TOP STORIES
Global stocks rise, Brent crude hits 4-year low
LONDON - Global stocks and the dollar rise as investors
weigh the prospect of further stimulus to aid the recovery of
the global economy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Nigel
Stephenson, 585 words)
Rouble slides again, testing Putin words, c.bank's firepower
MOSCOW - The rouble resumes its dramatic slide, a day after
the Russian central bank floated the currency that has been
driven sharply lower by falling oil prices and economic
sanctions imposed over Russia's policy in Ukraine.
(RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexander Winning,
830 words)
XI urges faster APEC talks on China-backed free trade area
BEIJING - The global economic recovery is unstable and
nations in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) bloc
should speed up free trade talks to spur growth, Chinese
President Xi Jinping says. (CHINA-APEC/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV),
moved, by Michael Martina, 460 words)
Germany eyes sale of stakes in Deutsche Telekom, Post
BERLIN - The German government is considering reducing its
stakes in Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Post, hoping to cash in
on high share values at a time when it is under pressure to
spend more to stimulate its faltering economy.
(GERMANY-PRIVATISATION/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by
Matthias Sobolewski, 400 words)
INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE
Apple's enterprise assault gets into higher gear
SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc is embarking on its most
aggressive expansion yet onto corporate turf, hiring a dedicated
sales force to talk with potential clients like Citigroup Inc
and working in concert with a dozen or so developers, two
sources familiar with its plans say. (APPLE-IBM/ENTERPRISE
(EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Christina Farr and Bill Rigby, 865 words)
Vista Equity takes unusual risks with private equity fund
Vista Equity Partners has worked in an unusual clause in its
contracts with private equity fund investors that gives it more
financing flexibility and a leg up in leveraged buyouts, but
also carries more risks for it and its investors, according to
people familiar with the matter. (VISTAEQUITY/ (INSIGHT), moved,
by Greg Roumeliotis, 995 words)
ECONOMY
BoE to cut forecasts, hold fire on rates until Q2 2015
LONDON - The Bank of England won't raise interest rates from
a record low until the second quarter of next year, later than
previously thought, and will cut its growth and inflation
outlook, a Reuters poll forecasts. (ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, moved,
by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)
Japan's Abe defends stimulus, says not aimed at weaker yen
BEIJING/TOKYO - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe staves off
criticism that Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy is aimed at
weakening the yen, as its fall to a seven-year low against the
dollar sow's unease among rival exporting nations, like South
Korea. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ABE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara and
Tetsushi Kajimoto, 410 words)
Too low U.S. rates should make Fed nervous - Plosser
LONDON - Near-zero U.S. interest rates are too low and
should make the Federal Reserve nervous, one of its top
policymakers, Charles Plosser, says. (FED/PLOSSER (UPDATE 1),
moved, 250 words)
COMPANIES
Monte Paschi shares boosted by BNP bid speculation
LONDON/MILAN - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
rise as much as six percent, with several traders citing
possible interest in the troubled Italian lender from France's
BNP Paribas after a Reuters Breakingviews article.
(MONTEPASCHI-BNPPARIBAS-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)
Vodafone lifts outlook as new offerings boost demand
LONDON - Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile
operator, nudges its full-year earnings forecast higher as
improving demand in its big European markets and an investment
push into new products helped reduce a drop in revenues.
(VODAFONE GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 395
words)
UK caps interest on payday loans to stem "spiralling debts"
LONDON - Interest charged on loans offered by payday lenders
in Britain will be capped from January to cut the cost of
short-term loans criticised for causing misery among borrowers,
the country's financial watchdog says. (BRITAIN-CREDIT/REGULATOR
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Huw Jones, 400 words)
StanChart to axe 80-100 branches under revival plan
LONDON - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered plans to cut
up to 100 retail branches in 2015, or 8 percent of its network,
to help save $400 million a year to improve profitability.
(STANDARDCHARTERED-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Slater,
395 words)
Shell to maintain asset sales target despite oil price fall
ABU DHABI - Royal Dutch Shell will not increase its target
of selling $15 billion of assets in 2014-2015 in the face of
lower oil prices, the oil company's upstream director says.
(SHELL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rania El Gamal, 280 words)
VW's venture plan stalls as firms fret over Chinese rules
BERLIN - Volkswagen's push for a higher stake in its joint
venture with Chinese partner FAW has stalled just as the
automaker is stepping up expansion in its biggest market,
company sources say. The problems come as China aims to promote
national champions and show its companies can compete globally.
(VOLKSWAGEN-CHINA/, expect by 1430 GMT/0930 AM ET, by Andreas
Cremer, 550 words)
British airport expansion would be costlier than forecast
LONDON - Britain has underestimated the cost of expanding
its airport capacity, a government commission says, with plans
to build new runways at either London's Heathrow or Gatwick
costing significantly more than forecast. (BRITAIN-AIRPORTS/,
moved, 270 words)
Oi toughens stance against 'unacceptable' Angolan PT bid
LISBON - Brazil telecom company Oi issues a tough rejection
of a bid for its merger partner Portugal Telecom, saying Angolan
entrepreneur Isabel dos Santos' offer, which will prevent Oi
from selling assets to a rival party, is "unacceptable."
(PORTUGAL TELECOM-OI SA/DOSSANTOS (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)
Italy's Enel reports results, eyes on its disposal package
MILAN - Italy's biggest utility Enel reports 9-month results
with investor looking for details of its disposals package worth
4.4 billion euros this year. Europe's most indebted utility has
already put up for sale up to 22 percent of its Spanish unit
Endesa that could raise more than 3 billion euros, but the
market will be watching for news on the possible sale of assets
in Slovakia and Romania as it moves to slash its debt and keep
its investment grade rating. (ENEL-RESULTS/, expect by 1500
GMT/10 AM ET, by Oleg Vukmanovic and Stephen Jewkes, 300 words)
Changing UK habits help suppliers in supermarket talks
LONDON - Changes in British shopping habits have forced
suppliers of goods such as ice cream and soap to adapt,
strengthening their hand in negotiations with supermarkets
battling for lost sales. (CONSUMERGOODS-PRICING/, moved, by
Martinne Geller, 795 words)
Bilfinger supervisory board names Cordes as chairman
FRANKFURT - German industrial group Bilfinger says that its
supervisory board had elected Eckhard Cordes, the former CEO of
retailer Metro, as its new chairman, replacing Bernhard Walter,
who stepped down last week. (BILFINGER-MANAGEMENT/, moved, 100
words)