TOP STORIES

German business morale rebounds in November

BERLIN - German business sentiment rebounds in November, breaking a streak of six straight declines, in a sign that Europe's largest economy may be gaining some momentum again after narrowly avoiding a recession in the third quarter. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Noah Barkin, 400 words)

China ready to cut rates again on deflation fears - sources

BEIJING - China's leadership and central bank are ready to cut interest rates again and also loosen lending restrictions, concerned that falling prices could trigger a surge in debt defaults, business failures and job losses, say sources involved in policy-making. (CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Kevin Yao, 900 words)

BT in talks to buy UK mobile phone operator

LONDON/MADRID - Britain's BT Group is in early stage talks with Spain's Telefonica on a deal to buy UK mobile operator O2, with two sources saying it has also begun negotiations with EE as it seeks a return to the British consumer mobile market. (TELEFONICA-M&A/BT GROUP (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Paul Sandle and Sarah Morris, 510 words)

Stocks grind higher after central bank stimulus signals

LONDON - World stocks grind higher after a frenetic round of activity at central banks in Asia and Europe show they are willing to do more to support economic growth and inflation. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Patrick Graham, 500 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Spanish yields below 2 pct for first time as ECB buying eyed

LONDON - Spanish 10-year bond yields break below 2 percent for the first time as the prospect of the European Central Bank expanding its asset purchases to include government debt drives down euro zone yields. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 485 words)

Fund boards, management go on alert around bond liquidity

NEW YORK - U.S. fund firms are taking extra measures to make sure they don't get stuck holding hard-to-sell bonds in the event that fixed income markets see a massive race to the exits when interest rates start to rise. (FUNDS BONDHOLDERS/ALERT, moved, by Jessica Toonkel, 700 words)

ECONOMY

Oil price seen falling to $60 if OPEC does not cut output

LONDON - Oil prices could plunge to $60 a barrel if OPEC does not agree a significant output cut when it meets in Vienna this week, market players say. (OPEC-MEETING/FUNDS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Claire Milhench, 580 words)

Countdown to missed opportunity for EU economy

PARIS - The countdown has begun to what threatens to be a missed opportunity to revive Europe's stalled economy. When European Union leaders meet on Dec. 18-19 under new management, they have a chance to launch a joint assault on the economic stagnation and high unemployment that are fuelling disenchantment and anti-EU protest among voters. (EU-ECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 800 words)

Bank of England mulls tougher capital rules for clearers

LONDON - Financial institutions which settle trillions of dollars of derivative contracts a day may need to hold more capital to stop them requiring a government bailout if they fail, a senior bank of England official says. (BRITAIN-BOE/COUNTERPARTIES, moved, 260 words)

French, British banks press EU to revise bank reform plans

PARIS - French and British banks are urging the European Commission to reconsider plans to isolate high-risk trading activities at big banks, warning the move could discourage lending to struggling economies. (EU-BANKS/, moved, 260 words)

Russia puts losses from sanctions, oil at up to $140 bln

MOSCOW - Lower oil prices and Western financial sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis will cost Russia around $130-140 billion a year - equivalent to around 7 percent of its economy - Finance Minister Anton Siluanov says. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/OIL-SANCTIONS (UPDATE 2), moved, 415 words)

COMPANIES

Merger news brings cheer to Friends Life, Aviva uncertainty

LONDON - Aviva shares fall almost 4 percent and Friends Life jumps 7 percent following news of their possible 5.6 billion pound ($8.8 billion) merger, seen as providing a good fit in the life and pensions insurance sector. (AVIVA-FRIENDSLIFE/STOCKS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 500 words)

RenaissanceRe to buy Platinum Underwriters for $1.9 bln

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd says it will buy fellow Bermuda-based reinsurer Platinum Underwriters Holdings Ltd for about $1.9 billion to boost its U.S. business. (PLATINUM UNDERWRITERS-M&A/RENAISSANCERE (UPDATE 2), moved, 315 words)

EU lawmakers to vote on Google break-up motion on Thursday

BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers will likely vote on Thursday on a motion proposing the break-up of Google and other Internet technology companies, increasing political pressure on the bloc's antitrust regulators to take a stronger line on the group. (GOOGLE-ANTITRUST/PARLIAMENT, moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 460 words)

BHP targets deeper cost cuts to combat commodities rout

MELBOURNE - BHP Billiton steps up its cost-cutting plans as the world's biggest miner battles a sharp slide in iron ore, coal and oil prices, and said the unloved assets it is spinning off are still making money despite the rout. (BHP BILLITON LTD-COSTS/, moved, 400 words)

Canadian buyout firm Onex to buy Swiss packaging group SIG

Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp says it will buy Swiss packaging group SIG Combibloc Group for up to 3.57 billion euros ($4.43 billion). (SIGCOMBIBLOC-M&A/ONEX CORP, moved, 170 words)

E-cigarette patents augur future of smart, diverse devices

LONDON - Electronic cigarette makers are innovating with unprecedented vigour, Thomson Reuters research shows, even as regulators race to put limitations on the smokeless devices. (ECIGARETTES-PATENTS/ (EXCLUSIVE), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler and Martinne Geller, 800 words)

Fashion chain Gap in deal with online retailer Zalando

BERLIN - Gap Inc has struck a deal with Europe's largest dedicated online fashion retailer Zalando to sell its core brand from next May, hoping to reach more consumers, particularly in markets where it has no physical stores. (GAP-ZALANDO/, moved, by Emma Thomasson, 400 words)