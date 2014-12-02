Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Stocks shaky as oil heads lower again

LONDON - Stock markets wobble in Europe after a strong start as oil prices resume the sharp falls that have shocked global financial markets over the past month. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Patrick Graham, 590 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein, 400 words

Aviva agrees terms of $8.8 billion Friends takeover

LONDON - British insurer Aviva agrees terms for a 5.6 billion pound ($8.8 billion) all-share takeover of rival Friends Life, responding to pressures caused by pension industry reform. (FRIENDSLIFE-M&A/AVIVA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Huw Jones and Carolyn Cohn, 570 words)

Russia expects recession in 2015 as sanctions, oil prices bite

MOSCOW - Sanctions imposed on Moscow over Ukraine and low oil prices will send the Russian economy into recession next year, a deputy economy minister says, a dramatic change to an earlier forecast of 1.2 percent gross domestic product growth. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/RECESSION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Darya Korsunskaya, 305 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Vladimir Abramov and Lidia Kelly, 350 words

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Lesley Wroughton, 410 words

Sinking of Kremlin gas project leaves south-east Europe high and dry

PRAGUE/SOFIA - The European Union's diplomatic victory in forcing the Kremlin to cancel its South Stream pipeline also gives Brussels a headache: how to come up with an alternative source of secure gas supply for south-eastern Europe. (RUSSIA-EUROPE/PIPELINE-LOSERS, moved, by Michael Kahn and Tsvetelia Tsolova, 790 words)

+ See also:

- SAIPEM-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Oleg Vukmanovic and Stephen Jewkes, 435 words

- RUSSIA-EUROPE/PIPELINE-OMV (UPDATE 1), moved, 305 words

- RUSSIA-EUROPE/PIPELINE (GRAPHICS), moved, by Henning Gloystein and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 730 words

ECONOMY

Euro zone producer prices fall at sharpest rate in a year

BRUSSELS - Euro zone factory prices fell at their sharpest monthly rate in a year in October as the cost of energy and non-durable goods such as food dropped sharply, putting pressure on the European Central Bank to do more to lift the bloc's depressed economy. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PRICES, moved, 450 words)

Japan PM defends "Abenomics" after Moody's downgrade

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, gearing up for the Dec. 14 lower house election, defends his economic policy after Moody's Investors Service cut Japan's debt rating, saying foreigners' confidence in "Abenomics" remains solid. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MOODY'S (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/RATINGS (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 600 words

UK construction sector expands at slowest pace in 13 months - PMI

LONDON - British construction activity expanded at the slowest pace in more than a year last month, with order books filling at the slowest pace since June 2013 and optimism waning, a survey shows. (PMI-CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 355 words)

India's RBI leaves rates on hold, says could ease early 2015

MUMBAI - The Reserve Bank of India holds interest rates steady as widely expected at a policy review, and says it could ease monetary policy early next year provided inflationary pressures do not reappear and the government controls the fiscal deficit. (INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Suvashree Choudhury and Rafael Nam, 640 words)

Iraqi government reaches deal with Kurds on oil, budget

ARBIL/BAGHDAD - Iraq's government reaches a formal agreement with Kurdish regional authorities to end a protracted dispute over oil exports and budget payments to the semi-autonomous Kurdish region. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-KURDS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Isabel Coles and Dominic Evans, 330 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/KURDS-SHARES, moved, 100 words

Saudi set for tighter 2015 budget after oil price falls

DUBAI - Plunging oil prices could mean the first budget cuts for major exporter Saudi Arabia since 2002 but they are not expected to be large enough to stop growth in the Arab world's biggest economy. (SAUDI-BUDGET/ (GRAPHICS), moved, by Martin Dokoupil, 900 words)

Central Asian migrants feel the pain of Russia's economic downturn

DUSHANBE/BISHKEK - Vali Salimov quit his job at a Moscow supermarket last month after his salary was halved, and returned home to Tajikistan another migrant victim of Russia's economic downturn whose family livelihood now looks precarious. (EUROPE-DEMOGRAPHICS/CENTRALASIA/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Roman Kozhevnikov and Olga Dzyubenko, 610 words)

+ See also:

- EUROPE-DEMOGRAPHICS/SWEDEN (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Daniel Dickson, 800 words

COMPANIES

Apple heads to trial over digital music claims

OAKLAND, Calif. - Apple Inc will defend against allegations that it abused a monopoly position in the digital music player market as it heads to trial in a case that could cost the company about $1 billion if it loses. (APPLE-ANTITRUST/TRIAL, moved, by Dan Levine, 395 words)

E.ON CEO says to put focus on organic growth after spin-off

BERLIN - German utility E.ON plans to put priority on natural growth rather than acquisitions once it has spun off its power plants, energy trading and upstream businesses in 2016, Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen says. (E.ON-TEYSSEN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words)

Standard Chartered may appoint new banking advisers

LONDON - Standard Chartered says it is considering replacing its banking advisers, UBS and JPMorgan, and has invited rival investment banks to pitch for the potentially lucrative business. (STANCHART-BROKER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Slater, 280 words)

FBI warns of 'destructive' malware in wake of Sony attack

BOSTON - The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned U.S. businesses that hackers have used malicious software to launch a destructive cyberattack in the United States, following a devastating breach last week at Sony Pictures Entertainment. (SONY-CYBERSECURITY/MALWARE (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Jim Finkle, 790 words)

Japan's Otsuka to buy Avanir for $3.5 bln ahead of patent cliff

Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd plans to buy U.S.-based Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $3.5 billion to expand its neurologic drug portfolio ahead of an expiration of a key drug patent. (AVANIR-M&A/OTSUKA HOLDINGS (UPDATE 2), moved, 350 words)

Britain agrees finance guarantee deal for nuclear project

LONDON - Britain says it has agreed a preliminary deal to provide a financial guarantee to help fund the development of Europe's largest nuclear power project, in northwest England. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/NUCLEAR (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

SMA Solar cuts forecast as orders drop, projects delayed

FRANKFURT - SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, slashes its forecasts for 2014 sales and earning and unveils more cutbacks, citing declining orders in Europe and project delays in Great Britain. (SMA SOLAR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

Lufthansa pilot strike extends to long-haul, cargo flights

FRANKFURT - Pilots at Lufthansa start a second day of walkouts, grounding long-haul and cargo flights in addition to domestic and European routes, with thousands of travellers stranded. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Maria Sheahan and Peter Maushagen, 365 words)

No serious side effects in Merck/Newlink Ebola vaccine test

LONDON - The first people vaccinated with an experimental Ebola shot being developed by Merck and NewLink have had no serious side effects so far, but a few experienced mild fever, Swiss researchers say. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kate Kelland, 385 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-GENETICS/BRITAIN-23ANDME, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 390 words