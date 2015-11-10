Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Deutsche Bank poised to name investment banking leaders
-sources
NEW YORK/LONDON - Deutsche Bank could announce a new
executive structure at its investment bank as soon as this week
as part of chief executive John Cryan's shake-up of Germany's
largest lender, sources familiar with the matter tells Reuters.
(DEUTSCHE BANK-RESTRUCTURING/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Olivia Oran
and Anjuli Davies, 535 words)
Fewer than 10 big euro zone banks miss capital requirements,
ECB's Nouy says
FRANKFURT - Fewer than 10 of the 122 banks directly
supervised by the European Central Bank have less capital than
required, and most of those can fill the hole by retaining
profits, the ECB's top banking watchdog, Daniele Nouy, says.
(EUROZONE-BANKS/DIVIDENDS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Balazs
Koranyi and Francesco Canepa, 230 words)
Oil majors see low prices persisting for months ahead
ABU DHABI - The global oil glut is likely to take longer
than expected to clear and may depress oil prices for many more
months if not years despite steep investment cuts and project
cancellations around the world, executives from oil majors say.
(TOTAL-OIL/PRICES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rania El Gamal and
Dmitry Zhdannikov, 465 words)
+ See also:
- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Sarah McFarlane, 385
words
- IEA-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Amanda Cooper, 660 words
- OPEC-BADRI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 180 words
- TOTAL-OIL/PRICES, moved, 100 words
India frees up foreign investment in 15 major sectors
NEW DELHI - India has eased foreign direct investment norms
in 15 major sectors, including mining, defence, civil aviation
and broadcasting, the government says, in a bid to drum up
investment and speed growth. (INDIA-REFORMS/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Sanjeev Miglani and Krishna N. Das, 500 words)
MARKETS
Shares dip, dollar back on track
LONDON - A mixed bag of signals on corporate earnings and
global growth pushed European and Asian stock markets lower
while the dollar made more progress, driving below $1.07 per
euro for the first time since April. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP
5), moving shortly, by Patrick Graham, 460 words)
EU poised to delay securities reform by a year
LONDON - The European Union's landmark reform of securities
markets to apply lessons from the financial crisis may need to
be delayed by a year to January 2018, a European Commission
official says. (EU-MARKETS/REGULATIONS (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Huw Jones, 620 words)
Dollar climbs toward 7-month highs, bolstered by Fed rate
hike bets
LONDON - The dollar rose towards a seven-month peak against
a basket of major currencies, bolstered by widening rate
differentials in favour of U.S. Treasuries on expectations the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Anirban Nag, 395 words)
Euro zone yields fall as ECB rate-cut talk grows
LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields fell across the
board, on growing expectations that the European Central Bank
will cut its deposit rate next month just as the U.S. Federal
Reserve looks likely to hike. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 440 words)
+ See also:
- SAUDI-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tom Arnold and Hadeel
Al Sayegh, 500 words
SPECIAL REPORT
Putin's daughters and Russia's second-generation elite
LONDON/MOSCOW - Since Vladimir Putin began cementing his
grip on Russia in the 1990s, many of his friends have grown
famously rich. (RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/DAUGHTERS (SPECIAL REPORT,
PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Stephen Grey, Andrey Kuzmin and
Elizabeth Piper, 2,670 words)
INSIGHT
Keystone's death bolsters "keep carbon in the ground" camp
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES - For environmentalists dedicated to
killing it, President Barack Obama's rejection of the proposed
Keystone XL pipeline unleashed a moment of euphoria. Activists
celebrated with tequila shots at Sierra Club headquarters in San
Francisco and in Lafayette Square across from the White House,
site of the first anti-Keystone protests in 2011, when to most
people it was just another pipeline.
(CLIMATECHANGE-KEYSTONE/STRATEGY (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by
Timothy Gardner and Bruce Wallace, 1,105 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. import prices fall on petroleum, range of goods
WASHINGTON - U.S. import prices fell more than expected in
October as the cost of petroleum and a range of goods declined,
a sign that a strong dollar and soft global demand continued to
exert downward pressure on imported inflation. (USA-ECONOMY
(WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, 310 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE , moved, 240 words
More misery ahead for Greeks as economy set to shrink again
LONDON - Any Greeks hoping their days of economic pain are
over following the latest bailout agreement with international
lenders should look to the dire projections from Europe's three
main institutional forecasters for a reality check.
(EUROZONE-GREECE/ECONOMY (GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Jeremy
Gaunt, 475 words)
Swedish cbank increasingly ready to act over strong crown,
minutes show
STOCKHOLM - Sweden's central bank stands increasingly ready
to use a full range of policy tools to keep any strengthening of
the crown in check, even as inflationary pressures rise, minutes
of its latest meeting shows. (SWEDEN-CENBANK/MINUTES (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero, 440 words)
China Oct data shows deflationary pressure persists
BEIJING/SHANGHAI - China's October inflation data shows
persisting if not intensifying deflationary pressure, spurring
analysts to expect more moves to stimulate the slowing economy
by year-end. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 3, PICTURE),
moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Nathaniel Taplin, 540 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, by Pete Sweeney and Megha
Rajagopalan, 365 words
- CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words
ECB to ease policy again in December via expanding QE
The European Central Bank will almost certainly ease
monetary policy further next month, according to economists in a
Reuters poll who thought that for now at least, an expansion or
extension of bond purchases was the most likely
option.(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/POLL, moved, by Sumanta Dey, 650 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/POLL, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words
- USA-ECONOMY/POLL, moved, by Megan Cassella, 600 words
French industrial output Q3 rise paves way for positive GDP
PARIS - French industrial production rose by 0.4 percent
over the third quarter, boding well for broader economic output
figures to be published later this week after French consumer
spending rose over the summer while trade also contributed
positively. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
German construction industry sees 2.5 pct growth in 2016
BERLIN - Germany's construction industry expects 2.5 percent
sales growth next year, a faster increase than this year, helped
by a boom in new apartment building and demand for accommodation
from migrants, the federal construction industry association
says. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/CONSTRUCTION, moved, 130 words)
UK retail sales growth cools in October - BRC
LONDON - British retail sales growth cooled last month,
marking the weakest performance for the month of October since
2008, according to a survey from the British Retail Consortium.
