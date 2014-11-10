Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
China deal sends shares to 1-month high, rouble surges
LONDON - A landmark deal to give global investors easier
access to China's $3.9 trillion stock market helps lift world
shares to their highest in over a month, as renewed tensions in
Libya and Ukraine push up oil prices. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
5), moved, by Marc Jones, 735 words)
ECB door remains open to QE despite doubts over impact
FRANKFURT/PARIS - The European Central Bank's drip-feed
stimulus is taking it closer to large-scale government bond
purchases with new money, but its weapon of last resort may not
be the silver bullet markets are hoping for. (ECB-QE/
(GRAPHICS), moved, by Eva Taylor and Paul Taylor, 915 words)
Russian cuts growth forecasts, sees sanctions until 2017
MOSCOW - Russia faces the prospect of three years of
economic stagnation, the central bank predicts, underscoring the
heavy costs of President Vladimir Putin's Ukraine policies and
of Russia's dependence on fragile oil prices.
(RUSSIA-CENBANK/STRATEGY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elena
Fabrichnaya, Jason Bush and Lidia Kelly, 1,015 words)
Serco seeks cash injection after writing off $2.5 billion
LONDON - Serco turns to its investors for emergency cash
after writing off 1.5 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) and slashing
profit forecasts, sending shares plummeting by a third. (SERCO
GROUP-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Kate Holton and Neil
Maidment, 580 words)
INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE
Kuroda sprang easing to head off damaging inflation forecast
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan Governor not only surprised the
markets with his latest splurge of monetary easing. He sprang it
on his own board members just two days earlier, jolted into
action to stop them making a low-ball forecast that might have
sunk his flagship inflation target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ
(INSIGHT), moved, by Leika Kihara, 785 words)
KKR prepares more Samson asset sales as oil plunges -sources
KKR & Co, which led the acquisition of oil and gas producer
Samson Resources Corp for $7.2 billion in 2011 and has already
sold almost half its acreage to cope with lower energy prices,
plans to sell its North Dakota Bakken oil deposit worth less
than $500 million as part of an ongoing downsizing plan,
according to people familiar with the matter.
(SAMSONRESOURCES-KKR/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Mike Stone and Greg
Roumeliotis, 680 words)
ECONOMY
China inflation hovers near 5-year low, deflation risks rise
BEIJING - China's annual consumer inflation remains near a
five-year low in October at 1.6 percent, further evidence that
the world's second-largest economy is cooling and reinforcing
expectations that authorities will roll out more measures to
support growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2, PICTURE),
moved, 600 words)
UK's Cameron rejects charge his EU plans create uncertainty
LONDON - British Prime Minister David Cameron rejects a
charge from his main political rival that his plan to reshape
Britain's ties with its European Union partners creates
uncertainty for business. (BRITAIN-EU/ (PICTURE), moved, by
Kylie MacLellan, 385 words)
Obama says momentum building on trans-Pacific trade deal
BEIJING - U.S. President Barack Obama says he sees momentum
building for a Washington-backed free trade agreement in the
Asia-Pacific, after arriving in Beijing on the first leg of an
eight-day Asia tour. (CHINA-APEC/USA (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved,
by Matt Spetalnick, 770 words)
Sweden grapples with huge household debt as rates hit zero
STOCKHOLM - Sweden's new centre-left government and its
financial authorities are under huge pressure when they meet on
Tuesday to tackle a mountain of household debt that is casting a
long shadow over one of Europe's few economic bright spots.
(SWEDEN-ECONOMY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Johan Ahlander and Simon
Johnson, 940 words)
COMPANIES
New rules proposed to put an end to "too big to fail" banks
BASEL, Switzerland/LONDON - Global regulators propose new
rules to ensure that bank creditors rather than taxpayers pick
up the bill when a big lender collapses. (G20-BANKS/REGULATIONS
(UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Joshua Franklin and Huw Jones,
620 words)
Asian growth rescues Carlsberg from slumping Russia earnings
COPENHAGEN - Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S says earnings have
held steady in the third quarter, as Asian growth offset the
Russian downturn which prompted it to lower profit forecasts
twice earlier this year. (CARLSBERG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving
shortly, by Annabella Nielsen, 600 words)
Brazil's Oi says bid for Portugal Telecom inappropriate
LISBON - Brazilian telecom company Oi says it will forge
ahead with plans to take over the operational assets of Portugal
Telecom, dismissing a weekend gambit by an Angolan businesswoman
that could challenge the deal and prevent Oi from selling the
assets. (PORTUGAL TELECOM-OI SA/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1430
GMT/0930 AM ET, by Andrei Khalip, 500 words)
StanChart aims to reassure on strategy as problems pile up
LONDON - After three profit-warnings, fresh investigations
by U.S. authorities and a 30 percent slump in share price,
Standard Chartered's bosses will this week try to show investors
they have a credible recovery plan in place.
(STANDARDCHARTERED-STRATEGY/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Steve Slater, 400 words)
Fugro leads oil services sector rally after Boskalis stake
AMSTERDAM - Shares in Dutch oil services company Fugro NV
jumps as the purchase of a stake by rival Boskalis fuels talk of
a possible bid for the troubled company and boosts shares in the
industry across Europe. (FUGRO NV-BOSKALIS/ (UPDATE 3), moved,
by Thomas Escritt, 475 words)
Bid battle for Dutch feed company Nutreco hots up
AMSTERDAM - Dutch investment firm SHV raises its offer for
Nutreco in response to interest from U.S. food company Cargill,
sending the Dutch animal feed firm's shares up almost 15
percent. (NUTRECO-M&A/SHV (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Renault targets up to 75,000 vehicles/year at Algeria plant
PARIS/Oran, ALGERIA - French carmaker Renault opens its
first plant in Algeria at a cost of 50 million euros ($62
million) to boost its presence in Africa's second-biggest auto
market. (RENAULT SA-ALGERIA/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 315
words)
Lonmin cuts costs, raises hurdles to return to profit
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG - Platinum miner Lonmin, dragged into
the red this year by a bruising five-month strike, says it will
cut more than 2 billion rand ($179 million) of costs and set a
higher hurdle for new projects as it battles to return to
profit. (LONMIN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia Antonioli
and Ed Stoddard, 435 words)