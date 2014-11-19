Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Dollar hits seven-year high vs yen ahead of Fed minutes
LONDON - The dollar hit a seven-year high against the yen
ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy
meeting, as investors bet on an increasingly divergent outlook
for the world's major economies. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
moved, by Jemima Kelly, 600 words)
Differences appear within majority of BoE rate-setters
LONDON - Differences over the risks to Britain's economy
surfaced this month among the Bank of England officials who have
voted to keep interest rates on hold, complicating the outlook
for monetary policy. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy
Bruce and William Schomberg, 400 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/PAY , moved, 315 words
Spanish bank BBVA close to raising stake in Turkey's Garanti
MADRID/ISTANBUL - Spanish bank BBVA is in advanced talks to
a buy a further stake in Garanti, one of Turkey's biggest
lenders, which will give it control of the board as it pursues
its strategy of geographical diversification. (GARANTI
BANKASI-M&A/BBVA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Day and Ebru Tuncay,
400 words)
+ See also:
- SPAIN-ECONOMY/BANKS (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words
Areva shares plunge as it raises prospect of more writedowns
PARIS - Shares in French nuclear group Areva plunge as much
as 23 percent as a negative trading update from the firm raised
concerns that it could be forced into a more radical
restructuring in response to weak conditions in its industry.
(AREVA-WARNING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Geert De Clercq and James
Regan, 515 words)
INSIGHT
Airbus embraces carmaking strategies to drive up production
PARIS - An industrial drumbeat is picking up in European
aircraft factories as Airbus deepens its reliance on carmaking
strategies to keep pace with record demand. (AIRBUS-CARMAKERS/
(PICTURES), moving shortly, by Tim Hepher, 1,040 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Iron ore hits five-year low, no year-end restock seen
SINGAPORE - Iron ore prices slide to their weakest level in
more than five years as a supply glut keeps battering the
market. (MARKETS-IRONORE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Manolo
Serapio Jr, 300 words)
Banks chase trading cheats with 'fuzzy' surveillance
SINGAPORE - Stung by billion-dollar fines for malpractice on
their trading floors, the world's big banks are using 'fuzzy
logic' tools such as relationship mapping and behavioural
analytics to read the minds of would-be cheats among their
traders. (MARKETS-SURVEILLANCE/, moved, by Vidya Ranganathan,
700 words)
Copper firms strike optimistic note on medium-term prices
SHANGHAI - Copper prices could be held down by rising supply
from mines in the next couple of years but are set to surge
after that due to a dearth of monster projects and bottlenecks
at refineries, senior executives at top copper producers say.
(CHINA-COPPER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 545 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. housing starts slip, but permits near 6-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts unexpectedly fell in
October, but a jump in permits to near a 6-1/2-year high
suggests the housing market is steadily regaining strength.
(USA-ECONOMY/HOUSINGSTARTS, moved, 300 words)
UK challenge to banker bonus cap faces test in EU court
LONDON - Britain's challenge to the European Union's cap on
bankers' bonuses will be tested on Thursday when a legal advisor
to the EU court handling the case will give an opinion on the
issue. (EU-BANKS/BONUSES, moved, by Huw Jones, 350 words)
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda hints at tax discontent
TOKYO - The head of the Bank of Japan warns the government
is solely responsible for maintaining trust in the country's
finances, in a thinly veiled show of discontent over premier
Shinzo Abe's decision to postpone a sales tax increase.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley
White, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-JAPAN-JGB/ISSUANCE (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved,
by Takaya Yamaguchi, 640 words
Saudi oil uncertainty unleashes the conspiracy theorists
LONDON - If Saudi Oil Minister Ali al Naimi wants to stop
conspiracy theories spreading before a crucial OPEC meeting next
week, it's too late. (OPEC/, moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and
Alex Lawler, 890 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein, 420
words
- OPEC-LIBYA/, moved, by Alex Lawler, 350 words
- BAKERHUGHES-OFFER/DRILLINGCOSTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by
Jessica Resnick-Ault and Edward McAllister, 630 words
Ebola impact on Africa might be less than feared -World Bank
JOHANNESBURG - The cost of the Ebola epidemic on Sub-Saharan
Africa's economy is likely to be closer to $3-$4 billion, rather
than a worst case scenario of $32 billion, the World Bank's
chief economist for the continent says.
(HEALTH-EBOLA/AFRICA-ECONOMY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joe Brock,
330 words)
German exporters see more Russia sanctions possible
BERLIN - German exports will likely grow by 4 percent in
2015 if no new global conflicts emerge, even though Western
economic sanctions against Russia are likely to last a long time
and may expand further, Germany's BGA exporters' group says.
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/EXPORTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
OECD ups India growth outlook, urges structural reforms
NEW DELHI - India's economy will accelerate in 2015 but will
fail to attain the heady growth rates of the past decade without
sweeping structural reforms, the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development says. (INDIA-OECD/, moved, 395
words)
COMPANIES
Lowe's raises full-year profit, sales forecast
Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement products
retailer, raises its full-year profit and sales forecast as an
improving job market encourages home owners to increase spending
on renovations. (LOWE'S-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 345 words)
+ See also:
- STAPLESINC RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), 300 words
- TARGET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words
U.S. regulator seeks nationwide recall of Takata air bags
WASHINGTON - The U.S. auto safety regulator has told
Japanese supplier Takata Corp and five automakers to expand
nationwide a regional recall of potentially lethal air bags,
increasing pressure on the industry to move faster in a growing
scandal. (AUTOS-TAKATA/NHTSA (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, GRAPHICS),
moved, by Julia Edwards and Eric Beech, 970 words)
Tycoon Dhanin weighs buying back Tesco's $10 bln Thai unit
BANGKOK/HONG KONG - More than 15 years after selling out of
a local supermarket chain to Tesco plc, Thai billionaire Dhanin
Chearavanont is considering buying back the business valued now
at about $10 billion, sources say. (TESCO-ASIA/ (DEALTALK),
moved, by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Denny Thomas, 650 words)
Enel on track to raise over 3 bln euros in Endesa share sale
MILAN - Italy's biggest utility Enel is on track to raise up
to 3.2 billion euros ($4 billion) from the sale of shares in its
Spanish subsidiary Endesa, three sources with knowledge of the
deal says. (ENDESA-ENEL/SALE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stephen
Jewkes, 290 words)
ICAP shares sink as first-half profit falls sharply
LONDON - ICAP shares sink almost 8 percent after the world's
largest interdealer broker reports a 38 percent fall in
first-half profit and gives a cautious outlook for the rest of
the year. (ICAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 380 words)
+ See also:
- ICAP-RESULTS/SHIPPING, moved, by Jonathan Saul, 400 words
Amazon delivers blow to UK Royal Mail growth prospects
LONDON - Online retail giant Amazon's own delivery service
will more than halve the growth potential for Royal Mail's
parcels business, the former state-owned British company says,
sending its shares lower. (ROYAL MAIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Neil Maidment, 465 words)