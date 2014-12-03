Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone risks return to contraction, China outlook smoggy

LONDON - The euro zone economy may face another contraction after business activity grew less than expected in November despite heavy discounting, surveys show, although Asian readings were more upbeat. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 1), moved, 600 words

- PMI-SERVICES/GERMANY, moved, 420 words

- PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 500 words

UK's Osborne says to miss short-term budget targets, sticks to plan

LONDON - British finance minister George Osborne says he will miss his short-term targets for cutting the budget deficit but he sticks to his promise to fix the public finances by the end of the decade, hoping that voters will back his tough approach. (BRITAIN-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg, William James and David Milliken, 520 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BUDGET/CORPORATE TAX, moved, 155 words

Losing grip on power, Swedish government faces budget defeat

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's minority government looks certain to lose a budget vote as the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats flex their political muscles - a move that may force Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to call a snap election. (SWEDEN-GOVERNMENT/BUDGET (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Daniel Dickson and Simon Johnson, 550 words)

Shares rise, euro falls as ECB hopes mount

LONDON - Stocks rise and the euro hit its weakest in over two years against a strong dollar, a day ahead of a crucial European Central Bank meeting that may pave the way for more monetary easing in the euro zone. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 4), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 500 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words

SPECIAL REPORT

How Exxon helped make Iraqi Kurdistan

LONDON/ARBIL - The story of Exxon's 2011 deal with Iraqi Kurdistan explains much about the would-be nation's growing power. The decision by the biggest U.S. oil company infuriated both Washington and Baghdad and helped propel the semi-autonomous region closer to its long held goal of independence. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/KURDISTAN (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Isabel Coles and Ned Parker, 2,340 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. Q3 productivity revised up, wages slashed

WASHINGTON - U.S. nonfarm productivity grew a bit faster than initially thought in the third quarter, while sharp downward revisions to compensation pointed to muted wage inflation that should give the Federal Reserve room to keep interest rates low for a while. (USA-ECONOMY/PRODUCTIVITY, moved, 355 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT-ADP (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words

Russia budget cuts threaten long-term economic prospects

MOSCOW - As Russia grapples with the impact of plunging energy prices and a contracting economy on its government finances, painful cuts in state spending have become unavoidable. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/BUDGET, moved, by Jason Bush, 800 word)

Euro zone retail sales return to growth at start of fourth quarter

BRUSSELS - Euro zone retail sales returned to growth in October, data shows, pointing to rising demand from households after a weak third quarter. (EUROZONE-RETAIL/, moved, 246 words)

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

Reuters has surveyed over 70 foreign exchange strategists on the outlook for the euro, yen, pound, South African rand, Turkish lira, Russian rouble and Latin American currencies. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, expect at 1420 GMT/1020 AM ET, by Siddharth Iyer, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/CANADA, expect at 1420 GMT/1020 AM ET, by Leah Schnurr, 600 words

- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/NORDIC, expect at 1420 GMT/1020 AM ET, by Balazs Koranyi, 600 words

Australian economy slugged by commodity rout, rates under pressure

SYDNEY - Australia's economic growth unexpectedly slowed last quarter as sliding export prices took a heavy toll on national income, and the outlook is even darker given the rout in global commodity prices of recent weeks. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Wayne Cole, 570 words)

+ See also:

- AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS, moved, 300 words

Germany targets coal plants to reach 2020 climate goals

BERLIN - Germany's cabinet agrees plans to cut CO2 emissions by up to 78 million tonnes by 2020, pushing operators to shut some coal-fired plants, to help Europe's biggest economy meet ambitious targets to fight climate change. (GERMANY-CLIMATECHANGE/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Madeline Chambers, 450 words)

As Europe goes grey, business tackles taboos about ageing

BERLIN - A boom in the number of older Europeans could spell big business for companies that cater to their changing needs - if they can tackle taboos and overcome outdated views of what "old age" looks like. (EUROPE-DEMOGRAPHICS/BUSINESS (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Stephen Brown, 750 words)

