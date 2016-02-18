Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479
TOP STORIES
Iran sees oil freeze pact as not enough to help market -
Iranian sources
ANKARA/LONDON - Iran believes a global agreement to freeze
oil output will not be enough to help prop up prices as the
world is producing too much crude, Iranian oil sources told
Reuters. (OPEC-OIL/IRAN, moved, by Parisa Hafezi and Alex
Lawler, 500 words)
+ See also:
- IRAQ-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words
- SAUDI-OIL/EXPORTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 170 words
- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Alex Lawler, 395 words
- OIL-PROJECTS/, moved, by Ron Bousso, 750 words
OECD urges world leaders to tackle flagging growth
PARIS - The OECD pours cold water on any lingering hopes of
a pick-up in global economic growth this year, slashing its
forecasts for the United States, Europe and Brazil and urging
world leaders to act collectively to strengthen demand.
(OECD-ECONOMY/, moved, by Michel Rose, 385 words)
ECB sees increased risks, some pressing for pre-emptive
action
FRANKFURT - Growth and inflation risks are on the rise in
the euro area, the minutes of the European Central Bank's
January meeting shows, and some policymakers are advocating the
need to act pre-emptively in the face of new threats.
(ECB-POLICY/MINUTES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Balazs Koranyi, 565
words)
Nestle tempers sales growth expectations in tough markets
VEVEY, Switzerland - Food group Nestle misses forecasts with
a 4.2 percent rise in annual underlying sales and predicted only
a similar outcome this year, saying it was getting harder to
raise prices in a tough economic environment. (NESTLE-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 455 words)
MARKETS
Brexit nerves knock FTSE as oil rally cools
LONDON - A four-day rally in world stocks cools in Europe,
as oil prices steady and nerves set in ahead of crunch talks
between EU leaders aimed at keeping Britain in the 28-member
bloc. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 640
words)
Yen inches higher, sterling up on EU deal hopes
LONDON - The yen gains against the euro and dollar as a
rebound in oil prices and European stock markets fail to
convince currency markets that the rough start to 2016 is over.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Patrick Graham, 505 words)
Peripheral bond yields tumble as risk appetite returns
LONDON - Southern European bonds lead declines in yields
across the euro zone, reflecting growing risk appetite after
weeks of turbulence in global markets. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 475 words)
Stocks hit one-month high; bomb blast weakens Turkish assets
LONDON - Emerging stocks gain for a fourth straight day,
reaching their highest in more than a month, as rising oil
prices increase investor appetite for riskier assets. Turkish
assets remain under pressure after a bomb blast in Ankara.
(EMERGING-MARKETS/, moved, by Claire Milhench, 540 words)
INSIGHT
Parmesan bonds replace bank loans in Italy's new credit
order
ROME/MILAN - When Parmesan prices proved too volatile for
Italy's strained banks a dairy cooperative near Bologna came up
with a novel solution to its funding needs, bonds backed by
wheels of cheese. (ITALY-BANKS/COMPANIES (INSIGHT, PICTURE),
moved, by Isla Binnie, Francesca Landini and Giulio Piovaccari,
855 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. jobless claims fall as labor market tightens
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to labor market
strength that could keep Federal Reserve interest rate hikes on
the table this year. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly,
345 words)
China Jan inflation data shows deflationary pressure
persists
SHANGHAI/BEIJING - China's consumer inflation quickened to a
five-month high in January due to rising food prices but
producer prices shrank for a 47th straight month as falling
commodity markets and weak demand add to deflationary pressure
in the world's second-largest economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Nathaniel Taplin and Xiaoyi Shao, 680
words)
Market's long view of BoE rate hikes unwarranted - Cunliffe
BRUSSELS - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe
describes market moves signalling an interest rate hike only by
the end of the decade as unwarranted, a clear sign of the
central bank's unease with market expectations.
(BRITAIN-BOE/CUNLIFFE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 425
words)
Swedish inflation surges, pressure on central bank eases
STOCKHOLM - Sweden's inflation rate reached its highest
level since mid-2011 in January, figures shows, easing pressure
on the central bank to cut already ultra-low interest rates.
(SWEDEN/CPI (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words)
BOJ's Ishida says negative rates won't boost investment much
FUKUOKA, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida says
negative interest rates will do little to nudge firms into
boosting investment or taking on risk, underscoring divisions in
the central bank over last month's radical policy change.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 450
words)
+ See Also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 450 words
Gordhan's S.African budget must juggle demands of voters and
credit agencies
JOHANNESBURG - South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan
must juggle the conflicting demands of voters and credit rating
agencies next week in his first budget since he returned to the
post, charged with restoring confidence in the nation's economic
management. (SAFRICA-BUDGET/GORDHAN (PICTURE), moved, by Stella
Mapenzauswa, 880 words)
+ See also:
- KENYA-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Duncan Miriri, 400
words
COMPANIES
Wal-Mart quarterly earnings fall; stock slides
Wal-Mart Stores Inc reports a decline in quarterly earnings
and a smaller-than-expected increase in sales at existing
stores, sending its shares down more than 4 percent.
