TOP STORIES
Allergan says in talks on merger with Pfizer
Botox maker Allergan Plc says it is in preliminary, friendly
talks with Pfizer Inc on a potential merger, a deal that would
create the world's largest drugmaker. (ALLERGAN-M&A/PFIZER
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Bill Berkrot and Ransdell Pierson, 150
words)
Deutsche Bank Q3 trading gains overshadowed by writedowns
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank is slashing 15,000 jobs and
shedding assets in which some 20,000 staff are employed as new
Chief Executive John Cryan starts to implement a deep overhaul
aiming to improve returns at Germany's biggest bank. (DEUTSCHE
BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan
Gould, 900 words)
Oil industry is slipping into the red
LONDON - The oil industry is gradually slipping into a loss
after years of fat profits as slumping oil prices and a grim
outlook bite deeper. The world's top oil companies have
struggled in recent months to cope with the halving of oil
prices, slashing spending repeatedly, making thousands of job
cuts and scrapping projects. (OIL-MAJORS/RESULTS (WRAPUP 1),
expect by 1600/noon ET, by Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps, 600
words)
Inventories hurt U.S. third-quarter GDP, domestic demand
strong
WASHINGTON - U.S. economic growth braked sharply in the
third quarter as businesses cut back on restocking warehouses to
work off an inventory glut, but solid domestic demand could
encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in
December. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Lucia Mutikani,
650 words)
MARKETS
European stocks firm, dlr near 2 1/2 mth highs as Fed
revives Dec hike talk
LONDON - European shares rise and the U.S. dollar stands
near 2 1/2 month highs against the euro after the Federal
Reserve gives a vote of confidence to the U.S. economy and
revives expectations it may raise interest rates by year-end.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1600/noon ET, by Anirban
Nag, 600 words)
Crude oil futures hold gains after Fed sits pat on rates,
inventory build
TOKYO - Crude futures hold on to strong gains in early Asian
trading, after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged and
a weekly government report on oil stockpiles showed an inventory
build that was within expectations. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Aaron Sheldrick, 300 words)
Dollar at 2-1/2-month high after Fed brings Dec rate hike
into view
TOKYO - The dollar holds near 2-1/2-month highs against a
basket of currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it
may raise interest rates in December, when the European Central
Bank is widely expected to add to its stimulus. (GLOBAL-FOREX/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 650 words)
INSIGHTS
INSIGHT-GMO backlash threatens beet farmers as foodmakers
swap sugars
NEW YORK - America's sugar beet growers are under siege as
U.S. food companies increasingly shun genetically modified (GMO)
crops. (SUGAR-GMO/ (INSIGHT, GRAPHICS), moved, by Chris
Prentice, 1204 words)
INSIGHT-Better late than never? Samsung IT arms push into
autos
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics and group companies are trying a
belated push into the business of supplying technology to car
makers, while rivals are already sewing up lucrative deals with
an industry that is notoriously difficult to break into.
(SAMSUNG GROUP-AUTOS/ (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 2100
GMT/5.00 PM ET, by Se Young Lee, 790 words)
North Korea's black market becoming the new normal
PYONGYANG -The black market has become the new normal in
communist North Korea's isolated economy. The country's leader,
Kim Jong Un, is allowing free enterprise to put down roots, but
at the risk of losing his regime's complete control over the
economy (NORTHKOREA-CHANGE(INSIGHT, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
James Pearson, 1,500 words)
ECONOMY
UK housing market gathers more speed
LONDON - British mortgage approvals fall for the first time
in four months and retail sales growth softens, casting a shade
of uncertainty over hopes the economy will regain momentum in
the final months of the year. (BRITAIN/ECONOMY, expect by 1430
GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Andy Bruce and David Milliken, 400 words)
INTERVIEW-Israel economy faces risks, current policy
"appropriate" -central bank chief
JERUSALEM - Israel's economy is facing increased risks,
including from the recent upsurge in violence, and short-term
interest rates are unlikely to rise for the foreseeable future,
central bank governor Karnit Flug said in an interview. (CENBANK
ISRAEL/GOVERNOR (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, by Steven Scheer,
779 words)
Tax hike may rattle UK motor, home insurers
LONDON - A tax hike on UK motor and home insurance policies
from November is set to hit consumers and could fuel a fresh
round of margin-squeezing price competition among general
insurers. (INSURANCE-BRITAIN/MOTOR, moved, by Carolyn Cohn and
Noor Zainab Hussain, 564 words)
Japan Sept output rebounds, eases pressure on BOJ
TOKYO - Japanese factory output rises in September after two
straight months of declines and manufacturers expect further
gains in October - suggesting the economy is emerging from the
doldrums as the effects of China's slowdown begin to abate.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 300
words)
