TOP STORIES

Global factories struggle as stimulus fails to spur

LONDON/SYDNEY - Massive monetary stimulus from Chinese and European central banks has done little to spur factory growth, moving a debate over more easing up the agenda and raising doubts over whether U.S. interest rates will rise this year. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, moved, by Jonathan Cable and Wayne Cole, 670 words)

HSBC profit leaps as drop in fines counters Asia slowdown

HONG KONG/LONDON - HSBC profit jumps by a third in the latest quarter as a drop in fines for past misconduct more than offset the impact of a slowdown in Asia and increased spending on regulatory compliance. (HSBC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Lawrence White and Steve Slater, 595 words)

Visa to buy Visa Europe in deal worth up to 21.2 bln euros

Visa Inc says it will buy former subsidiary Visa Europe Ltd in a deal valued at up to 21.2 billion euros ($23.34 billion), putting the company in a stronger position to compete with MasterCard Inc. (VISAEUROPE-M&A/VISA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Richa Naidu and Steve Slater, 450 words)

Ryanair lifts profit forecast, looks forward to fare wars

DUBLIN - Ryanair nudges up its annual profit forecast after a "bumper summer", saying fuller planes will take profits to the upper end of its previously estimated range. (RYANAIR-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Conor Humphries, 505 words)

MARKETS

German data, ECB comments lift Europe stocks and euro

LONDON - European stocks and the euro rise after slightly stronger than expected German factory activity data outweighed gloomy numbers from China and ECB officials throw into doubt expectations of more stimulus to come as soon as next month. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 665 words)

Turkish markets surge on return to single-party rule

ISTANBUL - Turkish assets rally, with the lira on track for its biggest one-day gain in seven years and stocks up 5 percent after an election that returned the country to single-party rule, ending months of uncertainty for investors. (TURKEY-ELECTION/MARKETS (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by David Dolan and Daren Butler, 765 words)

Oil slides on Chinese demand concerns, record Russian output

LONDON - Oil prices falls as weak Chinese economic data fuels concerns about demand slowing in one of the world's largest oil-consuming nations while record-high production in Russia exacerbates the global supply glut. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 465 words)

Forecast-beating data, ECB doubts push up euro zone yields

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday as mediocre factory growth slightly beat forecasts and a top European Central Bank policymaker urged caution on further bond-buying stimulus. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by John Geddie, 450 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. jobs data to hold key to Fed's rate plans

FRANKFURT - U.S. jobs data due in the coming week may hold the key to whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for the first time since 2006 in December, signalling its intention to end an era of almost-free dollars. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Francesco Canepa, 715 words)

ECB's Nowotny urges caution on bond buying -newspaper

VIENNA - The European Central Bank is right to consider stepping up its bond buying to boost inflation but should think very carefully before doing so, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in a newspaper interview published on Monday. (ECB-NOWOTNY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 205 words)

Royal Bank of Canada scraps limit on size of newcomer mortgages

VANCOUVER - The Royal Bank of Canada scraps an internal limit on mortgage loan size for immigrants in the spring to tap into surging demand for financing on multi-million dollar houses by newcomers to Vancouver. (CANADA-CHINA/MORTGAGES (GRAPHICS), moved, by Julie Gordon, 780 words)

Kazakh president names aide as c.bank head after currency falls

ASTANA - Kazakhstan's president appoints his aide, Daniyar Akishev, as central bank chairman, telling him to rebuild trust in the national tenge currency which has lost a third of its value against the dollar in less than three months. (KAZAKHSTAN-CBANK/AKISHEV (UPDATE 2), moved, 380 words)

COMPANIES

Shire to buy Dyax for $5.9 bln, still wants Baxalta

LONDON - Shire Plc has agreed to buy U.S. rare disease specialist Dyax Corp for about $5.9 billion - and potentially up to $6.5 billion - while still pursuing a five times larger unsolicited bid for Baxalta Inc. (DYAX-M&A/SHIRE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 530 words)

