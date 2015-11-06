Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Robust U.S. jobs report bolsters December rate hike case
WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth surged in October after two
straight months of tepid gains, with the unemployment rate
hitting a 7-1/2-year low in a show of domestic strength that
makes it almost likely the Federal Reserve will hike interest
rates in December. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by
Lucia Mutikani, 535 words)
+ See also:
- USA-FED/BULLARD (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Howard Schneider,
650 words
Volkswagen design chief de Silva quits - source
HAMBURG - Scandal-hit carmaker Volkswagen's design chief
Walter Maria de Silva has quit, a source familiar with the
matter said, confirming a report in Auto Motor und Sport.
(VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/RESIGNATION (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
200 words)
+ See also:
- VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/EU (UPDATE 2), moved, by Barbara
Lewis, 560 words
- VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/INVESTORS (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Barbara Lewis, 340 words
Steep drop in German industrial output raises questions over
euro zone growth
BERLIN - German industrial output posted its steepest drop
in more than a year in September, raising some concerns that
Europe's biggest economy may feel a year-end chill from a
slowdown in emerging markets. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1),
moved, by Caroline Copley, 390 words)
Two dead, 30 injured, dozens missing after dam bursts in
Brazil
MARIANA, Brazil - Casualties from a collapsed dam at a
Brazilian mine owned by Vale and BHP Billiton mount after rescue
teams work through the night to find the dozens missing in
mudslides that devastated a nearby village. (BRAZIL-MINING/
(UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Roberto Moraes, 535 words)
MARKETS
Dollar at three-month high as pre-payrolls paralysis sets in
LONDON - The dollar reaches a three-month high and world
shares head for their fifth week of gains out of six, before
U.S. jobs data that may nudge the Federal Reserve towards its
first interest rate increase in almost a decade.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 750 words)
+ See also:
- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Libby George, 385 words
- GLOBAL-MARKETS/TRADING, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 625
words
Euro fall past $1.08 hangs on U.S. payroll numbers
LONDON - The dollar looks set to push the euro below $1.08
for the first time since April if jobs data delivers the
evidence most major banks are hoping for of the U.S. economy's
readiness for higher interest rates. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Patrick Graham, 410 words)
German Bund yields slightly off two-week highs before
payrolls
LONDON - German Bund yields held near to their highest in
two weeks on Friday before U.S. jobs data that may have a
decisive impact on expectations about the chances of a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike next month. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 425 words)
INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE
Toshiba tries to sell down $7 bln U.S. gas commitment
TOKYO/MILAN - Japan's Toshiba, struggling with a major
accounting scandal, is trying to sell down a $7.4 billion
commitment to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), which it signed
two years ago as part of a plan to sweeten sales of turbines for
power plants. (TOSHIBA-LNG/ (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHIC, PICTURE),
moved, by Aaron Sheldrick and Oleg Vukmanovic, 655 words)
Allergan CEO Saunders warms up to drug discovery
NEW YORK - Brenton Saunders, the whiz-kid pharmaceutical
executive with a reputation for being wary of the costs of
early-stage drug development, says he's open to new ideas from
outside and is now warming up to investing in drug discovery if
it makes sense for his company. (PFIZERALLERGAN-CEOS/ (INSIGHT),
moved, by Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot, 900 words)
ECONOMY
UK manufacturing growth surges to 1 1/2-year high, trade
deficit narrows
LONDON - British manufacturing grew in September at the
fastest monthly pace since April 2014 and the trade deficit
narrowed, according to figures that provided some hope a
slowdown in the world's economy might not drag down Britain's.
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and Ana
Nicolaci da Costa, 320 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BOE/SHAFIK (UPDATE 1), moved, 470 words
Battle brews over economic policy in Turkey's AKP after
election win
ANKARA - Behind its monolithic facade, a row over economic
policy is raging in Turkey's AK Party as it readies for another
four years in power, with President Tayyip Erdogan's aides
pumping populist growth plans while others lobby for reforms.
(TURKEY-POLITICS/ECONOMY, moved, by Asli Kandemir and Nick
Tattersall, 910 words)
Spain industrial output rise more than expected in September
MADRID - Spain's industrial output rose more than expected
in September, official data shows, boosted by capital goods and
durable consumer goods, which should help the economy motoring
ahead. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, 190
words)
BOJ Kuroda highlights China slowdown as biggest threat to
Japan
TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warns a
prolonged, deeper-than-expected slowdown in China and other
emerging economies was the biggest risk facing Japan's economic
outlook. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-KURODA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika
Kihara, 360 words)
Euro zone inflationary pressures fading -ECRI indicator
LONDON - Inflationary pressures in the euro zone have faded
further, suggesting the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme is having little effect, according to an indicator
issued that is designed to predict cyclical trends.
(EUROZONE-INFLATION/ECRI, moved, 160 words)
Greece approves reform bill, eyes bailout tranche
ATHENS - Greece's parliament approved early Friday a bill
with reforms prescribed by the country's international lenders,
ahead of a euro zone finance ministers meeting in three days
which will decide if Athens qualifies for fresh bailout funds.