PREVIEW-BOJ seen holding fire as output rebound offers some
relief
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan is likely to hold monetary policy
steady on Friday even while diluting its rosy inflation
forecasts, sources say, clinging to the hope a tightening job
market will underpin consumption and help the economy emerge
from a soft patch. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (PREVIEW), moved, by Leika
Kihara, 550 words)
NZ central bank pauses, but rising kiwi dlr could prompt
another cut
WELLINGTON - New Zealand's central bank keeps interest rates
steady as expected but voiced concern about the rising New
Zealand dollar, suggesting the bank may cut rates again at its
next meeting. (NEWZEALAND-RBNZ/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Charlotte
Greenfield, 450 words)
Japan's pricy farmers eye export push, unfazed by TPP
FUEFUKI - Japan's high-cost farmers, sheltered by
prohibitive import tariffs, might appear to be most at risk from
a trans-Pacific free-trade deal agreed this month, but they are
instead making an unlikely push to export more of their pricy
produce. (TRADE-TPP/JAPAN-AGRICULTURE (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Kaori Kaneko, 800 words)
COMPANIES
Lufthansa, Air France-KLM bask in good summer, cost clouds
loom
Lufthansa and Air France-KLM report better than expected
third-quarter results thanks to a strong summer and cheap fuel,
but that may make it all the more difficult to achieve the cost
cuts they need in order to compete with more nimble low-cost
carriers. (AIRLINES-RESULTS/EUROPE (WRAPUP 1), moved, by
Victoria Bryan, 450 words)
Potash Corp cuts profit view, to sell less potash due to
weak prices
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, the world's biggest fertilizer
producer, cuts its full-year earnings forecast and says it
expects to sell less potash in the year than expected due to
weak demand and prices. (POTASHCORP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Rod Nickel, 400 words)
Santander's profits hit by Brazilian currency fall
MADRID - The drop in the Brazilian real and other Latin
American currencies weighs on Santander's third-quarter
earnings, highlighting potential pitfalls ahead for the euro
zone's biggest bank as it aims to increase returns. (SANTANDER
RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2)), moved, by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado,
590 words)
New drugs, currency lift Bayer's Q3 core profit
FRANKFURT - German drugmaker Bayer's core earnings jump 28
percent in the third quarter, bolstered by sales of new drugs,
the $14 billion purchase of Merck & Co's consumer health
business and positive currency effects (BAYER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 300 words)
Nokia beats estimates and returns cash, Alcatel deal on
track
HELSINKI/PARIS - Nokia, the world's No.3 network equipment
maker, reports stronger-than-expected profits as growth in China
offset weaker demand in North America and Europe, and announced
a new plan to return money to shareholders. (NOKIA-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Jussi Rosendahl and Leila Abboud, 447
words)
Australia's ANZ rethinks risk after China turmoil hits
profit
SYDNEY - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group says it
will scale back risky, low-returning investments after China's
market turmoil contributed to its weakest annual profit growth
since the global financial crisis. (ANZ BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Swati Pandey, 383 words)
+ See also:
- WOOLWORTHS LTD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Byron Kaye,
400 words
Hybrid technology to fill autos gap as diesel damaged by VW
scandal
TOKYO - The Volkswagen diesel emissions test rigging scandal
could accelerate a shift towards gasoline-electric hybrid cars
and plug-in electric hybrids - even as cheaper gasoline, for
now, saps demand for green cars.
(AUTOSHOW-JAPAN/VOLKSWAGEN-FALLOUT (PIX), moved, by Norihiko
Shirouzu and Maki Shiraki, 800 words)
Samsung Elec unveils $9.9 bln buyback as Q3 profit rebounds
SEOUL - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveils a 11.3
trillion won ($9.9 billion) share buyback after reporting its
first on-year profit growth in two years thanks to strong
component sales, pushing its shares sharply higher. (SAMSUNG
ELEC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Se Young Lee, 450
words)
China, Germany sign deal for Chinese airlines to buy 30 A330
Airbus jets
BEIJING - China and Germany sign a deal that will see
Chinese airlines buy 30 A330 aeroplanes manufactured by Airbus
Group SE. (CHINA-GERMANY/AIRPLANE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
300 words)
SoftBank internal data suggests smartphone woes worse than
reported
TOKYO - New smartphone subscriptions for SoftBank Group Corp
plunged 35 percent at its own stores in Japan's most populous
region in the last business year, according to internal data
that paints a far gloomier picture than its published financial
results. (SOFTBANK GROUP-SMARTPHONES/ (PIX), moved, by Yoshiyasu
Shida, 800 words)
Nintendo delays launch of smartphone videogame, shares
plunge
TOKYO - Japan's Nintendo Co pushes back the much-awaited
launch of its videogame service for smartphones by a few months
to March 2016, disappointing gaming fans as well as investors
who drove its shares down by more than 10 percent.
(NINTENDO-VIDEOGAMES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ritsuko Ando, 350
words)