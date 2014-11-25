Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
U.S. third-quarter growth rate revised up to 3.9 percent
WASHINGTON - U.S. economic growth was far stronger than
initially thought in the third quarter, pointing to
strengthening fundamentals that should support the economy for
the rest of the year. (USA-ECONOMY/GROWTH, moved, 465 words)
European shares at 2-month high, oil flat ahead of OPEC
LONDON - Bets on more central bank support keep European
shares at a two-month high and the region's bond yields at
record lows, as oil prices hover at just under $80 a barrel
ahead of an OPEC meeting this week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
moved, by Marc Jones, 840 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moved, 390 words
Jump in private consumption helps Germany avoid recession in
Q3
BERLIN - A sharp rise in private consumption more than
compensated for stubborn weakness in investment to help the
German economy post modest growth in the third quarter and avoid
a technical recession, data shows. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE
2), moved, 305 words)
Venezuela to meet Saudi, Mexico, Russia on oil
"coordination"
VIENNA - Venezuela will discuss "coordination" in oil
markets with OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia and major oil
producers outside the group, Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez
says, as the Latin American country tries to rally support for
action to shore up prices. (OPEC-MEETING/ (UPDATE 3), moving
shortly, by Rania El Gamal and Amena Bakr, 700 words)
+ See also:
- OPEC-MEETING/ALGERIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 150 words
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein and
Jack Stubbs, 385 words
SPECIAL REPORT
In UK mis-selling scandal, banks cry caveat emptor
LONDON - After Britain's Financial Conduct Authority found
"serious failings" in the way banks sold a hedging product to
small British companies, they set up a compensation scheme and
ordered the banks to review nearly 30,000 potential victims. The
banks have ruled many firms to be too financially
"sophisticated" to get compensation. Now some firms are crying
foul. (BRITAIN-BANKS/SOPHISTICATION (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE,
GRAPHIC), expect by 1030 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 1,900
words)
INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE
U.S. prosecutors to interview London FX traders-sources
LONDON/WASHINGTON - U.S. prosecutors will travel to London
in the coming weeks to interview traders about currency market
manipulation, the latest sign that authorities are closer to
filing criminal charges stemming from the long-running probe,
sources told Reuters. (BANKS-FOREX/PROBE (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by
Jamie McGeever and Aruna Viswanatha, 685 words)
In wake of China rejections, GMO seed makers limit US
launches
China's barriers to imports of some U.S. genetically
modified crops are disrupting seed companies' plans for new
product launches and keeping at least one variety out of the
U.S. market altogether. (USA-GMO/CHINA (INSIGHT), moved, by Tom
Polansek, 885 words)
In Modi's India, green shoots of reform from a desert state
JAIPUR - The reformist government that many Indians and
free-market flag-bearers had hoped would emerge after this
year's election isn't in New Delhi - at least not yet. It's a
dusty day's drive to the southwest in the desert state of
Rajasthan. (INDIA-RAJASTHAN/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS),
moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Douglas Busvine, 800 words)
INVESTMENT
Global 'QE glut' to brim through 2015 as funds swim with the
tide
LONDON - If the world's biggest central banks were actually
coordinating a global monetary policy, they could scarcely do a
better job of convincing financial markets right now.