(EUROZONE-GREECE/PARLIAMENT, moved, 335 words)
COMPANIES
Alibaba to pay about $3.67 billion for Youku Tudou
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd agrees to buy Youku Tudou Inc,
known as China's YouTube, for about $3.67 billion, slightly more
it had offered in October. (YOUKU TUDOU-M&A/ALIBABA (UPDATE 2),
moved, 400 words)
AstraZeneca buys ZS Pharma for $2.7 billion, pips Actelion
LONDON - Britain's AstraZeneca says it has agreed to buy U.S
biotech company ZS Pharma for $2.7 billion, pipping Swiss firm
Actelion to the prize in the latest bout of deal-making for the
hyperactive healthcare sector. (ZS PHARMA-M&A/ASTRAZENECA
(UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)
+ See also:
- SANOFI-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matthias Blamont
and Noëlle Mennella, 480 words
Lufthansa flights hit as crew start longest-ever strike
BERLIN/FRANKFURT - German airline Lufthansa cancels hundreds
of flights after cabin crew union UFO announce a walkout on
flights from Frankfurt and Duesseldorf from 1300 GMT that could
start the longest ever strike action at the carrier.
(LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Victoria Bryan and
Peter Maushagen, 360 words)
+ See also:
- IAG-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 410 words
Telefonica Spanish sales rise fails to impress investors
MADRID - Spain's Telefonica achieves its first rise in
quarterly domestic sales since 2008 but its results fail to
convince investors who had expected an even better commercial
performance and higher margins. (TELEFONICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Julien Toyer and Andrés González, 410 words)
+ See also:
- TELECOMITALIA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 470
words
Richemont shares tumble after warning of tough second half
ZURICH - Weak demand for luxury watches in Hong Kong and
Macau spoiled the picture for Cartier-owner Richemont in the six
months through September, and the company warns it expects a
challenging second half. (RICHEMONT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved,
by Silke Koltrowitz, 540 words)
Maersk profit halves, cuts global sea trade forecast
COPENHAGEN - Shipping and oil conglomerate A.P.
Moller-Maersk says third-quarter profit almost halved and global
demand for container transportation this year would grow at a
slower pace than previously expected. (MAERSK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Sabina Zawadzki and Ole Mikkelsen, 640 words)
Dividend in sight as Austrian bank Erste steps up recovery
VIENNA - Austrian lender Erste Group gives a first
indication of how much profit it will return to shareholders
after stronger than expected third-quarter results buoyed
confidence over its recovery from a record loss last year.
(ERSTE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Francois Murphy, 510
words)
French retailer Fnac raises offer in agreed deal for Darty
PARIS - Books and music retailer Fnac say that it had raised
its offer for electrical goods company Darty in an agreed deal
that would create a French market leader in white goods.
(DARTY-M&A/FNAC (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)
Allianz earnings down as asset management, insurance hit
FRANKFURT - Allianz's earnings fell by more than expected in
the third quarter as market turbulence hit asset management and
insurance results, raising the pressure on Europe's biggest
insurer ahead of this month's strategy review. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Gould, 475 words)
Puma hopeful for 2016, shrugs off report of Kering sale
BERLIN - Puma is optimistic that new products like Rihanna
women's wear and running shoes promoted by Usain Bolt could
restore the German sportswear firm to health in 2016 as it
dismissed reports of a sale by majority owner Kering.
(PUMA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 500 words)
ArcelorMittal cuts outlook as China dents steel price
BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel
producer, cut its full-year profit forecast, saying that cheap
Chinese exports had hit steel prices and customers were holding
off making new orders. (ARCELORMITTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 465 words)
Vimpelcom posts $1.01 bln loss for Q3 on corruption
provision
AMSTERDAM - Vimpelcom reports a $1.01 billion loss for the
third quarter, on a combination of falling revenue and profits
and fallout from ongoing U.S. and Dutch investigations into
alleged corruption at its Uzbekistan operations.
(VIMPELCOM-RESULTS/, moved, 225 words)
U.S. shale producers see big budget cuts for 2016
HOUSTON/NEW YORK - U.S. shale oil producers, having slashed
fat from 2015 budgets after a 50-percent drop in crude prices,
risk cutting to the bone next year as they pare spending further
and get ready for a prolonged downturn. (OIL-RESULTS/CAPEX,
moved, by Anna Driver and Ernest Scheyder, 395 words)
After big spending and hard lobbying, Pfizer eyes new tax
home
WASHINGTON - Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read, who has been
lobbying Congress regularly for a corporate tax cut, is trying
for the second time in as many years to do a deal with a foreign
company that could produce the savings he has been unable to
extract from Washington. (ALLERGAN-M&A/PFIZER-LOBBYING, moved,
by Susan Cornwell and Diane Bartz, 710 words)