TOP STORIES

Low growth, price cuts plague euro zone, haunt ECB

LONDON - Euro zone business growth picked up less than expected in October despite another, deeper round of price cuts, according to surveys that are unlikely to ease simmering tensions among the bloc's central bankers. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

Republican election gains send dollar to 7-year high vs yen

LONDON - Sweeping Republican party wins in U.S. mid-term elections push the dollar to a seven-year high against the yen and lifts U.S. stock futures, as more soft data from China leaves oil at its lowest in four years. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Marc Jones, 695 words)

Central bankers to challenge Draghi on ECB leadership style

FRANKFURT/PARIS - National central bankers in the euro area plan to challenge European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi over what they see as his secretive management style and erratic communication and will urge him to act more collegially, ECB sources say. (ECB-GOVERNORS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Eva Taylor and Paul Taylor, 1,130 words)

Monte Paschi set to approve capital rise for up to $3.1 bln

MILAN - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena is likely to tap investors for up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 bln) next year to fill a capital shortfall laid bare by recent stress tests, pay back state aid and prepare itself for a possible takeover, banking sources say. (ITALY-BANKS/MONTEPASCHI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia Aloisi and Sophie Sassard, 745 words)

INSIGHT

Top investors stay loyal to big name corporate founders

BOSTON - For good stock market bets, some top investors can't be too bothered by details like corporate profits: instead, they pick companies run by their founders. (STOCKS-INVESTMENT/FOUNDERS (INSIGHT), moved, by Tim McLaughlin and Ross Kerber, 1,060 words)

MARKETS

Russia effectively abandons currency corridor; rouble falls

MOSCOW - Russia's central bank effectively abandons the trading corridor for the rouble after being forced to halt interventions that have been costing the central bank around $2.5 billion a day to prop up the tumbling currency. (RUSSIA-CENBANK/INTERVENTION-POLICY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jason Bush and Alexander Winning, 1,065 words)

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

Reuters has surveyed over 70 foreign exchange strategists on the outlook for the euro, sterling, yen, Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, Brazilian real and South African rand. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, moved, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. private sector creates 230,000 jobs in October - ADP

NEW YORK - U.S. private employers added 230,000 jobs in October, the most since June and exceeding economists' expectations as mid-sized businesses added the most workers in more than seven years, a report by a payrolls processor shows. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT-ADP (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

EU auditor criticises waste, urges tighter controls

BRUSSELS - The European Union's auditor calls on the bloc's new executive to seek better value for taxpayer money as its report on the 2013 accounts estimates that up to 9 billion euros may have been misspent. (EU-BUDGET/AUDITOR, moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 595 words)

"Stop shouting at Europe", City group tells UK's rulers

LONDON - British politicians should stop shouting at their European Union partners from the sidelines and start building alliances to ensure proper reform of the world's richest region, a lobby group for powerful banks and money managers say. (BRITAIN-EUROPE/CITY, moved, by Guy Faulconbridge, 375 words)

EU immigrants give $32 bln boost to UK economy, report finds

LONDON - Immigrants to Britain from the European Union have contributed more than 20 billion pounds ($32 billion) to the British economy since 2001, according to a report on an issue dominating political debate ahead of next year's election. (BRITAIN-EU/IMMIGRATION, moved, by Michael Holden, 470 words)

China reform plan to loosen grip on some state firms

BEIJING - China is set to publish a planning document aimed at improving the country's inefficient state-led firms by harnessing the power of the market, subject to the government's enduring reluctance to cede too much control over the economy.(CHINA-SOE/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by Matthew Miller, 900 words)

Czech billionaire's political rise inspires and alarms

PRAGUE - In just three years, Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis has managed to expand smoothly beyond business into politics and now appears poised to be a contender for prime minister. (CZECH-POLITICS/BABIS, moved, by Jan Lopatka, 1,060 words)

COMPANIES

M&S profits rise as cost savings offset clothing sales fall

LONDON - British retailer Marks & Spencer posts a rise in first-half profit for the first time in four years, as cost cutting and rising food sales offset a deepening slide in clothing revenues, hit recently by warm weather. (MARKS SPENCR GRP-RESULTS/UPDATE 3) moved, by James Davey, 800 words)

Big banks count cost of size as changes to 'G-SIB' list loom

LONDON - About 30 banks will this week be formally anointed as the industry's most important players, a dubious honour that has cost them billions of dollars each in additional reserves and increased scrutiny from regulators. (BANKS-REGULATIONS/GLOBAL, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 600 words)

Time Warner beats Street on Turner networks, HBO growth

Time Warner Inc reports better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by higher subscription revenue in its Turner Networks unit and TV service Home Box Office (HBO). (TIMEWARNER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 335 words)

Chesapeake Energy quarterly profit and output rise

Chesapeake Energy Corp reports a higher quarterly profit, helped by an 11 percent increase in oil and gas production. (CHESAPEAKE ENRGY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 150 words)

Toyota raises profit forecast by 9 pct on weak yen

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp raises its full-year operating profit forecast by 9.1 percent as a sharp decline in the yen increases the value of repatriated earnings and makes up for lower vehicle sales. (TOYOTA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 460 words)

Virgin Money valued at up to $2.3 bln in revived IPO-sources

LONDON - UK lender Virgin Money will be valued at up to 1.45 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) in its revived London stock market listing, slightly lower than expectations, two sources familiar with the matter say. (VIRGIN MONEY IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Slump in claims boosts profits for European insurers

FRANKFURT - European insurers post strong increases in earnings in the third quarter, helped by a slump in payouts for catastrophe damage, rising premium income and a weaker euro. (EUROPE-INSURANCE/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Jonathan Gould and Richa Naidu, 650 words)

Chemicals distributor Brenntag's expansion drives up profit

FRANKFURT - Brenntag, the world's largest chemicals distributor, posts a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as expansion in its main markets of Europe and North America delivered higher sales while costs remained under control. (BRENNTAG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 400 words)

Africa Oil wants deal to reduce stake in Kenya fields - CEO

NAIROBI - Africa Oil, which has a 50 percent stake in Kenyan fields where commercial reserves of crude have been found, wants to offer part of its holding by early 2016 to a new partner that can help it fund development, the chief executive said. (AFRICA-ENERGY/AFRICA OIL (INTERVIEW), moved, by Edmund Blair, 650 words)

Dutch bank ING to pay off state aid early as lending rises

AMSTERDAM - ING Group, the largest Dutch bank, says it will repay the last of its state aid ahead of schedule this week, signalling an extra dividend for shareholders as lending growth drives a jump in pretax earnings. (ING GROEP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Thomas Escritt, 635 words)

BHP to test US oil export ban by selling without ruling

BHP Billiton is set to be the first company to export lightly processed ultra-light U.S. oil without explicit permission from the government, further testing the limits of an increasingly contentious ban on foreign sales. (BHP BILLITON LTD-TEXAS/OIL (UPDATE 4), moved, by Catherine Ngai, 970 words)