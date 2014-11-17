Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Halliburton to buy Baker Hughes for about $35 bln
Halliburton Co will buy Baker Hughes Inc for about $35
billion in cash and stock, creating an oilfield services
behemoth to take on market leader Schlumberger NV as falling oil
prices threaten to erode demand. (BAKERHUGHES-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, 425 words)
Japan's slip into recession paves way for tax delay, poll
TOKYO - Japan's economy unexpectedly slips into recession in
the third quarter, setting the stage for Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap
election two years before he has to go to the polls.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 6, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Leika
Kihara and Linda Sieg, 800 words)
Japan's recessionary slide hits stocks, oil
LONDON - Data showing Japan slipped into recession in the
third quarter raises more concerns about the health of the
global economy, hitting stocks and the price of oil.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 595
words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Claire
Milhench, 430 words
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 1), moved, 395 words
Pfizer dampens Astra bid hopes with German Merck cancer deal
FRANKFURT/LONDON - Pfizer dampened investors' expectations
of a renewed bid for AstraZeneca by signing a major cancer drug
deal with Germany's Merck KGaA, reducing the U.S. firm's need
for Astra's products. (MERCK-PFIZER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Ludwig Burger and Ben Hirschler, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MERCK-PFIZER/RESEARCH (INTERVIEW), moved, by Ben
Hirschler, 350 words
- ALLERGAN/ACTAVIS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Olivia Oran and
Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 450 words
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Fed calls meeting with banks, watchdogs on LIBOR alternative
WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve is hosting a meeting with
banks and regulators to discuss the development of a reference
rate alternative to LIBOR, the London interbank rate that was at
the centre of a global rigging scandal. (FED-LIBOR/ (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, 230 words)
BoE's Carney says may need to regulate bankers' fixed pay
SINGAPORE - Regulators may need to look at new rules to
control the fixed pay of bankers as well as their bonuses so
that it can be clawed back in the event of wrongdoing, the
governor of the Bank of England says. (BANK OF
ENGLAND/CARNEY-BONUSES (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Rachel
Armstrong and Kylie MacLellan, 390 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BANKOFENGLAND-WEALE, moved, 125 words
Money flows to mainland as Hong Kong-Shanghai link opens
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - International buyers snap up Chinese
stocks at the debut of an exchange link that allows Hong Kong
and Shanghai investors to trade shares on each other's bourses,
a major step towards opening China's tightly controlled capital
markets. (HONGKONG-CHINA/STOCKS (UPDATE 4, PICTURES), moved, by
Kazunori Takada and Saikat Chatterjee, 800 words)
Dividend payout growth seen slowing in 2015 -report
LONDON - Global dividend payouts are expected to keep
growing in 2015, albeit at a slower pace than previous years,
according to a report by Henderson Global Investors published on
Monday. (DIVIDENDS-STOCKS-HENDERSON/, moved, by Lionel Laurent,
400 words)
ECONOMY
UK's Cameron sees "red warning lights" for world economy
LONDON - British Prime Minister David Cameron warns that the
global economy is at risk of slipping back into crisis as the
euro zone and emerging economies slow and geopolitical risks
rise. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/CAMERON, moved, 285 words)
ECB's Mersch warns about downside of QE, calls for reforms
FRANKFURT - European Central Bank Executive Board member
Yves Mersch warns about the negative side effects were the
central bank to start buying up government debt, urging
political leaders instead to reform their economies to boost
growth. (ECB-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eva Taylor, 410 words)
+ See also:
- GERMANY-ECONOMY/SURVEY, moved, 270 words
EU moves to put more Ukrainian separatists on sanctions list
BRUSSELS - European Union foreign ministers ask officials to
present proposals for putting more Ukrainian separatists on the
bloc's sanctions list by the end of the month, diplomats say.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/MOGHERINI (UPDATE 3, TV), moving shortly, by
Adrian Croft and Robin Emmott, 410 words)
The $375 billion Europe wants to invest but doesn't have
BRUSSELS - New European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker is preparing a 300 billion euro ($375 billion)
investment plan he will present as a cornerstone of efforts to
revive an ailing economy. (EU-INVESTMENT/, moved, by Jan
Strupczewski, 700 words)
British, Dutch took all steps to contain bird flu cases - EU
BRUSSELS - The European Commission praises the action taken
by Britain and the Netherlands to contain their cases of bird
flu, saying all protocols had been followed.
(HEALTH-BIRDFLU/COMMISSION, moved, 170 words)
+ See also:
- NETHERLANDS-BIRDFLU/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moving
shortly, by Anthony Deutsch and Sybille de La Hamaide, 400 words
- HEALTH-BIRDFLU/OIE (INTERVIEW, TV, PICTURE), moved, by
Sybille de La Hamaide, 360 words
- HEALTH-BIRDFLU/BRITAIN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Costas Pitas,
320 words
COMPANIES
Corruption tars drug sector drive to improve access for poor
LONDON - The world's top drugmakers have improved access to
medicines in developing countries, according to a report, but
their good work is undermined by a sorry record of unethical
behaviour. (HEALTH-MEDICINES/ACCESS, moved, by Ben Hirschler,
380 words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-LUPUS/, moved, 290 words
- HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE, moved, by Kate Kelland, 365 words
Sonova falls short amid hearing aid makers' price war
ZURICH - Sonova the world's largest maker of hearing aids,
falls short of first-half profit forecasts and unveils a
smaller-than-expected share buyback, raising doubts about its
strategy of cutting prices to boost market share. (SONOVA
HLDG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Katharina Bart, 400 words)
Telecom Italia denies it is eyeing a cash call
MILAN - Telecom Italia is not studying a new share sale, it
says, dismissing a press report that it is considering raising
cash from investors to fund an acquisition in Brazil. (TELECOM
ITA-CAPITAL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
Rocket Internet to launch another 10 start-ups in 2015
BERLIN - Rocket Internet, the global e-commerce investor,
expects to launch at least another 10 start-ups in 2015 and says
it will work more closely with Facebook on advertising. (ROCKET
INTERNET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 395
words)
Fortress Korea car market cracks under German luxury barrage
SEOUL - South Korea is on track to spend more on vehicle
imports from Europe this year than it earns from exports the
other way for the first time in 24 years, as German brands
breach the once impregnable fortress of Hyundai Motor and its
local rivals. (AUTOS-SOUTHKOREA/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Hyunjoo Jin, 700 words)
Soweto microbrewer aims to tap S. Africa's 'black diamonds'
SOWETO, South Africa - At just 30,000 litres a month,
Ndumiso Madlala's brewery produces as much beer as his biggest
rival pumps out every six minutes. But that may be just enough
to cause ripples in SABMiller's long domination of the South
African beer market. (SAFRICA-BEER/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by
David Dolan, 825 words)