Bristol-Myers buys private drugmaker to boost heart treatment pipeline

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says it bought privately held drug developer Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal worth up to $2.07 billion, to gain access to a heart failure treatment. (CARDIOXYL-M&A/BRISTOL-MYERS (UPDATE 1), moved, 140 words)

Commerzbank to pay first dividend in eight years as recovery takes hold

FRANKFURT - Commerzbank will pay a dividend for the first time since 2007 as its recovery gains ground, it says, the day after its chief executive, architect of the bank's turnaround, says he will step down in a year's time. (COMMERZBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Arno Schuetze, 565 words)

VW's Audi keeps margin target despite Q3 profit drop

BERLIN - Audi is sticking to profitability targets, though its quarterly operating margin fell behind that of German rival Mercedes-Benz as declining sales in China as well as costs of new models and plants weighed on results. (AUDI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

Areva says China's CNNC may buy minority stake

PARIS - Areva says it has signed a memorandum of understanding for a possible partnership with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) that could see the Chinese group take a minority stake in the French nuclear company. (AREVA-M&A/CNNC (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Nissan seeks closer Renault alliance, wary of French state's role

YOKOHAMA - Japan's Nissan Motor Co is concerned about the French government's growing influence over its partner Renault SA as it seeks to strengthen their alliance, an executive at the Japanese automaker says. (NISSAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Naomi Tajitsu, 320 words)

Sweden's Fingerprint prepares for competition as biometrics market heats up

STOCKHOLM- Demand for Sweden-based biometric firm Fingerprint Cards fingerprint touch sensors for smartphones and tables have soared, sending shares up over 1,000 percent in 2015. (FINGERPRINT CARDS-COMPETITION/ (PICTURE), moved, by Olof Swahnberg, 870 words)

Greece sets mix of bonds, shares in state aid to recapitalise banks

ATHENS - Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF will provide state aid to recapitalise the country's main banks by buying a mix of contingent convertible bonds (CoCoS) and new shares the lenders will issue, the government says. (GREECE-BANKS/RECAPITALISATION (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words)

Falling lending in Spain drags on Bankia, rivals

MADRID - Bailed-out Spanish lender Bankia says it has whittled down its bad debts further in the third quarter, though like its peers it is struggling to benefit from a recovering economy as loan demand dwindles. (BANKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah White and Jesús Aguado, 535 words)

Asset manager Amundi expects valuation of up to 8.75 billion euros - source

PARIS/LONDON - Amundi, Europe's biggest asset manager, expects to raise as much as 2 billion euros ($2.20 billion) and be valued at up to 8.75 billion euros ($9.64 billion) in a stock market listing this month, a source close to the company said, making it the largest stock listing in France since the 2006 listing of investment bank Natixis. (AMUNDI-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emiliano Mellino and James Regan, 390 words)

Norway's Telenor says law firm to probe its Uzbekistan role -CEO

OSLO - Norwegian telecoms group Telenor has hired a law firm to independently investigate its handling of affiliate Vimpelcom's entry into Uzbekistan, the company's newly appointed chief executive told broadcaster NRK. (TELENOR-VIMPELCOM/, moved, 205 words)

Dialog asks shareholders to approve Atmel takeover after weak Q3

FRANKFURT - Dialog Semiconductor asks shareholders to vote in favour of a planned $4.6 billion takeover of U.S. peer Atmel at a general meeting scheduled for Nov. 19, after weak quarterly result have raised concerns about the deal. (DIALOG-ATMEL/M&A, moved, 100 words)

Airbnb wages $8 million campaign to defeat San Francisco measure

SAN FRANCISCO - Airbnb has spent more than $8 million and hired a top political operative to defeat a San Francisco initiative on the ballot Tuesday that could threaten the growth of one of the most valuable global technology companies. (AIRBNB-ELECTION/SANFRANCISCO, moved, by Heather Somerville, 395 words)