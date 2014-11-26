Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Juncker unveils investment plan to kick-start EU growth
STRASBOURG, France - The European Commission presents a plan
for some 300 billion euros ($375 billion) of largely private new
investment in the European Union, saying it is time to
kick-start growth without adding to public debt.
(EU-INVESTMENTS/JUNCKER (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jan
Strupczewski, 460 words)
+ See also:
- EU INVESTMENTS/JUNCKER MERKEL, moved, 100 words
Saudis signal no push for oil cut as market to "stabilise"
VIENNA - OPEC leader Saudi Arabia signals it is unlikely to
push for a major change in oil output at the producer group's
meeting this week, a day after Russia refused to cooperate in
any production cut. (OPEC-MEETING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alex
Lawler and Amena Bakr, 545 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Jack Stubbs and Ahmed
Aboulenein, 375 words
- OPEC-MEETING/MINISTERS (FACTBOX), moved, 600 words
- LIBYA-SECURITY/OIL (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Ulf
Laessing, 625 words
ECB stimulus bets lift Europe shares, Australian dlr sags
LONDON - European shares push higher, bolstered by the
prospect of more stimulus from the European Central Bank and as
upbeat U.S. economic growth data calms investor anxiety over a
deteriorating global outlook. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 670 words))
+ See also
- ECB-POLICY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Marc Jones, 325 words
UK banks' culture will take generation to fix - think tank
LONDON - A "toxic culture" that has cost British banks 38.5
billion pounds ($60.6 billion) in fines and compensation over
the past 15 years will take a generation to fix, an independent
think tank says. (BRITAIN-BANKS/CULTURE (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Matt Scuffham, 400 words)
MARKETS
EU regulatory concerns curb China stock link volumes
HONG KONG - Concerns by Europe's top funds watchdog that a
landmark Hong Kong-China trading link may not adequately protect
investors are preventing thousands of funds from buying Shanghai
stocks, threatening the success of the project, market
participants tells Reuters. (HONGKONG-CHINA/STOCKS (EXCLUSIVE,
UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Michelle Price and Saikat
Chatterjee, 800 words)
SPECIAL REPORTS AND INSIGHT
Putin's allies channelled billions to Ukraine oligarch
MOSCOW/KIEV - In little more than a decade, former Ukrainian
fireman and soldier Dmitry Firtash went from obscurity to wealth
and renown, largely by buying gas from Russia and selling it at
home. His success was built on remarkable sweetheart deals
brokered by associates of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, at
immense cost to Russian taxpayers, a Reuters investigation
shows. (RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/GAS (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Stephen Grey, Tom Bergin, Sevgil Musaieva
and Roman Anin, 3,400 words)
Europe feels sting in the tail of Russia sanctions
BRUSSELS - At a technology fair in Moscow last month,
European executives faced the new reality of doing business in
Russia since the West imposed sanctions: the number of companies
at the international showcase had shrunk by half from a year
ago. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-SANCTIONS (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Robin Emmott, 885 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. jobless claims rise above 300,000 last week
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits last week rose to the highest level since
September, but the underlying trend remains consistent with a
firming labour market. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 300
words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/SPENDING, moved, 300 words
UK business investment unexpectedly drops in Q3
LONDON - British business investment unexpectedly fell in
the third quarter of 2014 and growth relied heavily on household
spending once again, raising fresh questions about the
resilience of the economy's recovery. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 400 words)
Online protest delays EU plan to resolve U.S. trade row
BRUSSELS - European campaigners against an EU-U.S. accord
have held up progress towards the world's biggest free trade
deal by deluging an online public consultation that EU officials
had hoped would help them unblock a key issue. (EU-USA/TRADE
(EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop, 735
words)
"Significant risk" of Russia recession - S&P
LONDON - The large challenges already facing the Russian
economy are set to intensify next year, with a slide into
recession and further erosion of its foreign exchange reserves
growing risks, credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's tells
Reuters. (BONDS-RATINGS/S&P (INTERVIEW), moved, by Jamie
McGeever, 650 words)
COMPANIES
EE owners confirm takeover talks with BT
LONDON - EE's German and French owners confirm they are in
talks to sell Britain's biggest mobile network operator to BT as
part of a wider review of its options. (EE-M&A/BT GROUP (UPDATE
1), moved, 300 words)
Thomas Cook hit by shock CEO departure, slowing growth
LONDON - British holiday company Thomas Cook says chief
executive Harriet Green had been replaced by its chief operating
officer, the abrupt departure of a woman credited with reviving
the business sending its shares tumbling. (THOMAS COOK
GRP-MOVES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 495 words)
Russia's Sberbank hit by weak economy, Ukraine crisis
MOSCOW - An economic slowdown, losses in Ukraine and a
weaker rouble reduce third-quarter profits by 24 percent at
Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank, as provisions for loan losses
more than doubled. (RUSSIA-SBERBANK/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, 435 words)
Areva chief takes aim at vicious cycle of too much debt
PARIS - French nuclear group Areva needs to focus on costs
and review its strategy, its interim chief Philippe Knoche says,
as the group battles a multi-billion euro debt burden and costly
problems in the atomic power sector. (AREVA-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Geert De Clercq, 405 words)
Online fashion retailer Zalando on track for profitable 2014
BERLIN - Europe's largest online fashion retailer Zalando
says it is on track to make its first full-year profit as it
reins in marketing spending after reporting sales growth slowed
slightly in the third quarter. (ZALANDO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Emma Thomasson, 320 words)
Samsung Electronics to buy back $2 bln in shares
SEOUL - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announces a
$2 billion share buyback plan, its first since 2007, following
investor calls for higher returns against a backdrop of rapidly
declining profits. (SAMSUNG ELEC-STOCKS/BUYBACK (UPDATE 1),
moved, 355 words)