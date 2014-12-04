Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
ECB leaves cost of borrowing unchanged
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank keeps the cost of
borrowing at record lows after it met on Thursday, facing
renewed pressure to prevent the bloc going into reverse
including a public call from Washington to act.(ECB-RATES/
(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by John O'Donnell, 620 words)
Shares lifted by ECB, Chinese and Japanese stimulus hopes
LONDON - Bets that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi
will open the door wider to U.S.-style money printing pins the
euro at a two-year low and lifts world shares, as China and
Japan also geared up for more stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 700 words)
U.S. jobless claims fall, unwind prior week's increase
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell last week, pointing to an improving
labor market. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 250 words)
E.ON turns from predator to prey in radical spin-off
FRANKFURT/LONDON - E.ON's move to spin off its power plants,
aimed at ridding it of billions of euros in losses, could turn
Germany's top utility into a takeover target for deep-pocketed
infrastructure investors keen on the steady returns of its power
and gas grids. (E ON-M&A/ (DEALTALK), moved, by Christoph
Steitz, Arno Schuetze and Anjuli Davies, 790 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
2015 curve balls: Euro zone economy to grow as fast as
China's
LONDON - The euro zone economy will grow just as fast as
China's in 2015. As scenarios go, it's admittedly at the
outlandish end of the spectrum. But with volatile oil prices, a
widening divergence in central bank policy and a growing global
debt burden promising a wild ride for economies and markets next
year, it's not impossible. (MARKETS-FORECASTS/2015, moved, by
Jamie McGeever, 600 words)
Asset managers to invest $14 bln directly in UK firms,
projects
LONDON - Six asset managers will put about 9 billion pounds
($14 billion) over the next five years into high-yielding
investments in British companies, schools and roads following
tax changes, a funds industry body says.
(INVESTMENT-BRITAIN/FUNDS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Huw Jones, 465
words)
Beijing measures mobilise army of new stock investors
SHANGHAI - Chinese brokers have seen a surge of new stock
investors and a dramatic spike in turnover on soaring local
bourses, some risking borrowed money in response to government
policy measures aimed at supporting a faltering economy.
(CHINA-STOCKS/INVESTORS (GRAPHIC), moved, by Pete Sweeney, 650
words)
ECONOMY
Putin orders cash from Russia's wealth fund be used to
support banks
MOSCOW - Money collected in one of Russia's two "rainy day"
funds should be used to support domestic banks, President
Vladimir Putin says, as he set out efforts to help Moscow
counterract Western sanctions and overcome its economic woes.
(RUSSIA-PUTIN/BANKS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexei Anishchuk, 410
words)
Oil to rebound next year after post-OPEC sell-off
Oil prices are expected to rebound in 2015 and 2016 as the
market stabilises in the wake of a near-40 percent collapse this
year, Reuters monthly poll shows. (OIL-PRICES/ (POLL), moved, by
Vijaykumar Vedala and Ratul Ray Chaudhuri, 455 words)
UK house prices rise at slowest rate in 9 months in
November-Halifax
LONDON - British house price growth slowed again in the
three months to November as prices rose by 8.2 percent compared
with the same period last year, their smallest increase since
February, mortgage lender Halifax says.
(BRITAIN-PROPERTY/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
France should drop deficit target, accelerate reforms -
Attali
PARIS - President Francois Hollande should abandon an
EU-mandated deficit target and instead rapidly accelerate the
pace of economic reform, a top economist who has advised past
French leaders said in an interview. (FRANCE-REFORM/ATTALI
(INTERVIEW), moved, by Emmanuel Jarry and Yves Clarisse, 410
words)
SNB seen keeping cap, rates on hold at next policy meeting
ZURICH - The Swiss National Bank is expected to maintain its
cap on Switzerland's franc until at least 2016 and is more
likely now than in September to resort to negative rates to
defend the ceiling, a Reuters poll found. (SNB-RATES/POLL,
moved, by Alice Baghdjian, 600 words)
Sweden needs more measures to bolster banks, tackle
debt-c.bank report
STOCKHOLM - Sweden needs to take further measures to
strengthen the banking system and head off the risks from high
levels of household debt, the central bank says in the second of
its twice-yearly Financial Stability Reports. (SWEDEN-CENBANK/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
BOJ's Sato warns inflation may stall until mid-next year
KOCHI, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato says
consumer inflation may stall until around the middle of next
year due to slumping oil prices, underscoring the stiff
challenge the central bank faces in meeting its ambitious price
target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara,
410 words)
Fleeing war and crumbling economy, Ukrainians flock to
Europe
LONDON - Andriy left his home town in western Ukraine
earlier this year on a journey that brought him through the
hands of shady traders in Poland to one of the world's booming
markets for illegal immigrants - London.
