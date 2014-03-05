(The story ALUMINIUM-EUROPE/, which featured on the 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET schedule, will not now move today.)

TOP STORIES

Services outshine manufacturing, pushing up jobs in February

LONDON - Robust growth in the global service industry outshone a lacklustre performance from manufacturers last month, pushing firms to increase headcount to meet buoyant demand, business surveys shows.

Ukraine calm holds, euro dips in pre-ECB jockeying

LONDON - A semblance of calm returns to world markets after two days of intense volatility as the United States and Russia are set to hold talks on easing East-West tension in Ukraine.

China signals focus on reforms and leaner, cleaner growth

BEIJING - China sends its strongest signal yet that its days of chasing breakneck economic growth are over, promising to wage a "war" on pollution and reduce the pace of investment to the slowest in a decade as it pursues more sustainable expansion.

StanChart reassures on capital in face of "challenging" 2014

LONDON - Standard Chartered Plc reassures investors about its capital strength, raising its dividend despite reporting its first drop in annual profits for a decade and giving a weak outlook for the first half.

INVESTMENT

Lehman Europe creditors in line for extra $8 bln payday

LONDON - Hedge funds, asset managers and other creditors of Lehman Brothers' European arm will next month be fully paid out from money recovered from the carcass of the bank and could get an extra 5 billion pounds ($8.4 billion).

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

Reuters has surveyed more than 70 currency strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc, South African rand, Russian rouble and Turkish lira.

In U.S. mergers, no one waits for this waiting period

WASHINGTON - Sometime soon, maybe in the next month or so, a federal judge is expected to decide whether the creation of the world's biggest passenger airline, as envisioned by two companies and the U.S. Justice Department, was really a good idea.

ECONOMY

U.S. private sector adds 139,000 jobs in February - ADP

NEW YORK - U.S. private employers added 139,000 jobs in February, shy of economists' expectations, and gains in the previous month were revised lower, a report by a payrolls processor shows.

EU leaders meet to discuss next steps on Russia, Ukraine

BRUSSELS - European leaders hold an emergency summit on Thursday to discuss what steps to take next on Russia, having threatened sanctions if Moscow does not reverse course in Ukraine. Meeting will also assess what financial assistance can be given to new Ukrainian government

Sluggish euro zone recovery confirmed in fourth quarter

BRUSSELS - Rising exports and a gradual improvement in investments are behind the euro zone's stronger-than-expected growth in the last quarter of 2013, data shows.

Bank of England suspends official amid FX probe

LONDON - The Bank of England suspended a staff member amid an investigation into what Bank officials knew about alleged manipulation of key currency rates by foreign exchange traders.

EU proposes scheme to certify mineral imports are blood-free

BRUSSELS - Importers of minerals from conflict zones will be able to certify their goods have not financed warlords under a European scheme, which would also help manufacturers show products are free of 'blood metals'.

COMPANIES

Carrefour to boost capital spend after 2013 profit rise

PARIS - Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, reports a rise in profits as work on turning round its French business starts to pay off and says it will spend more this year on reviving its European hypermarkets and expanding in China and Brazil.

Adidas sees hit from emerging market currency swings

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany - German sportswear company Adidas warns that weakening emerging market currencies, notably the Russian rouble, will hurt 2014 results and pose a risk to its 2015 targets even as sales are helped by the soccer World Cup.

Morgan Stanley weighing sale of Swiss private bank - source

ZURICH - Morgan Stanley is weighing the sale of its private bank in Switzerland which manages roughly 10 billion Swiss francs ($11.28 billion) in assets, a source close to the matter tells Reuters.

Deutsche Telekom faces hurdles to get Greece's OTE stake

ATHENS/FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom has expressed interest in wrestling full control of its Greek unit OTE by buying the government's remaining 10 percent stake in the company, three sources say but it may face a long political and bureaucratic process to fetch a political deal.

Italian watchdog says Novartis, Roche colluded over eye drug

ZURICH/MILAN - Italy's antitrust authorities say Novartis and Roche colluded to try to stop cancer drug Avastin being used to treat a serious eye disease, and fine the Swiss drugmakers 182.5 million euros ($251 million).

Bouygues to submit offer for Vivendi's SFR - sources

LONDON/PARIS - Bouygues will submit an offer to buy Vivendi's telecom unit SFR and will make pledges on jobs and network investments to win support for its bid, two people close to the situation say.

Fast Retailing gains in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG - Fast Retailing jumps 4 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut as the operator of Japan's Uniqlo clothing outlets listed in the island city in an effort to boost its profile in mainland China and beyond.