TOP STORIES
Creaking euro zone, China sound warnings for global growth
LONDON/BEIJING - Surveys sound warning bells for the global
economy as euro zone businesses grow less quickly than any
forecaster expects and China's factories lose momentum.
GLOBAL-ECONOMY/
Spring, 600 words)
Britain heading for defeat over limit to EU bank bonuses
BRUSSELS/LONDON - Britain's relations with the European
Union take another knock as its legal challenge to a limit on
bankers' bonuses is rejected by an adviser to the bloc's top
EU-BANKS/BONUSES
and Huw Jones, 530 words)
Shares punctured by two-pronged slowdown in China, Europe
LONDON - World stocks extend losses as evidence suggests
both the Chinese and European economies are slowing, while the
yen slides to multi-year lows against the dollar and euro on
MARKETS-GLOBAL/
5), moved, by Marc Jones, 700 words)
Russia has little to offer in oil price war
MOSCOW - Russia can do little to shore up slumping global
prices even if OPEC wants it to. Russian wells will freeze if
they stop pumping oil, and the country has no capacity to store
OPEC/RUSSIA, moved, by Katya Golubkova, Gleb Gorodyankin and Gleb Stolyarov
Katya Golubkova, Gleb Gorodyankin and Gleb Stolyarov, 700 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
As Swiss gold vote draws closer, some bet against the franc
LONDON - A vote in Switzerland on its gold reserves has
captured the attention of currency investors with some starting
to position for the initiative to fail and relieving pressure on
the Swiss National Bank's three-year old currency peg.
MARKETS-FOREX/SWISS FRANC
Anirban Nag, 600 words)
Volatile oil prices will not affect Qatar wealth fund - CEO
DOHA - Volatile oil prices will not force the Qatar
Investment Authority to change its investment strategy, the
QATAR-INVESTMENT/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)
SPECIAL REPORT & INVESTMENT
Plant with troubled past at centre of Takata air bag probe
CIUDAD FRONTERA, Mexico/DETROIT - Takata's air bag inflator
factory in Mexico was under unrelenting pressure to ramp up
production to meet soaring global demand - both before and after
the plant blew up in March 2006 in a fiery explosion that was
never officially explained. A Reuters investigation shows the
plant struggled to maintain the company's own safety and quality
TAKATA-MEXICO/ (SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Ben Klayman
Zuckerman Bernstein and Ben Klayman, 2,250 words)
Crimean savers ask: Where's our money?
SIMFEROPOL, Crimea - Outside a high-rise building on the
outskirts of this disputed region's capital, a steady stream of
frustrated residents exited a government office, clutching
folders of bank records and shaking their heads in disgust.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/BANKS (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Steve Stecklow, Elizabeth Piper and Oleksandr Akymenko, 2,335
words)
ECONOMY
US consumer prices unchanged, underlying inflation picks up
WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices were unexpectedly flat in
October, but there are signs that underlying inflation pressures
are starting to push higher. Jobless claims fall. (USA-ECONOMY
USA-ECONOMY
ECB dips toe into dead sea of rebundled debt
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is set to embark this
week on a scheme to buy the kind of rebundled debt that sparked
ECB-ABS/, moved, by John O'Donnell and Eva Taylor
and Eva Taylor, 600 words)
UK retail sales rebound, set to counter growth slowdown
LONDON - British retail sales jumped in October, suggesting
that shoppers will take the edge off an end-of-year economic
slowdown as Europe's weak growth takes its toll on Britain's
BRITAIN-RETAIL/
Schomberg and Kate Holton, 400 words)
Japan exports grow strongly in Oct, cutting economic gloom
TOKYO - Japanese exports grew in October at the fastest pace
in eight months, an encouraging sign that global demand could
help the country recover from recession and support the central
JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Stanley White, 500 words)
Germany to leave door ajar for fracking - draft law
BERLIN - Germany's government plans to stop short of an
outright ban on the controversial technique of fracking for gas,
bowing to pressure from industry, according to the latest draft
of a law from the environment ministry seen by Reuters.
GERMANY-FRACKING/
COMPANIES
Best Buy profit beats estimates as costs fall
Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics
retailer, reports a better-than-expected profit as the company's
cost-cutting efforts began to pay off and revenue increased
BEST BUY-RESULTS/
shortly, 350 words)
TRW shareholders approve $12.4 bln takeover by ZF
FRANKFURT - Shareholders in auto supplier TRW Automotive
approve a $12.4 billion takeover offer by Germany's ZF
Friedrichshafen, the companies say, paving the way for a new
global automotive supply powerhouse to rival Robert Bosch. (TRW
TRW AUTO HLDG-M&A/ZF FRIDRICHSHFN
ThyssenKrupp restarts dividend as turnaround takes hold
ESSEN, Germany - Germany's biggest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp
is resuming dividend payments a year earlier than expected,
signalling confidence in a turnaround with the promise of a
modest payout for shareholders after it beat profit forecasts.
THYSSENKRUPP-RESULTS/
600 words)
EU steps up truck cartel investigation
BRUSSELS - The European Commission steps up a wide-ranging
cartel investigation of truck manufacturers, saying it has
formally notified unnamed makers of heavy and medium-duty
EU-TRUCKS/CARTEL
moving shortly, by Jan Strupczewski and Barbara Lewis, 340
words)
Sanofi eyes more than $38 bln from new drugs after CEO exit
PARIS - Sanofi, which sacked its chief executive three weeks
ago, hopes to launch up to 18 new drugs by the end of 2020, with
the potential to reap more than 30 billion euros ($38 billion)
SANOFI SA-MEDICINES/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Natalie Huet, 475 words)
Delta to buy 50 wide-bodied Airbus jets - sources
PARIS/SEATTLE - European planemaker Airbus has won a crucial
order worth roughly $14 billion at list prices from Delta Air
Lines for 50 long-haul, wide-bodied jets, three people familiar
AIRBUS GROUP/DELTA AIR LINES
moved, 340 words)
RBS vows no repeat of system meltdown after $88 million fine
LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland vows there will be no repeat
of a system crash two years ago that left millions of customers
unable to make or receive payments, after it is fined 56 million
RBS-FINE/
3), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 405 words)
Goldman prepares to rebut Senate probe in committee showdown
WASHINGTON - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will rebut allegations
made by a powerful Senate committee report that condemned Wall
Street banks for exploiting physical commodity markets to
manipulate prices and gain unfair trading advantages.
COMMODITIES-BANKS/GOLDMAN-HEARING