+ See also:

- EUROPE-DEMOGRAPHICS/BRITAIN (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by William Schomberg, 885 words

COMPANIES

Falling oil prices could delay Eni asset sale plans

MILAN- Falling oil prices and a glut of sea-borne gas in the Far East could delay plans by Italian oil major Eni to raise six billion euros from asset sales, including stakes in its prize Mozambique gas field and oil contractor Saipem needed to help fund development and underpin dividend policy. (ENI-DISPOSALS/OIL/ (PICTURE), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Stephen Jewkes and Oleg Vukmanovic, 700 words)

+ See also:

- SAIPEM-SOUTHSTREAM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words

Takata CEO called to explain air bag crisis to Japan's industry ministry - sources

TOKYO - Japan's powerful industry ministry has summoned Shigehisa Takada, chairman and CEO of Takata Corp, to explain what the company is doing to resolve a crisis over potentially deadly air bags, two people with knowledge of the matter tell Reuters. (AUTOS-TAKATA/METI-TAKADA (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu, 680 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOS-TAKATA/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Ben Klayman and Chang-Ran Kim, 600 words

- AUTOS-TAKATA/REGULATOR-JAPAN (PICTURE), moved, by Mari Saito and Maki Shiraki, 850 words

Sony Pictures struggles to recover 8 days after cyber attack

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON/BOSTON - Eight days after a massive cyber attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment, the Hollywood studio was still struggling to restore some systems on Tuesday evening as investigators combed for evidence to identify the culprit. (SONY-CYBERSECURITY/INVESTIGATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ronald Grover , Mark Hosenball and Jim Finkle, 770 words)

Lufthansa braces for next strike as board debates budget carrier plan

BERLIN - Lufthansa's board meets on Wednesday to approve expansion of its budget flights against the backdrop of deteriorating relations with pilots who are now planning their tenth strike this year. (LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/ (PICTURE), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 420 words)

Publicis boss on the spot at investor day

PARIS - Eighteen months after celebrating a corporate marriage with U.S.-based Omnicom that was to dominate the world of advertising, Publicis and its boss Maurice Levy are single again, and face some awkward questions. (PUBLICIS-STRATEGY/, moved, by Gwénaëlle Barzic, 430 words)

Munich prosecutors investigate Airbus border security projects

FRANKFURT/MUNICH - Munich prosecutors are carrying out an investigation at Airbus's defence unit over alleged corruption linked to contracts with Romania and Saudi Arabia, they say. (AIRBUS GROUP-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

+ See also:

- FINNAIR-AIRBUS/, moved, 130 words

Brazilian companies cut output, sell power instead in weak economy

SAO PAULO - In a sign of the distortions plaguing Brazil's stagnant economy, a wide range of companies sharply cut back output of their main products to instead sell electricity back into the national grid because it is more profitable. (BRAZIL-ENERGY/(PICTURE), moved, by Reese Ewing, 900 words)

Telenor, TeliaSonera to merge in Denmark, call truce

OSLO - Nordic telecom firms Telenor and TeliaSonera will combine their Danish businesses to boost margins in their toughest market, sending shares in their main rival higher on hopes for an end to cut-throat price competition. (TELENOR-TELIASONERA/DENMARK (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Stine Jacobsen and Balazs Koranyi, 460 words)

UK software firm Sage reassures market on targets

LONDON - Computer software firm Sage says it is on track to accelerate growth in 2015 after it posts a 5 percent rise in revenue and 8 percent rise in earnings in the first set of results presented by new Chief Executive Stephen Kelly. (SAGE GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Paul Sandle, 300 words)

Shanghai Electric Power says in contact with E.ON over Italy assets

HONG KONG - China's Shanghai Electric Power says it is in preliminary contact with top German utility E.ON over the possible purchase of its Italian assets. (E ON-ITALY/CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)