TOP STORIES

Euro, bond yields sink on ECB easing report LONDON - The euro and euro zone bond yields sink after Reuters reports that central bank officials are weighing up how to ease monetary policy further in the coming weeks, including staggering charges on banks hoarding cash or buying more debt. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 700 words)

ECB discusses two-tiered bank charges, broader bond buys - officials

Euro zone central bank officials are considering options such as whether to stagger charges on banks hoarding cash or to buy more debt ahead of the next European Central Bank meeting, according to officials. (ECB-POLICY/MEETING, moved , by John O'Donnell and Frank Siebelt, 640 words)

UK's Osborne sticks to budget target, scraps cuts to tax credits

LONDON - British finance minister George Osborne surprises his critics by sticking with his budget surplus target for the end of the decade, even as he abandoned a controversial plan to make big savings in one part of the welfare budget. (BRITAIN-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by William Schomberg and David Milliken, 310 words)

VW will stick to 6.7 bln eur provisions despite simple technical fix

WOLFSBURG, Germany - Volkswagen will not reduce planned provisions of 6.7 billion euros ($7.1 billion) for costs of its diesel emissions scandal although technical fixes for affected vehicles have turned out less complex. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/ (UPDATE 1) moving shortly, by Andreas Cremer, 300 words)

INSIGHT

New agonies, alliances as Fed debates post-liftoff plan

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve officials, who are expected to raise interest rates next month, are already sketching out positions for a post-liftoff debate that may blur the lines between inflation "hawks" and "doves" and make the Fed's policy less predictable. (USA-FED/POLICY (INSIGHT), moved, By Jonathan Spicer, 940 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

How Greek shipowners exaggerate their importance

PIRAEUS, Greece - The Greek shipping industry has long argued it is so important to the economy it deserves tax breaks. But if Greece measured shipping the way other countries do, the industry would be much smaller. (EUROZONE-GREECE/SHIPPING (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC, TV), moved, by Tom Bergin, 2,200 words)

MARKETS

Euro hits 7-month low on possible 2-tier ECB bank charges LONDON - The euro hit a seven-month low against the dollar after Reuters reported the European Central Bank is considering policy options such as whether to stagger charges on banks hoarding cash or to buy more debt. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 490 words)

Oil falls as spotlight returns to glut, dollar up LONDON - Crude oil futures fall back towards $45 per barrel as the dollar gaina and investor focus shifts back to a deep global supply glut. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 7), moved, by Simon Falush, 310 words)

German short-term yields hit record low as ECB mulls deposit rate tweaks

LONDON - German two- and five-year government bond yields hit new lows after a report that European Central Bank officials are considering options to stagger charges on banks hoarding cash or to buy more debt ahead of next week's ECB meeting. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 570 words)

Gold drops on dollar, but political risk tempers losses

LONDON - The price of gold edges down on a rebounding dollar and expectations of a U.S. rate hike next month, but the downside was capped by retail demand emerging on tension between Turkey and Russia. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Clara Denina , 415 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. consumer spending tepid; savings near 3-year high

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer spending barely rose in October as households took advantage of rising incomes to boost savings to their highest level in nearly three years, pointing to moderate economic growth in the fourth quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, 350 words)

BOJ can stand pat now as more firms raising prices-Shirai

MATSUE, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai says the central bank can hold off on expanding stimulus to reach its inflation target as robust consumption makes firms more confident about raising prices, and will help offset the drag caused by weak oil prices. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-SHIRAI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 350 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, By Stanley White, 300 words

Macau's house of cards topples as investors lose big on junkets

MACAU - The theft of millions of dollars from investors in a Macau junket operator has sparked months of protests and hastened the demise of a business model that greased the wheels of the $44 billion global gambling hub for over a decade. (MACAU-GAMBLING/ (PICTURE), moved, By Farah Master, 600 words)

COMPANIES

LafargeHolcim ups dividend as CEO focuses on cash flow

ZURICH - LafargeHolcim, the Swiss-French cement giant in the midst of a post-merger restructuring, lifts its proposed dividend and says it now expects to generate free cashflow of at least 10 billion Swiss francs ($9.9 billion) by the end of 2018. (HOLCIM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by John Miller, 400 words)

Spain's Abengoa starts insolvency proceedings, shares dive

MADRID - Spain's Abengoa starts insolvency proceedings on Wednesday after a potential investor says it will not inject fresh capital into the energy firm, sending its share price tumbling by 60 percent. (ABENGOA-GONVARRI/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Jose Elías Rodríguez and Robert Hetz, 315 words)

Three Goldman bankers leave for Uber as tech world raids Wall St talent

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - Three mid-level bankers in Goldman Sachs Group Inc's GS.N technology investment banking group in San Francisco have left to take positions at ride service company Uber Technologies Inc in recent months, people familiar with the matter say. (GOLDMAN-UBER, by Olivia Oran and Heather Somerville, moved, 1086 words)

German power groups call on Berlin to help handle nuclear exit

BERLIN - Germany's top utilities calls on Berlin to help handle the country's nuclear exit and set up a public trust to safeguard funds for decommissioning plants. (GERMANY-NUCLEAR/DECOMMISSIONING (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Caroline Copley, 455 words)

Metro promises higher dividends as turnaround bears fruit

FRANKFURT - German retailer Metro raises its annual dividend more than expected and said it would pay more of its profits every year from now on, citing the positive effects of restructuring and significantly improved net debt. (METRO AG-DIVIDENDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 190 words)

Syngenta looking at takeovers, JVs, asset sales

Syngenta, which fended off a $47 billion takeover approach from Monsanto three months ago, is itself looking at takeovers, joint ventures or asset sales, the Swiss company's chairman tells a newapaper. (SYNGENTA-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Joshua Franklin and Ludwig Burger, 300 words)

Lufthansa cabin crew union calls off this week's strike

BERLIN - The main cabin crew union at Lufthansa calls off a strike planned for this week after progress is made in talks with management over retirement and pension benefits. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 220 words)

SNB policy cupboard bare with other central banks set to act

ZURICH - When the Swiss National Bank stunned markets in January by abandoning its currency cap on the Swiss franc against the euro, it did so with eyes on the European Central Bank. (SWISS-SNB/ (ANALYSIS), moved, By Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold, 511 words)

COMMODITIES

Israel's Leviathan signs preliminary Egypt natgas deal

JERUSALEM - Natural gas from Israel's vast Leviathan offshore gas field will be pumped to Egypt via an existing subsea pipeline for up to 15 years under a preliminary deal announced by the field's developers on Wednesday. (ISRAEL-NATGAS/EGYPT (UPDATE 1), By Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch, moved, 515 words)