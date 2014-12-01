Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Moody's downgrades Japan sovereign debt, links move to tax
hike delay
TOKYO - Moody's Investors Service downgrades Japan's
sovereign debt rating by one notch to A1, citing rising
uncertainty over the country's ability to hit its debt-reduction
goal. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MOODY'S (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara
and Stanley White, 500 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/CAPEX (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White,
400 words
Asia, Europe factory activity slackens despite price cuts
LONDON/SYDNEY - Manufacturing growth across Asia and Europe
eased in November as heavy price cutting failed to revive
demand, surveys shows, more evidence that a feeble global
recovery may be grinding to a halt. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3),
moved, by Jonathan Cable and Wayne Cole, 700 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words
- PMI-INDUSTRIALOUTPUT/UK, moved, 300 words
- PMI-INDUSTRIALOUTPUT/GERMANY, moved, 300 words
Oil hits five year low, hammering rouble
LONDON - Oil prices hit five-year lows as slowing factory
activity in China and Europe added to the impact of OPEC's
decision to maintain supply, hammering resource-linked stocks
and currencies. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by
Nigel Stephenson, 560 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 480
words
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Ron Bousso and Ahmed
Aboulenein, 380 words
German utility E.ON to split to focus on renewables, grids
FRANKFURT - Germany's top utility E.ON says it will split in
two, spinning off power plants to focus on renewable energy and
power grids, a dramatic response to industry changes that could
trigger similar moves at European peers. (E ON-DIVESTITURE/
(UPDATE 6, PICTURE), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 745 words)
+ See also:
- E ON-DIVESTITURE/ (FACTBOX), moved, 345 words
INSIGHT
Fed rattled by elusive inflation, but loath to sound alarm
yet
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - With the U.S. economy humming along
at its fastest clip in more than a decade, the Federal Reserve
should be confident about its ability to weather a global
slowdown and start lifting interest rates around the middle of
next year. (USA-FED/INFLATION (INSIGHT), moved, by Jonathan
Spicer and Ann Saphir, 880 words)
INVESTMENT & MARKETS
Signs point to March meeting for crunch ECB decision on QE
FRANKFURT - Momentum is building for the European Central
Bank to embark on a programme of sovereign-bond buying to
support the sluggish euro zone economy, and most signs point to
a decision at the bank's March 5 policy meeting (ECB-POLICY,
expect by 1330, by Paul Carrel, 700 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-BONDS/ECB-RATES, moved, by John Geddie, 610 words
- GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Ingrid Melander, 630
words
After stress tests, tougher questions coming for Europe's
banks from ECB
FRANKFURT/ROME - After subjecting European banks to
year-long "stress tests" of their balance sheets, the European
Central Bank is now planning a deeper examination to see whether
their businesses are sufficiently profitable, efficient and
well-run. (ECB-REGULATOR/, moved, by Thomas Atkins and Stefano
Bernabei, 720 words)
+ See also:
- COOPBANK-BOE/TESTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham,
370 words
Investors split on China bank deposit insurance draft
SHANGHAI - Investors in Chinese bank stocks react cautiously
to draft rules for the country's first deposit insurance scheme,
with a rally in mainland-listed shares of the "big five" lenders
petering out while their Hong Kong traded shares fell.
(CHINA-BANKS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Engen Tham, 615
words)
ECONOMY
Iran warns against "frenzied" economic behaviour as rial
dips
DUBAI - Iran's economy minister cautions against "frenzied
behaviour" after Iranians sell rials for foreign currency over
the weekend amid plunging oil prices and the prospect of several
more months of economic sanctions. (IRAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, by Michelle Moghtader, 420 words)
UK consumer credit growth hits 8-year high, mortgages sink
LONDON - British consumers increased their borrowing at the
fastest rate since the financial crisis in October, suggesting
they remain confident even as fewer mortgage approvals pointed
to a further slowing of the housing market. (BRITAIN-LENDING/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken and Liisa Tuhkanen, 425
words)
COMPANIES
Altice set to buy Oi's Portugal operations
PARIS/SAO PAULO - Telecoms group Altice SA has agreed to buy
the Portuguese operations of Brazil's Grupo Oi for about 7.4
billion euro ($9.2 billion), it says in a statement.
