TOP STORIES
Shares rebound as Putin says no need for force in Ukraine
LONDON - World shares and hard-hit Russian assets rebound
after Russia's president says he sees no need to use military
force in the Crimea for now, remarks investors see as intended
to ease tensions over Ukraine. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6),
expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Alistair Smout, 890 words)
Carmakers fret emerging markets may overshadow recovery
GENEVA - French carmaker Renault has trimmed its growth
forecast for the global market this year, in a sign the industry
is becoming increasingly worried about volatile emerging
markets, even as demand in Europe starts to pick up.
(AUTOSHOW-GENEVA/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Laurence Frost, 455
words)
"Vast amounts" of documents in Libor case - UK prosecutor
LONDON - British fraud prosecutors have sifted through "vast
amounts" of documents in their case against three former
Barclays traders alleged to have rigged crucial Libor benchmark
interest rates over a two year period, a London court hears.
(LIBOR-COURT/BARCLAYS, moved, by Kirstin Ridley and Steve
Slater, 550 words)
RWE warns of frugal future after historic net loss
ESSEN, Germany - Germany's biggest power producer RWE says
forays into new business areas will not be enough to fill a hole
left by the demise of conventional power plants, offering little
hope that the group can regain its former earnings potential.
(RWE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 615 words)
INVESTING
Computer-driven trade to grab market share in 2014 - study
LONDON - Smaller asset managers and hedge funds will drive
an increase in the use of computer-driven equity trading
strategies in 2014 as brokerages cut back on the services they
offer to less profitable clients, a study shows. (TABB/STUDY,
moved, by Simon Jessop and Francesco Canepa, 320 words)
Mt. Gox collapse could ultimately help bitcoin - regulator
WASHINGTON/TOKYO - The collapse of the Mt. Gox bitcoin
exchange could ultimately strengthen the virtual currency
industry by weeding out weaker operators and prompting more
supervision, New York's banking regulator say.
(BITCOIN-MTGOX/LAWSKY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Douwe Miedema and
Tetsushi Kajimoto, 400 words)
ECONOMY
Bernanke says Fed could have done more during crisis
ABU DHABI - Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
says the U.S. central bank could have done more to fight the
country's financial crisis and that he struggled to find the
right way to communicate with markets. (USA-BERNANKE/SPEECH
(UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Martin Dokoupil, Stanley Carvalho
and Mirna Sleiman, 620 words)
Cheaper energy pulls down euro zone factory prices in Jan
BRUSSELS - A steep fall in energy costs brings down euro
zone producer prices faster than expected in January, data
showed on Tuesday, underlining deflationary risks ahead of the
European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PRICES, moved, 350 words)
Weather dampens UK construction growth in Feb-Markit/CIPS
LONDON - The strong pace of growth in Britain's construction
sector eased off last month, hurt by heavy rain and floods which
affected house-building, a survey shows. (PMI
CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 365 words)
China's Sinopec sale points to next round of privatisation
BEIJING - China's decision to sell a stake in a subsidiary
of Sinopec Corp signals more privatisation of its bloated
state-owned sector will take place soon, with plans likely to be
discussed at this week's parliament session, officials and
experts say. (CHINA-PARLIAMENT/SOE, moved, by Matthew Miller and
Charlie Zhu, 950 words)
COMPANIES
US court rejects BP appeal over Gulf spill losses
A divided U.S. appeals court rejects BP Plc's bid to block
businesses from recovering money over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico
oil spill, even if they could not trace their economic losses to
the disaster. (BPSPILL-RULING/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jonathan
Stempel, 675 words)
Glencore beats earnings forecast on strong trading
LONDON - Glencore Xstrata posts forecast-beating core profit
in the first set of full annual results since the commodities
group was formed, helped by a strong performance from its
trading arm offsetting a decline at its mining division.
(GLENCORE-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 730 words)
UK outsourcer Serco braces for tough 2014 as profits fall
LONDON - Embattled British outsourcing group Serco says it
is braced for another tough year as it recovers from government
contract failures, profit warnings and management exits that
pushed 2013 annual profit down 6 percent. (SERCO-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Maidment, 380 words)
China's COFCO in talks to buy Noble's agribusiness - sources
KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG - China's biggest grains trader COFCO
Corp is in talks to buy Noble Group Ltd's agribusiness arm in a
deal that would value the division at around $1 billion, people
familiar with the matter said. (NOBLE-COFCO/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE
1), moved, by Naveen Thukral and Denny Thomas, 775 words)
Roche's new chairman promises continuity
BASEL - Christoph Franz promises to keep Roche on its
current course after shareholders overwhelmingly elect him as
new chairman of the Swiss drugmaker. (ROCHE-CHAIRMAN/ (UPDATE
1), moving shortly, by Caroline Copley, 450 words)
Virgin Money swings to profit, no current plans for IPO
LONDON - Virgin Money reports its first profit since
acquiring failed lender Northern Rock in 2012, but its chief
executive plays down expectations that it will float on the
stock market any time soon. (VIRGIN MONEY-IPO/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Matt Scuffham, 400 words)
Nivea maker Beiersdorf has 2.5 bln euros for acquisitions
HAMBURG - Nivea skin cream maker Beiersdorf is positioned
for takeovers having completed a restructuring and has 2.5
billion euros ($3.4 billion) in cash for possible purchases, its
chief financial officer, Ulrich Schmidt, says.
(BEIERSDORF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jan Schwartz and
Martinne Geller, 590 words)