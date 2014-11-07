Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
U.S. payrolls rise, unemployment rate falls to 5.8 percent
WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth increases at a fairly brisk
clip in October and the unemployment rate falls to a fresh
six-year low of 5.8 percent, underscoring the economy's
resilience in the face of slowing global demand. (USA-ECONOMY/
(WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 635 words)
+ See also:
- USA-FED/DUDLEY (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words
ECB's Noyer sees need for bond buying if deflation looms
PARIS - The European Central Bank should be ready in an
emergency to buy government bonds to combat prolonged low
inflation, a senior ECB policymaker said on Friday, just as the
United States is ending such so-called quantitative easing.
(GLOBAL-CENBANK/ (WRAPUP 1, TV, PIX), moving shortly, by Leigh
Thomas and David Milliken, 750 words)
UK prepares forex fines for six banks on Wednesday - sources
LONDON - British regulators investigating allegations of
collusion and manipulation in the foreign exchange market could
fine a group of six banks as early as next Wednesday, people
familiar with the matter say. (BANKS-FOREX/SETTLEMENT (UPDATE
1), moved, by Steve Slater and Jamie McGeever, 530 words)
Pay up in instalments, EU to tell Britain on disputed bill
BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers tell Britain that the only
way to resolve a row over a surprise budget bill to Brussels is
to pay in interest-free instalments, officials say, but
Britain's finance minister insists the bill is "unacceptable".
(BRITAIN-POLITICS/EU (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moving shortly, by
Robin Emmott, 750 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Rouble recovers as market expects c.bank to stem slide
MOSCOW - The rouble recovers in volatile trade as investors
anticipate possible central bank action to halt a slide that
analysts say amounts to a full-blown currency crisis.
(RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Alexander
Winning and Vladimir Abramov, 875 words)
- RUSSIA-ROUBLE/VALUE, moved, by Sujata Rao and Vincent
Flasseur, 755 words
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Christopher Johnson,
550 words
Sub-Saharan Africa poised to retain investor allure
LONDON - Strong economic momentum garnered over the past
decade should allow sub-Saharan Africa to retain its allure for
investors, even as the global backdrop, with cheaper oil and
higher U.S. interest rates, turns more challenging.
(AFRICA-INVESTMENT/ (INVESTMENT FOCUS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM
ET, by Karin Strohecker, 1,000 words)
ECONOMY
German trade surge eases recession fears
BERLIN - German exports and industrial output rebounded in
September after sharp falls in the prior month, likely helping
Europe's largest economy to avoid falling into recession in the
third quarter. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)
UK trade deficit widens on higher oil imports, EU exports
LONDON - Britain's goods trade deficit widened by more than
expected in September, hit by a jump in oil imports and by weak
export growth to the European Union, official data shows.
(BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 360 words)
German railway fails to halt strike, appeals to higher court
FRANKFURT - Germany's state rail operator Deutsche Bahn
appeals to a higher court to try to stop a train drivers' strike
after a lower court rejected its argument that the strike is
illegal. (GERMANY-RAILWAYS/STRIKE, moved, by Frank Siebelt, 400
words)
Detroit's dash through bankruptcy awaits court nod
Detroit's nearly 16-month odyssey through bankruptcy reaches
the finish line on Friday, when a federal judge will issue his
ruling on whether the city's plan for shedding debt and
investing in its future is both feasible and fair.
(USA-DETROIT/BANKRUPTCY, moved, 590 words)
+ See also:
- USA-DETROIT/SETTLEMENTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Lisa
Lambert, 705 words
COMPANIES
ArcelorMittal says strength in key markets offsets mine pain
BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker,
points to rising demand in its key markets next year and
confirms its profit forecast for 2014, as improvements in U.S.
and European steel more than offset plunging iron ore prices.
(ARCELORMITTAL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 600
words)
Allianz shares jump as dividend vow offsets Pimco concerns
FRANKFURT - Shares in Allianz jump more than 3 percent after
the German insurer promises bigger dividend payouts having
posted a forecast-beating jump in third-quarter net profit.
(ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Gould, 565
words)
+ See also:
- SWISS RE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alice Baghdjian
and Paul Arnold, 595 words
York Capital Management sold out of Monte Paschi - sources
MILAN - U.S. hedge fund York Capital Management, which is
the biggest single investor in troubled Italian bank Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, has sold its stake in the lender, two sources
close to the situation say. (ITALY-BANKS/MONTEPASCHI-YORKCAPITAL
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)
Richemont braced for hard holiday season in China, Hong Kong
ZURICH - Richemont, owner of the Cartier brand, warns weak
demand for luxury watches in Hong Kong and China will hit
trading in the upcoming holiday period after it dragged down
profit in the six months to September. (RICHEMONT-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 450 words)
Canary Wharf owner Songbird rejects Qatar fund approach
LONDON - Songbird Estates, the majority owner of London's
Canary wharf, has rejected a takeover approach from Qatar
Investment Authority and Brookfield Property Partners, saying
the 295 pence-a-share bid "materially undervalued" Songbird.
(SONGBIRD ESTAT-M&A/QATAR (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)
Telecom Italia sees signs of revival despite profits fall
MILAN - Telecom Italia blames weakness in Italy and a
slowdown in Brazil, its two largest markets, for a 7.7 percent
fall in core earnings over the first nine months of the year.
(TELECOM ITALIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Danilo Masoni,
400 words)
+ See also:
- TELEKOM AUSTRIA RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
Swedish tobacco speciality snus sets sights on U.S. market
STOCKHOLM - The future for main manufacturer Swedish Match
may hinge on efforts to convince U.S. authorities these small
pouches of snus, banned on health grounds in the rest of the
European Union, are less harmful than most other tobacco
products (SWEDISHMATCH-SNUS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Alistair
Scrutton, 800 words)
British Airways-owner IAG signals maiden dividend
LONDON - British Airways-owner IAG lays out plans to pay a
maiden dividend, coming of age three years after the merger
between BA and Spain's Iberia in 2011 that created the group.
(IAG-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 590 words)
Puma footwear sales recover amid marketing push
HERZOGENAURACH - German sportswear firm Puma reports its
first rise in footwear sales in almost two years and benefited
from strong demand for its new Arsenal soccer shirts, allowing
it to lift its 2014 sales target. (PUMA DE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Emma Thomasson, 560 words)