(M&A-ALTICE/OI SA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leila Abboud and
Guillermo Parra-Bernal, 455 words)
German property leader Annington bids $5 bln for rival
Gagfah
FRANKFURT - Germany's biggest real estate firm Deutsche
Annington agrees to take over third-ranked rival Gagfah in a 3.9
billion euro ($4.9 billion) cash and shares deal, strengthening
its lead in a fragmented sector. (GAGFAH-M&A/DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON
(UPDATE 3), moved, 435 words)
IBM signs 10-year multi-billion cloud deal with ABN Amro
AMSTERDAM - IBM has signed a 10-year, multi-billion dollar
deal to provide computer infrastructure services to Dutch bank
ABN Amro running on its cloud systems, the U.S. information
technology firm says. (IBM-ABN AMRO BANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230
words)
China conglomerate Fosun to sweeten bid for Club Med -
sources
PARIS - Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang is set to sweeten
his bid for the struggling French holiday group Club
Mediterranee to trump Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi's offer in
France's longest-running takeover battle. (CLUBMED-M&A/FOSUN
INTL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Pascale Denis and Dominique Vidalon,
410 words)
US CEOs threaten to pull tacit Obamacare support over
"wellness" spat
NEW YORK - Leading U.S. CEOs, angered by the Obama
administration's challenge to certain "workplace wellness"
programs, are threatening to side with anti-Obamacare forces
unless the government backs off, according to people familiar
with the matter. (USA-HEALTHCARE/WELLNESS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by
Sharon Begley, 860 words)
Britain's financial watchdog toughens rules for credit
brokers
LONDON - Britain's financial regulator has imposed stricter
rules on companies that help people to find a loan, saying some
credit brokers were treating customers in a "blatantly unfair"
way and causing serious harm. (BRITAIN-REGULATOR/CREDIT (UPDATE
1), moved, by Huw Jones, 400 words)
British fund manager Aberdeen hit by emerging markets gloom
LONDON - Fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management cites
weakness in emerging markets for 20 billion pounds ($31.3
billion) of net outflows that cast a shadow over slightly better
than expected full-year profit. (ABERDEEN ASSET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
3), moving shortly, by Carolyn Cohn and Nishant Kumar, 400
words)
BG slashes new CEO's pay package after shareholder revolt
LONDON - Oil and gas firm BG Group has cut millions of
pounds off the pay package for its incoming chief executive
Helge Lund, bowing to pressure from shareholders in the biggest
such revolt over executive pay in recent years. (BG
GROUP-CEO/SALARY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 660
words)
Lufthansa cancels almost half of flights due to strike
FRANKFURT - German flagship carrier Lufthansa cancels 1,350
flights, or 48 percent of scheduled services, for Monday and
Tuesday as its pilots prepare to go on strike, their ninth
walkout this year. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/CANCELLATION (UPDATE 3),
moving shortly, 250 words)
Euro zone companies come home as Asian costs rise
MILAN - After years of moving production to Asia, some
European companies are following the example of their U.S.
counterparts and coming home. (EUROZONE-RESHORING/ (PICTURE),
moved, by Valentina Za, 825 words)
Statoil delays decision $5.7 bln oil recovery project
OSLO - Norway's Statoil delays a decision on a 40 billion
crown ($5.74 billion) investment at a mature field, arguing that
it needs more time to refine the project as its profitability is
under threat. (STATOIL-INVESTMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)
+ See also:
- STATOIL-EXPLORATION/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by Balazs Koranyi
and Stine Jacobsen, 895 words