that factory activity is slowing.
(USA-ECONOMY/DURABLES, moved, 300 words)
Germany's Merkel tells Cameron she cannot satisfy all
Britain's EU wishes
LONDON - German Chancellor Angela Merkel tells the British
parliament she is not prepared to promise fundamental reform of
the European Union for London's sake, but said the bloc did need
some changes and that Britain should not leave it.
(BRITAIN-GERMANY/MERKEL (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly,
by Andrew Osborn, 750 words)
German EU-harmonised inflation slows more than forecast in
Feb
BERLIN - German EU-harmonised annual inflation decelerates
more than expected to 1.0 percent in February, data shows,
underlining deflation fears and raising pressure on the European
Central Bank to act. (GERMANY-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, 430 words)
Reuters poll on BoE monetary policy
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 60 economists on the
outlook for UK official interest rates ahead of the Bank of
England's monthly policy meeting on March 6 and looks at the
clarity of forward guidance. (BOE-RATES/POLL, moved, by Jonathan
Cable, 600 words)
Spanish economy trundles on in fourth quarter
MADRID - Spain's economy grew between October and December
as domestic demand and investments improved, data shows, adding
to signs that its recovery from recession is slowly gaining
traction. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Day, 450
words)
French consumer sentiment eases in Feb, recovery doubts
linger
PARIS - French consumer confidence weakens unexpectedly in
February as tentative signs of recovery in the euro zone's
second-biggest economy leave households unconvinced in the face
of record jobless numbers. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved,
300 words)
COMPANIES
Cost cuts boost Best Buy's quarterly profit
NEW YORK - Best Buy Co Inc reports a better-than-expected
quarterly profit on lower expenses and says it is running ahead
of plan in terms of cutting costs, sending shares in the world's
largest electronics chain up. (BESTBUY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Dhanya Skariachan, 350 words)
Slashing jobs and jets, Qantas makes plea for state aid
SYDNEY - Qantas Airways Ltd is axing 15 percent of its
workforce, slashing spending and selling gas-guzzling older
planes after stiff competition at home and overseas pushes the
Australian flag carrier deep into the red in the first half.
(AUSTRALIA-QANTAS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jane Wardell and
Lincoln Feast, 1,000 words)
Maersk beats profit forecast on shipping business
COPENHAGEN - Danish shipping and oil group A.P.
Moller-Maersk says 2013 net profit falls less than expected
thanks to higher earnings at container shipping business Maersk
Line. (MAERSK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ole
Mikkelsen, 530 words)
Telefonica 2013 revenues fall 8.5 pct on Latin American
currencies
MADRID - Spain's Telefonica reports an 8.5 percent drop in
revenues in 2013, hit by weaker currencies in Latin America and
lower sales in Europe, although the underlying business showed
tentative signs of a turnaround. (TELEFONICA/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
330 words)
Versace deal with Blackstone values group at 1 bln euros
MILAN - Italy's Versace agrees a deal with Blackstone that
will see the U.S. private equity firm take a 20 percent stake in
the fashion house in a deal valuing the company at one billion
euros ($1.37 billion). (VERSACE-BLACKSTONE/ (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Isla Binnie, 565 words
Bayer buys Dihon to add traditional Chinese medicine
FRANKFURT - Bayer says it will buy privately held Dihon
Pharmaceutical Group Co, a maker of traditional herbal Chinese
medicines (TCM), as the German drugmaker pushes to become the
world's largest non-prescription medicines group. (DIHON-BAYER/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 500 words)
Pimco worries takes shine off Allianz earnings
MUNICH - Europe's largest insurer Allianz expects problems
at bond fund manager Pimco to weigh on group performance in 2014
after investors withdrew money last year and Pimco chief
executive Mohamed El-Erian said he would leave.
(ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 540 words)
Discount pricing hits Britain's WPP's margins and shares
BARCELONA - Fierce competition within the advertising
industry forced Britain's WPP to lower its margin guidance for
2014, wiping over a billion pounds off its share price and
taking the shine off an acceleration in trading through 2013.
(WPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 450 wordS)
Libor fine helps push Rabobank's annual profit down 2 pct
AMSTERDAM - Dutch lender Rabobank says net profit dips 2
percent last year as a $1 billion fine for rigging benchmark
interest rates and hefty real estate impairments are only partly
offset by the sale of its fund management business.
(RABOBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sara Webb, 490 words)
Japan says any bitcoin regulation should be international
TOKYO - Any regulation of the bitcoin crypto-currency should
involve international cooperation to avoid loopholes, Japanese
vice finance minister Jiro Aichi says. (BITCOIN-MTGOX (UPDATE 1,
TV, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sophie Knight, 1,140 words)
Man Group shares soar on earnings, dividend hike, share
buyback
LONDON - Hedge fund firm Man Group announces a share buyback
and bumps up its dividend, sending its stock price soaring,
after it draws more new investment in the last quarter of 2013
that help it beat full-year profit forecasts. (MAN-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Simon Jessop, 460 words)
South Africa platinum strike talks to resume Friday -Implats
JOHANNESBURG - Talks between the world's top three platinum
producers and South Africa's striking AMCU union will resume on
Friday in an effort to end a five-week stoppage over wages, the
chief executive of Impala Platinum (Implats) says. (IMPLATS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Ed Stoddard, 635 words)