(INVESTMENT/QE-GLUT, moved, by Mike Dolan, 830 words)
ECONOMY
Bank of England's Forbes sees stronger world economy than
peers
LONDON - A Bank of England policymaker says she thought the
outlook for the global economy might not be as weak as some of
her colleagues believe and could be less of a drag on Britain's
recovery than the bank has forecast. (BRITAIN-BOE/, moved, by
David Milliken and William Schomberg, 410 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/SERVICES, moved, 260 words
China won't consider further rate cuts, easing until after
Q4, official says
BEIJING - China's central bank will wait until the fourth
quarter economic index is released before considering further
rate cuts and easing, a central bank adviser says, adding a
decision will depend on U.S. and Japanese monetary policy.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Jake Spring,
325 words)
+ See also:
- CHINAOPENMARKET/REPO, moved, by Pete Sweeney, 400 words
OECD sees gradual world recovery, urges ECB to do more
PARIS - The global economy will gradually improve over the
next two years but Japan will grow less than previously expected
while the euro zone struggles with stagnation and an increased
deflation risk, the OECD says. (OECD-ECONOMY/, moved, by Ingrid
Melander, 615 words)
BOJ Kuroda resolute in fight against deflation, says ready
to ease more
NAGOYA/TOKYO, Japan - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
stresses the bank's readiness to expand stimulus further to meet
its price goal, a message that was partially echoed by an
European Central Bank policymaker as the euro zone economy
battles to lift off. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/KURODA (WRAPUP 1), moved, by
Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 670 words)
India central bank under rate cut pressure as growth slips
back
NEW DELHI - India's economic growth probably slowed to
around 5 percent in the three months to September, slipping from
5.7 percent in the previous quarter, two senior finance ministry
sources say, putting pressure on the central bank to cut
interest rates. (INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2,
PICTURE), moved, by Manoj Kumar, 660 words)
COMPANIES
BT may offer 6 bln euros plus shares for Telefonica's O2 -
report
LONDON - Britain's BT Group could offer at least 6 billion
euros ($7.5 billion) to Spanish peer Telefonica on top of a 20
percent stake in its share capital for the O2 mobile network, El
Confidencial reports without citing sources. (TELEFONICA-M&A/BT
GROUP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonya Dowsett and Paul Sandle, 750
words)
Campbell profit beats estimates as soup sales improve
Campbell Soup Co CPB.N reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit as soup sales in the United States rose for
only the second time in five quarters. (CAMPBELLSOUP-RESULTS/,
moved, 400 words)
Tiffany sales miss estimates on weak demand in Japan
Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co reports lower-than-expected
quarterly sales due to weak demand in Japan. (TIFFANY-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)
Santander names new CEO in management shake-up
MADRID - Spain's Santander names a new chief executive and
overhauled its board in the the first major management shake-up
at the euro zone's biggest bank since Ana Botin took over from
her late father. (SANTANDER-MOVES/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly,
by Jesus Aguado and Sarah White, 400 words)
Bayer resumes efforts to sell diabetes device unit - sources
FRANKFURT - German drugmaker Bayer AG is considering a fresh
attempt to sell its diabetes device business as it sharpens its
focus on margin-rich healthcare sectors, two people familiar
with the matter tells Reuters. (BAYER-SALE/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
225 words)
Philip Green's Arcadia profit dented by BHS losses
LONDON - Arcadia, the retail group owned by the family of
billionaire Philip Green, posted a 3 percent fall in annual
profit, with strong performances from the Dorothy Perkins and
Wallis brands offset by more losses at department store BHS.
(PHILIP GREEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by James
Davey, 320 words)
South Africa's Steinhoff expands discount offer with $5.7
bln Pepkor buy
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Steinhoff International will
buy clothing retailer Pepkor in a $5.7 billion deal that gives
the budget furniture firm exposure to Africa's fast-growing
apparel market and strengthens its business in eastern Europe.
(PEPKOR-M&A/STEINHOFF INT (UPDATE 3), moved, by David Dolan and
Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, 620 words)
Kingfisher says don't expect quick French recovery
LONDON - Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvement
retailer, cautions investors against expecting a quick recovery
in France, the market that contributes more than half its
profits. (KINGFISHER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey,
400 words)
ING cuts 1,700 jobs as part of digital push
AMSTERDAM - ING, the largest Dutch bank, says it will scrap
1,700 jobs over the next three years as part of an online
banking push and would book a provision of 320 million euros
($397.66 million) in the fourth quarter to finance them. (ING
GROEP-REDUNDANCIES/, moved, 205 words)
Nationwide sees rising competition as banks lend again
LONDON - Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned
lender, warns of increasing competition, as banks begin to lend
again after several years spent slimming down and building
capital reserves. (NATIONWIDE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Matt Scuffham, 395 words)