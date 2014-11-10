Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China deal sends shares to 1-month high, rouble surges

LONDON - A landmark deal to give global investors easier access to China's $3.9 trillion stock market helps lift world shares to their highest in over a month, as renewed tensions in Libya and Ukraine push up oil prices. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 735 words)

+See also:

- HONGKONG-CHINA/STOCKCONNECT (UPDATE 3), moved, by Michelle Price and Pete Sweeney, 620 words

ECB door remains open to QE despite doubts over impact

FRANKFURT/PARIS - The European Central Bank's drip-feed stimulus is taking it closer to large-scale government bond purchases with new money, but its weapon of last resort may not be the silver bullet markets are hoping for. (ECB-QE/ (GRAPHICS), moved, by Eva Taylor and Paul Taylor, 915 words)

Russian cuts growth forecasts, sees sanctions until 2017

MOSCOW - Russia faces the prospect of three years of economic stagnation, the central bank predicts, underscoring the heavy costs of President Vladimir Putin's Ukraine policies and of Russia's dependence on fragile oil prices. (RUSSIA-CENBANK/STRATEGY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elena Fabrichnaya, Jason Bush and Lidia Kelly, 1,015 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-ROUBLE/DEBT (GRAPHICS), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, By Sujata Rao, 800 words

Serco seeks cash injection after writing off $2.5 billion

LONDON - Serco turns to its investors for emergency cash after writing off 1.5 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) and slashing profit forecasts, sending shares plummeting by a third. (SERCO GROUP-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Kate Holton and Neil Maidment, 580 words)

INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE

Kuroda sprang easing to head off damaging inflation forecast

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan Governor not only surprised the markets with his latest splurge of monetary easing. He sprang it on his own board members just two days earlier, jolted into action to stop them making a low-ball forecast that might have sunk his flagship inflation target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (INSIGHT), moved, by Leika Kihara, 785 words)

KKR prepares more Samson asset sales as oil plunges -sources

KKR & Co, which led the acquisition of oil and gas producer Samson Resources Corp for $7.2 billion in 2011 and has already sold almost half its acreage to cope with lower energy prices, plans to sell its North Dakota Bakken oil deposit worth less than $500 million as part of an ongoing downsizing plan, according to people familiar with the matter. (SAMSONRESOURCES-KKR/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Mike Stone and Greg Roumeliotis, 680 words)

ECONOMY

China inflation hovers near 5-year low, deflation risks rise

BEIJING - China's annual consumer inflation remains near a five-year low in October at 1.6 percent, further evidence that the world's second-largest economy is cooling and reinforcing expectations that authorities will roll out more measures to support growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, 600 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-SOUTHKOREA/TRADE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Megha Rajagopalan and Meeyoung Cho, 400 words

UK's Cameron rejects charge his EU plans create uncertainty

LONDON - British Prime Minister David Cameron rejects a charge from his main political rival that his plan to reshape Britain's ties with its European Union partners creates uncertainty for business. (BRITAIN-EU/ (PICTURE), moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 385 words)

Obama says momentum building on trans-Pacific trade deal

BEIJING - U.S. President Barack Obama says he sees momentum building for a Washington-backed free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific, after arriving in Beijing on the first leg of an eight-day Asia tour. (CHINA-APEC/USA (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Matt Spetalnick, 770 words)

Sweden grapples with huge household debt as rates hit zero

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's new centre-left government and its financial authorities are under huge pressure when they meet on Tuesday to tackle a mountain of household debt that is casting a long shadow over one of Europe's few economic bright spots. (SWEDEN-ECONOMY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson, 940 words)

COMPANIES

New rules proposed to put an end to "too big to fail" banks

BASEL, Switzerland/LONDON - Global regulators propose new rules to ensure that bank creditors rather than taxpayers pick up the bill when a big lender collapses. (G20-BANKS/REGULATIONS (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Joshua Franklin and Huw Jones, 620 words)

+ See also:

- G20-BANKS/REGULATIOS-GERMANY, moved, 130 words

Asian growth rescues Carlsberg from slumping Russia earnings

COPENHAGEN - Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S says earnings have held steady in the third quarter, as Asian growth offset the Russian downturn which prompted it to lower profit forecasts twice earlier this year. (CARLSBERG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Annabella Nielsen, 600 words)

Brazil's Oi says bid for Portugal Telecom inappropriate

LISBON - Brazilian telecom company Oi says it will forge ahead with plans to take over the operational assets of Portugal Telecom, dismissing a weekend gambit by an Angolan businesswoman that could challenge the deal and prevent Oi from selling the assets. (PORTUGAL TELECOM-OI SA/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1430 GMT/0930 AM ET, by Andrei Khalip, 500 words)

+ See also:

- M&A-ALTICE/OI SA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Axel Bugge, 655 words

StanChart aims to reassure on strategy as problems pile up

LONDON - After three profit-warnings, fresh investigations by U.S. authorities and a 30 percent slump in share price, Standard Chartered's bosses will this week try to show investors they have a credible recovery plan in place. (STANDARDCHARTERED-STRATEGY/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 400 words)

Fugro leads oil services sector rally after Boskalis stake

AMSTERDAM - Shares in Dutch oil services company Fugro NV jumps as the purchase of a stake by rival Boskalis fuels talk of a possible bid for the troubled company and boosts shares in the industry across Europe. (FUGRO NV-BOSKALIS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Thomas Escritt, 475 words)

Bid battle for Dutch feed company Nutreco hots up

AMSTERDAM - Dutch investment firm SHV raises its offer for Nutreco in response to interest from U.S. food company Cargill, sending the Dutch animal feed firm's shares up almost 15 percent. (NUTRECO-M&A/SHV (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Renault targets up to 75,000 vehicles/year at Algeria plant

PARIS/Oran, ALGERIA - French carmaker Renault opens its first plant in Algeria at a cost of 50 million euros ($62 million) to boost its presence in Africa's second-biggest auto market. (RENAULT SA-ALGERIA/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 315 words)

Lonmin cuts costs, raises hurdles to return to profit

LONDON/JOHANNESBURG - Platinum miner Lonmin, dragged into the red this year by a bruising five-month strike, says it will cut more than 2 billion rand ($179 million) of costs and set a higher hurdle for new projects as it battles to return to profit. (LONMIN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia Antonioli and Ed Stoddard, 435 words)