(EUROPE-DEMOGRAPHICS/MIGRANTS (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Liisa Tuhkanen and Guy Faulconbridge, 755 words)
COMPANIES
EU's Juncker says South Stream pipeline can still be built
BRUSSELS - The South Stream gas pipeline can go ahead even
though Russia says it has scrapped the $40 billion project to
pump gas to the European Union, European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker says. (RUSSIA-EUROPE/PIPELINE-EU (UPDATE 1),
moved, 250 words)
Kennecott works will cut Rio Tinto copper output next year
LONDON - Global miner Rio Tinto expects oversupply to
pressure copper prices in the medium term and says its copper
output will shrink in 2015, mainly curbed by works to avoid
another landslide at its Kennecott Utah unit. (RIO TINTO-COPPER/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Silvia Antonioli, 380 words)
EU opens in-depth inquiry into Orange's bid for Jazztel
BRUSSELS - EU antitrust regulators have decided to expand
their investigation of Orange's planned 3.4 billion euro ($4.2
billion) bid for Jazztel. (JAZZTEL-M&A/ORANG, moved, 230 words)
Cyber attacks, drones a rising threat to plane safety
-insurers
FRANKFURT - Cyber attacks and commercial drones pose a
growing threat to airlines that is helping to drive up costs
even as technology has vastly improved overall aviation safety,
insurers say. (INSURANCE-AIRLINES/SAFETY, expect by 1400 GMT/9
AM ET, by Jonathan Gould, 400 words)
Unilever says to form standalone spreads business unit
LONDON - Unilever plans to form a standalone business unit
for its North American and European spreads as it struggles to
turn around a business hit by a fall in bread and margarine
consumption, its chief financial officer says.
(UNILEVER-SPREADS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by
Geller. 400 words)
Sky sells controlling stake in betting business to CVC
LONDON - European pay-TV group Sky has agreed to sell a
controlling stake in Sky Bet to CVC Capital Partners in a deal
which values the online betting business at 800 million pounds
($1.3 billion). (SKY-M&A/SKYBET (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)
Ryanair raises profit forecast after surge in passengers
DUBLIN - Ryanair raises its profit forecast for the second
time in a month following a 22 percent jump in passenger numbers
in November as new high-frequency routes to mainstream European
airports proved popular. (RYANAIR-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Padraic Halpin, 460 words)
GSK cuts U.S. research and sales jobs as market gets tougher
LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline is to shed hundreds of U.S.
commercial and research jobs, restructuring operations in its
biggest market where drug sales are flagging. (GSK-USA/JOBS
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 430 words)
Toyota expands Takata air bag recall in Japan, China
TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp says it will call back 190,000
more vehicles to replace potentially defective air bags made by
Takata Corp, and Japan's regulator said it may change its recall
system to better respond to what it called an "unprecedented"
crisis. (AUTOS-TAKATA/TOYOTA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mari Saito
and Chang-Ran Kim, 590 words)
China's Haitong Securities in talks to buy Banco Espirito
Santo unit
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities
Ltd is in talks to buy Portuguese bank Banco Espirito Santo's
(BES) investment banking unit as Chinese finance firms snap up
more overseas assets to try to offset slowing growth at home.
(BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO-HAITONG SEC/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David
Li and Vicky Bi, 490 words)
Pilot strike grounds half of long-haul flights at Lufthansa
FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Pilots at Lufthansa start their second
strike this week, grounding about half of scheduled long-haul
flights at the German flagship carrier, in a drawn-out dispute
over an early retirement scheme. (LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 420 words)