(BRITAIN-RETAIL/BRC, moved, 225 words)
COMPANIES
Vodafone first-half earnings rise after four lean years
LONDON - Vodafone's first-half earnings rise for the first
time in four years after investment in faster 4G networks
started to pay off and full-year results may be better than
forecast, the company says. (VODAFONE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Paul Sandle, 575 words)
+ See also:
- ERICSSON-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sven Nordenstam,
400 words
GE, Alstom land $5.6 billion deals to supply Indian railway
NEW DELHI - General Electric and Alstom have won contracts
worth a combined $5.6 billion to supply India's railways with
new locomotives, as the vast but dilapidated state-owned network
looks to foreign companies to help it modernise. (INDIA-GENERAL
ELECTRIC/RAILWAY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tommy Wilkes, 435 words)
Hedge fund Elliott to oppose Dialog's takeover of Atmel
FRANKFURT - Activist hedge fund Elliott has disclosed a 2.9
percent stake in Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor and
says it will rally co-shareholders to vote against the
acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel. (DIALOG-ELLIOT/ATMEL (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Kirsti Knolle and Arno Schuetze, 445 words)
E.ON to post record net loss on impairments - sources
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF - Germany's largest utility E.ON will
post the biggest net loss in its history when it presents
results on Wednesday, three people familiar with the situation
told Reuters, hit by massive writedowns on its power plants and
oil and gas business. (E ON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff, 400 words)
France ready to return to 15 pct Renault stake -Macron
PARIS - The French state is ready to reduce its stake in
carmaker Renault back to 15 percent and wants the governance
structure in its alliance with Japan's Nissan to remain
unchanged, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron says.
(RENAULT-NISSAN/MACRON (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-AUTOS/OCTOBER (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words
ABN Amro valued at up to 18.8 bln euros as float price set
AMSTERDAM - The Dutch government announced a wide price
range for ABN Amro's return to private hands, valuing the lender
at 15-18.8 billion euros ($16-20 bln) in what is set to be
Europe's biggest bank floatation since the financial crisis.
(ABN AMRO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Toby Sterling, 530 words)
Lufthansa tries to stop cabin crew strike in courts
BERLIN/FRANKFURT - Lufthansa filed injunctions to try to end
what is shaping up to be the longest strike in the airline's
history after cabin crews called for a 68-hour walkout to cap a
week of daily protests. (LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE,
TV), moving shortly, by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen, 420
words)
National Grid to sell majority stake in British gas
distribution business
Britain's National Grid Plc has put a majority stake in its
8.5 billion pound ($12.8 bln) gas distribution business up for
sale as it shifts focus to better-performing assets such as its
U.S. networks, it says. (NATIONAL GRID-STAKESALE/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Mamidipudi Soumithri and Karolin Schaps, 340 words)
Online furniture store Home24 buys German rival
BERLIN - Online furniture retailer Home24, a start-up
launched by Rocket Internet that is encroaching on IKEA's
territory, has bought German rival Fashion for Home, gaining an
offline store presence for the first time. (ROCKET
INTERNET-HOME24/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Emma Thomasson and
Nadine Schimroszik, 440 words)
Premier Foods quarterly sales rise for first time in 2 years
LONDON - Demand for products like Oxo seasonings and Bisto
gravy helped Britain's Premier Foods to report its first
quarterly branded food sales gain in two years, sending its
shares soaring by 16 percent. (PREMIER FOODS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 270 words)
AstraZeneca lupus drug impresses in mid-stage trial
LONDON - AstraZeneca's experimental lupus drug anifrolumab
significantly cut disease activity in a mid-stage clinical
trial, boosting hopes for a medicine the company believes could
become a $1 billion-a-year seller. (ASTRAZENECA-LUPUS/, moved,
335 words)
U.S. Air Force leader backs moves to speed up arms sales
approvals
DUBAI - U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah James says it is
important to speed up approvals of foreign arms sales, and she
is open to creating a White House-level position to oversee the
process across government. (DUBAI-AIRSHOW/USA-ARMS (UPDATE 1,
PICTURE), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 445 words)
+ See also:
- DUBAI-AIRSHOW/BOEING-SURVEILLANCE, moved, 180 words
- DUBAI-AIRSHOW/USA-BOMBER (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words
Middlemen the key to corporate bond market's electric dreams
LONDON/NEW YORK - Goldman Sachs, the biggest standalone U.S.
investment bank, shuttered its GSessions electronic bond-trading
platform in 2014. BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager,
closed its Aladdin bond trading network after less than a year
in 2013. Last spring, Deutsche Boerse, owner of the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange, pulled its funding for a platform called
Bondcube. (CORPORATEBONDS-LIQUIDITY/ (GRAPHICS), moved, by
Sinead Cruise, John McCrank and Davide Scigliuzzo, 1,000 words)