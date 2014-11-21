Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China surprises with interest rate cut to spur growth

BEIJING - China cut interest rates unexpectedly, stepping up efforts to support the world's second-biggest economy as it heads towards its slowest expansion in nearly a quarter of a century. (CHINA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Koh Gui Qing and Jason Subler, 655 words)

ECB's Draghi throws door to QE wide open as recovery wanes

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi threw the door wide open for more dramatic action to rescue the euro zone economy, saying "excessively low" inflation had to be raised quickly by whatever means necessary. (ECB-DRAGHI/INFLATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by John O'Donnell and Eva Taylor, 750 words)

Shares soar as China cut rates, Draghi drives for QE

LONDON - World shares surge as China surprises markets with its first interest rate cut in more than two years and the European Central Bank's Mario Draghi throws the door wide open to full scale money printing. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 825 words)

Bank executives want wrongdoers to face jail - funds boss

LONDON - Senior banking executives would favour criminal prosecutions and jail time if necessary for employees suspected of serious market misconduct, one of Britain's most influential fund managers tells Reuters. (BANKS-TRADERS/JAIL, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 395 words)

EXCLUSIVE & INSIGHT

With Baker Hughes, Halliburton cements leading N.Dakota role

WILLISTON, N.D. - Halliburton Co's $35 billion takeover of Baker Hughes Inc will create an oilfield services powerhouse in North Dakota with more than half the cementing market and a leading position in fracking, according to data seen by Reuters. (HALLIBURTON-BAKKEN/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ernest Scheyder, 605 words)

U.S. SEC director with big stock holdings stirs debate

WASHINGTON - Keith Higgins, who runs the office that reviews public companies' books at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reported stock holdings worth between about $2 million and $6 million last year and the sale of stocks throughout 2014, according to SEC disclosures viewed by Reuters. (USA-SEC/HOLDINGS (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 1,780 words)

INVESTMENT

To buy or not to buy? As always, Russia divides investors

LONDON - A dangerous game or money to be made? Sanctions-hit Russia is a long way from being an investor favourite but bombed-out asset prices and low sovereign debt are tempting some funds to dip their toes back in. (INVESTMENT-YEAREND/RUSSIA (GRAPHICS), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Sujata Rao and Sam Wilkin, 800 words)

Wary of volatility? Buy Buffett, toilet makers

LONDON - Investors who see big price swings as opportunities may have to think again. Some of the best returns this year have come from strategies focusing on low-volatility stocks like billionaire Warren Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway or Swiss toilet maker Geberit. (MARKETS-STOCKS/LOW-VOL, moved, by Francesco Canepa, 470 words)

ECONOMY

Concerns about the global economy rise - UK's Osborne

LONDON - Stagnation in the euro zone, recession in Japan and geopolitical crises have increased concerns about the state of the global economy, British finance minister George Osborne says. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/OSBORNE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 380 words)

Greece battles with EU/IMF lenders over projected budget gap

ATHENS - Greece's government pushes ahead with plans for a near-balanced budget next year, ignoring objections from its EU/IMF lenders who say Athens is set to miss its deficit forecast. (GREECE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lefteris Papadimas, 420 words)

Japan PM seeks verdict on "Abenomics" in snap election

TOKYO - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved parliament's lower house for a snap election on Dec. 14, seeking a fresh mandate for his struggling "Abenomics" revival strategy just two years after he returned to power promising that "Japan is Back". (JAPAN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Linda Sieg and Elaine Lies, 560 words)

Foreign firms challenge Poland over mine concessions

WARSAW - Two foreign-owned mining firms have challenged the Polish government over what they see as the unfair allocation of copper and potash extraction permits to state-controlled miner KGHM. (MINERALS-KGHM POLSKA/POLAND (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Adrian Krajewski and Anna Koper, 644 words)

Long "to do" list for India's Modi as clock ticks on reform

NEW DELHI - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a long list of pro-growth measures to implement over the next four months, but time may have already run out to breathe enough life into the economy to meet its tough 2014/15 fiscal deficit target. (INDIA-MODI/ECONOMY (PICTURE), moved, by Frank Jack Daniel and Sanjeev Miglani, 625 words)

COMPANIES

VW unveils multi-billion auto investments over five years

FRANKFURT - Volkswagen is to invest 85.6 billion euros ($106 billion) in its automotive operations over the next five years on foreign expansion, models and technology to back its quest for global leadership, even as it carries out an austerity drive. (VOLKSWAGEN-INVESTMENTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 415 words)

Telecom Italia close to $1 bln masts deal in Brazil

BARCELONA/MILAN - Telecom Italia is set to sell mobile phone masts owned by its Brazilian unit for almost 900 million euros ($1.1 billion), sources says, as it considers possible acquisitions in the Latin American country. (TELECOMITALIA-BOARD/BRAZIL-TOWERS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Danilo Masoni and Silvia Aloisi, 415 words)

Rolls-Royce wins $5 bln order from Delta

LONDON - Britain's Rolls-Royce says it won a $5 billion contract to supply aero engines to power 50 new Airbus planes ordered by Delta Air Lines. (ROLLS-ROYCE HLDG-CONTRACT/, moved, 150 words)

UK retailers look to U.S. Black Friday for lift-off

LONDON - Next week's "Black Friday", a traditional discount day for U.S. retailers, looks set to be the biggest ever for British shops as more join in the promotional event to kickstart Christmas sales. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/, moved, by James Davey, 460 words)

Bouygues says telecom unit has promising standalone strategy

PARIS - French conglomerate Bouygues says its telecoms division is "attentive" to potential developments in the telecoms market while stressing that it is pursuing its standalone strategy. (BOUYGUES-ALTICE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 255 words)

HSBC's Swiss private bank under investigation in France

PARIS - The Swiss private banking arm of HSBC Holdings Plc has been placed under formal investigation by French magistrates, who are looking into whether the bank helped certain clients avoid paying taxes in 2006 and 2007. (HSBC-FRANCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Denmark's Dong Energy banks on larger offshore turbines

PARIS - Dong Energy, Europe's largest offshore wind farm developer, plans to make the switch to giant wind turbines in a move that could signal a breakthrough for a new generation of products. (DONG ENERGY-TURBINES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Geert De Clercq, 400 words)

Funds buying Middleby, the heat behind a fast-casual trend

NEW YORK - Middleby Corp, maker of high-end kitchen appliances for both professional and home cooks, has become a new favourite of fund managers as it benefits from changing American dining habits. (MIDDLEBY-FUNDS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by David Randall, 815 words)