Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Global banks entering higher-stakes phase of forex probes

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The $4.3 billion in civil settlements struck between six global banks and U.S. and U.K. authorities over foreign exchange market manipulation sets the stage for negotiations over related probes that could bear much more severe consequences. (BANKS-FOREX/SETTLEMENT-CRIMINAL, moved, by Aruna Viswanatha and Karen Freifeld, 835 words)

+ See also:

- BANKS-FOREX/SWISS, moved, 200 words

China data shows economy cooling further, need for support

BEIJING - China's economy lost further momentum in October, with factory growth dipping and investment growth hitting a near 13-year low, reinforcing expectations that Beijing will need to do more to fight slackening growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ACTIVITY (UPDATE 3), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao, 580 words)

Oil below $80 as slow China chimes with OPEC warning

LONDON - Oil falls below $80 a barrel for the first time since 2010, as more evidence of a slowdown in China's resource-hungry economy chimed with OPEC warning of a substantial drop in demand next year. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 530 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Christopher Johnson, 420 words

- OPEC-QATAR/CUTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words

ECB warned euro zone inflation, growth to miss forecasts

FRANKFURT - A large group of professional forecasters cut their outlook for euro zone inflation and growth, underlining a trend that could prompt the European Central Bank to take more policy action to kick-start the region's flagging economy. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, 410 words)

+ See also:

- ECB/BULLETIN, moved, 230 words

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims rise but still close to 14-year low

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, yet it remains near a 14-year low in a reminder that one small part of the labour market has returned to full health. (USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT, moved, 395 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/DUDLEY (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words

Russian growth slows in third quarter as sanctions weigh

MOSCOW - Russia's economic growth slowed in the third quarter, falling to 0.7 percent in annual terms from 0.8 percent in the previous quarter, as Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis further weakens the economy. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moved, 460 words

ECB to assess lenders' plans to plug capital by year-end

STOCKHOLM - Banks whose capital fell short in recent European Central Bank health checks have handed in plans to plug these gaps and will receive the ECB's assessment by the end of the year, an ECB policymaker says. (EU-BANKS/ECB, moved, 100 words)

Japan firms want Abe to delay tax hike - Reuters poll

TOKYO - Japanese companies overwhelmingly want Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay or scrap a planned tax increase, a Reuters poll shows, highlighting concerns that it could derail a fragile economic recovery. (JAPAN-COMPANIES/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), move, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-POLL/JAPAN, moved, by Kaori Kaneko and Sumanta Dey, 600 words

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White, 450 words

India wins U.S. support for food scheme, ends WTO blockade

NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON - India wins U.S. support for a massive domestic food stockpiling scheme, rescuing the biggest global trade deal in two decades and giving new Prime Minister Narendra Modi a victory without major concessions. (INDIA-TRADE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Manoj Kumar and Krista Hughes, 635 words)

Reuters poll on the outlook for U.S. and euro zone economies

Reuters has surveyed over 70 economists on the outlook for the U.S. and euro zone economies. (ECONOMY-POLL/USA, expect at 1420 GMT/09.20 AM ET, by Ann Saphir, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, expect at 1420 GMT/09.20 AM ET, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Merchant Fund, up 27 percent, sees more pain for oil

LONDON - Doug King, whose bearish call on oil has helped his hedge fund prosper this year while other funds have struggled, says prices may tumble another $10 even if OPEC cuts output. (OIL-MERCHANT/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Eric Onstad, 400 words)

Sovereign wealth fund dealmaking rebounds in 2014

LONDON - Sovereign wealth funds are buying up assets this year at their fastest rate since the financial crisis as these state-run pools of cash regain the confidence lost when big punts on western banks turned sour, Thomson Reuters data shows. (SOVEREIGN-FUNDS/M&A (GRAPHIC), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Chris Vellacott, 400 words)

China's banks to raise $10 bln in preference share bonanza

SHANGHAI- Three of China's top 10 banks plan to issue up to 60 billion yuan ($9.79 billion) of preference shares by the end of the year, according to filings with the Shanghai Stock Exchange. (CHINA-BANKS/FUNDRAISING, moved, by Engen Tham, 300 words)

COMPANIES

Berkshire Hathaway to acquire P&G's Duracell

Berkshire Hathaway Inc says it will acquire Procter & Gamble Co's Duracell battery business. Berkshire says Procter & Gamble will receive P&G shares worth about $4.7 billion currently held by Berkshire. (DURACELL-M&A/BERKSHIRE HATHA (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Wal-Mart reports higher-than-expected sales and profits

Wal-Mart Stores Inc reports higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong sales at its small format 'Neighborhood Market' stores, which drove positive comparable sales at its U.S. stores for the first time in seven quarters. (WALMART-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words)

+ See also:

- ASDA-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words

Takata says subject of U.S. criminal probe on air bag flaws

TOKYO - Japan's Takata Corp is the subject of a U.S. criminal investigation over potentially defective car air bags that have been linked to five deaths, a spokesman says. (AUTOS TAKATA/SUBPOENA (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Maki Shiraki and Mari Saito, 300 words)

Lion Air plans IPO for new airport, nears Airbus deal

PARIS - Indonesia's Lion Group is pushing forward with revived plans for a 2016 initial public offering now designed to fund an airport vital to securing its growth, chief executive Rusdi Kirana says. (LIONGROUP-KIRANA/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Tim Hepher, 790 words)

RWE warns DEA sale to Russian billionaire could be delayed

FRANKFURT - German utility RWE warns that closing the sale of its oil and gas unit DEA to a Russian billionaire may take longer than expected, intensifying fears that the 5.1 billion euro transaction could hit a snag. (RWE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christoph Steitz and Karolin Schaps, 370 words)

UK financial watchdog to open bank payments to competition

LONDON - Britain's newest regulator sets out how it will wrest strategic direction of the 75 trillion pound ($118 trillion) payments sector from its big bank owners to spur competition. (BRITAIN-BANKS/REGULATOR, moved, by Huw Jones, 375 words)

Standard Chartered says aims for "prudent buffer" on capital

LONDON - Standard Chartered says it intends to keep a "prudent buffer" over minimum capital requirements and says it is well placed to meet proposed higher rules to hold more debt that can absorb losses. (STANDARDCHARTERED-CAPITAL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Slater, 405 words)

+ See also:

- UBS AG-BELGIUM/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Katharina Bart, 350 words

Lukewarm Virgin Money debut nets $220 mln for Branson, Ross

LONDON - British bank Virgin Money makes a lukewarm stock market debut with a sale that nets 140 million pounds ($221 million) for its billionaire backers, marking a muted end to a rollercoaster year for European listings. (VIRGINMONEY-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Freya Berry, 445 words)

DP World to acquire EZW for $2.6 bln in Dubai asset shuffle

DUBAI - DP World says it will pay $2.6 billion to major shareholder Dubai World for its EZW logistics infrastructure firm, easing the burden on the state conglomerate ahead of a $4.4 billion debt repayment next year. (ZW-M&A/DP WRLD (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nadia Saleem and Praveen Menon, 500 words)