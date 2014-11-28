Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

OPEC inaction sends Brent to four-year low, hits stocks

LONDON - Brent crude falls to a fresh four-year low, sending oil-related shares and currencies lower, after OPEC decided to refrain from cutting output despite a supply glut. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Alistair Smout, 730 words)

Billions wiped off energy shares as investors rush for exit

LONDON - A fresh slide in the price of crude wipes tens of billions of dollars off oil companies' market value and signals an end to the sector's safe-haven status, as fears mount over future profits and dividend payouts. (ENERGY-OIL-STOCKS/, moved, by Lionel Laurent, 400 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 490 words

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein, 400 words

- OPEC-MEETING/REACTIONS (FACTBOX), moved, 1,225 words

ECB's Nouy says banks must show they can make profits

LONDON - Euro zone banks that failed or scraped through this year's health checks will have to demonstrate they can make sustainable profits and may need to sell off loss-making units, the European Central Bank's top banking supervisor says. (ECB-NOUY/INTERVIEW (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Huw Jones and Eva Taylor, 755 words)

EU postpones ruling on French, Italian fiscal policy till March

BRUSSELS - The European Commission postpones until March its decision on whether French, Italian and Belgian fiscal policy are in line with European Union rules, saying their 2015 draft budgets are at risk of breaking them but it needs more data to decide. (EU-BUDGETS/, moved, 375 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-BUDGET/RULES (INTERVIEW), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 455 words

SPECIAL REPORT

Why Italy's stay-home shoppers terrify the euro zone

ROME - Numbed by years of wage freezes and broken promises of reform, Italy is stuck in a rut of diminishing expectations. Deflation - or continuously falling consumer prices - is a risk for the whole eurozone. (EUROPE-DEFLATION/ITALY (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Gavin Jones, 1,800 words)

MARKETS

ECB could fix euro zone flaw with risk-free bond -think tank

LONDON - As the European Central Bank comes closer to buying sovereign bonds, one think tank says an opportunity has arisen to fix one of the euro zone's birth defects - the absence of a truly risk-free asset. (MARKETS-ECB/EUROBONDS, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marius Zaharia, 800 words)

INVESTMENTS

Scandal and squeeze on fees sharpens funds' focus on forex

LONDON - A currency-rigging scandal and an intensifying squeeze on their fees are driving fund managers to scrutinise how much they pay for the foreign exchange they need to buy overseas assets. (INVESTMENT-FUNDS/FOREX, moved, by Jemima Kelly, 670 words)

World investors cut stocks and hold cash as uncertainty dominates

LONDON - World investors eased back on their exposure to risk assets such as stocks as they grappled with divergent monetary policies and multi-speed growth paths among major world economies, a global poll shows. (FUNDS-POLL/ (WRAPUP), moved, by Chris Vellacott, 640 words)

+ See also:

- FUNDS-POLL/USA, moved, by Rahul Karunakar, 420 words

- FUNDS-POLL/BRITAIN, moved, by Sam Wilkin, 420 words

- FUNDS-POLL/EUROPE, moved, by Chris Vellacott, 430 words

- FUNDS-POLL/JAPAN (POLL), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 300 words

ECONOMY

Euro zone inflation back at five-year low in November

BRUSSELS - Annual inflation in the euro zone cools to 0.3 percent in November as energy prices fall, suggesting deflation remains a real threat for the European Central Bank. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Robin Emmott, 420 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-RETAIL/, moved, 220 words

- FRANCE ECONOMY/SPENDING, moved, 300 words

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 100 words

Russian economy to contract in 2015 as woes mount

MOSCOW - Russia's economy will eke out growth this year but shrink in 2015 as a slump in oil prices and Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis drag on activity, a Reuters poll shows. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/ (POLL), moved, by Kira Zavyalova and Jason Bush, 395 words)

UK house price inflation slows to 11-month low - Nationwide

LONDON - The annual rate of increase in British house prices fell to its lowest level in nearly a year this month as the property market continues to lose momentum, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide show. (BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/NATIONWIDE (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken, 345 words)

Japan inflation slows in October, highlights challenge facing Abe

TOKYO - Japan's annual core consumer inflation slows for a third straight month in October due to falling oil prices, highlighting the economic gloom facing Premier Shinzo Abe as he campaigns for a new mandate to implement his stalled recovery plan. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White, 400 words)

India's economic growth slows to 5.3 pct in Sept quarter

NEW DELHI - Data released showing a slowdown in India's economy will put the central bank under renewed pressure to cut interest rates, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his time over reforms needed for a revival. (INDIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moving shortly, by Manoj Kumar, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Rio Tinto promises big returns in February despite iron ore rout

MELBOURNE - Global miner Rio Tinto defers plans to build a $1 billion mine in Australia, stepping up cost cuts amid a plunge in iron ore prices so it can deliver on a vow to boost returns to shareholders. (RIO TINTO-IRON/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonali Paul, 500 words)

+ See also:

- RIOTINTO-CEO/INTERVIEW, moved, by James Regan, 50 words

- COAL-TINKLER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Melanie Burton, 400 words

E.ON to sell Spanish business to Macquarie, Kuwait -sources

FRANKFURT - German utility E.ON SE is close to selling its Spanish operations for as much as 2.6 billion euros ($3.2 billion) to a joint venture led by Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie Group Ltd, two sources familiar with the matter says. (E ON-SPAIN/MACQUARIE GROUP (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)

Medtronic wins conditional EU approval for $43 bln Covidien buy

BRUSSELS - U.S. medical device maker Medtronic gains European Union regulatory approval for its $43 billion takeover of Covidien Plc after agreeing to sell its Irish rival's drug-coated balloon catheter business. (MEDTRONIC INC-M&A/COVIDIEN-EU, moved, 150 words)

Bid target Club Med hit by problems in Europe, Africa

PARIS - Club Mediterranee, the holiday group at the centre of France's longest running takeover saga, says weaker demand in Europe, unrest in the Middle East and Ebola fears in Africa hit bookings and helped push it to an annual loss. (CLUBMED-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 360 words)

Bargains and brawls: "Black Friday" comes to Britain

LONDON - British police officers are called to stores across the country as the "Black Friday" shopping frenzy imported from the United States brings surging crowds and fights over sharply discounted goods. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by James Davey and Liisa Tuhkanen, 370 words)

Japan may expand air bag recalls; worried about impact on industry

TOKYO - Honda Motor and Mazda Motor may have to recall another 200,000 cars in Japan to replace Takata Corp air bags if Takata complies with a U.S. order to recall cars across the United States rather than just in humid regions. (AUTOS-TAKATA/JAPAN (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Mari Saito and Maki Shiraki, 470 words)