(WALMART-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 200 words)
+ See also:
- ASDA-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words
AccorHotels predicts strong 2016 despite Paris attacks
PARIS - AccorHotels predicts another strong year in 2016
after Europe's largest hotel group delivers a forecast-beating
record operating profit last year despite Islamist attacks in
Paris that hit bookings in its home market.
(ACCORHOTELS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon,
485 words)
S&P cuts Anglo American to junk, 3rd agency to do so this
week
Global miner Anglo American Plc's credit rating is
downgraded to junk by Standard & Poor's, making it the third
agency to do so this week. (ANGLO AMERICAN-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 190 words)
BAE Systems sees 2016 growth on military spending recovery,
cyber security demand
LONDON - BAE Systems, the world's third-largest defence
contractor by revenue, forecast that annual earnings will grow
by up to 10 percent this year as military budgets recover and
demand for cyber and commercial electronics grows.
(BAESYSTEMS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 410
words)
Centrica trims investments as energy price slump weighs
LONDON - British Gas owner Centrica has pledged more cost
cuts if necessary this year to continue paying its shareholders
as it reports a 4 percent fall in 2015 adjusted earnings due to
decade-low energy prices. (CENTRICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Karolin Schaps, 495 words)
HSBC executives rue missed chance in HQ choice
LONDON - British Finance Minister George Osborne's relief at
HSBC's choice of London over Hong Kong as its headquarters is
not shared by several top executives who rue a missed
opportunity for its China-centred growth strategy.
(HSBC-HEADQUARTERS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Lawrence White and
Simon Jessop, 845 words)
Nigeria's BUA in talks with China's Sinoma over $1.9 bln
steel, cement deal
LAGOS - Nigerian conglomerate BUA Group is in talks with
China's Sinoma to build a steel plant in Nigeria and two cement
plants in East Africa for $1.9 billion, its chairman says.
(NIGERIA-BUA/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by Chijioke Ohuocha,
410 words)
Air France-KLM beats forecasts with return to profit
PARIS - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM beat forecasts
with a return to profit last year, helped by a drop in the fuel
bill and growth in passenger numbers, lifting its shares close
to a nine-month high. (AIRFRANCEKLM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
by James Regan and Cyril Altmeyer, 380 words)
Bombardier eyes new CSeries win after Air Canada deal
SINGAPORE - Bombardier is in talks with more potential
buyers including United Airlines after winning a lifeline $3.8
billion order for its struggling CSeries jet from Air Canada,
its sales chief says. (SINGAPORE-AIRSHOW/BOMBARDIER (AIRSHOW,
PICTURE), moved, by Tim Hepher, 600 words)
Capgemini profit up, sees improved 2016 margin, revenue
PARIS - French information technology services company
Capgemini SA has reported a 20 percent rise in full-year
operating profit and predicts a wider operating margin and
increased revenue for 2016. (CAPGEMINI-RESULTS/, moved, 180
words)
Geely's Volvo upbeat on 2016 after sales and profit rise
STOCKHOLM - Volvo Car Group trebled earnings in 2015 on
strong demand in Europe and the United States, and forecast
record sales in 2016, taking it a step closer to carving out a
long-term niche in the premium auto market. (VOLVOCARS-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Niklas Pollard, 505 words)
Puma sees 'female future' helped by Rihanna designs
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany - Strong demand for sneakers
designed by singer Rihanna helped Puma achieve
higher-than-expected sales growth in the fourth quarter and the
German sportswear firm says a busy sports calendar should help
it in 2016. (PUMA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Emma
Thomasson, 450 words)
No output growth for OMV by 2020 without Russia
VIENNA - Austrian oil and gas group OMV's output could
stagnate at 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day until 2020
if an asset swap with Gazprom for a stake in a Siberian field
falls through this year, Chief Executive Rainer Seele says.
(OMV-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shadia Nasralla and
Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, 445 words)
Rabobank earnings rise on sharp fall in loan provisions
AMSTERDAM - Rabobank, the Dutch cooperative banking group
and a major lender to the international agriculture sector,
reports a 20 percent rise in 2015 net profit to 2.21 billion
euros ($2.46 billion) in a rebounding Dutch economy.
(RABOBANK-RESULTS/, moved, 225 words)