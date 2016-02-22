Editor: Philippa Fletcher +44 7766 705527
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Sterling sinks as EU exit campaign intensifies
LONDON - Sterling heads towards its biggest loss in almost
six years against the dollar, hit by a rise in the odds on a
"Brexit" after a handful of senior ruling Conservatives join the
campaign to leave the European Union. (BRITAIN-EU/MARKETS
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Patrick Graham, 640 words)
Euro zone Feb business growth slowed despite price cutting
-PMI
LONDON - Euro zone private business growth increased at its
weakest pace for over a year in February, much worse than
expected, after activity slowed in Germany and contracted in
France, a survey shows. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Jonathan Cable, 505 words)
+ See also:
- GERMANY-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 360 words
- FRANCE-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 470 words
IEA sees oil market rebalancing in 2017; US production at
record high by 2021
Oil markets will begin to rebalance in 2017 thanks to
falling U.S. production but that decline will prove short-lived
as efficiency gains will push U.S. output to new records by the
beginning of the next decade, the International Energy Agency
says. (IEA-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 580 words)
+ See also:
- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 8), moving shortly, by Karolin Schaps,
380 words
- OIL-ICE/, moved, 135 words
- USA-OIL/LAWSUITS (PICTURE), moved, by Tom Hals, 1,230
words
- USA-IRAN/OPEC (INTERVIEW, GRAPHICS), moved, by Nidhi
Verma, 400 words
HSBC 2015 confirms China "princeling" probe as profit falls
short
HONG KONG - HSBC is under investigation by U.S. regulators
in relation to hiring practices of people tied to government
officials in Asia, the bank says, as it warns of an uncertain
environment particularly in top market China. (HSBC-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Lisa Jucca, 700 words)
MARKETS
Stocks gain broadly, pound falls on EU exit fears
LONDON - Shares rise in Europe and Asia, boosted by higher
oil and commodity prices, while sterling falls sharply against
the dollar and euro on concerns Britain may vote to leave the
European Union. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Nigel
Stephenson, 590 words)
Italian, Portuguese bond yields fall as ECB keeps banks in
mind
LONDON - Italy and Portugal, the focus of recent concerns
about the health of Europe's financial sector, saw their
borrowing costs fall faster than their euro zone peers after the
ECB said it would aim to protect banks from further policy
easing. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by John Geddie, 500
words)
Gold dips 2 pct on strong dollar
LONDON - Gold falls 2 percent as the dollar strengthens and
investor appetite for risk increases, but the metal remains
above $1,200 an ounce after a rally that push prices to one-year
highs this month. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Clara
Denina, 420 words)
Emerging assets extend gains, pinning hopes on G20 action
LONDON - Emerging stocks rose 0.7 percent to extend last
week's gains, tracking world equity markets higher on
expectations of a policy action announcement from the G20
meeting this week. (EMERGING-MARKETS/, moved, by Sujata Rao, 540
words)
ECONOMY
UK factory orders weaken further in February - CBI
LONDON - British factory orders weaken slightly further in
February after a sharper fall in January and manufacturers
expect to cut their prices in the coming months, an industry
survey shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ORDERS, moved, 210 words)
Swedish central bank takes proactive stance amid global
easing
STOCKHOLM - Two of six Swedish rate-setters voted against
cut rates on Feb 11 and a majority also appeared hesitant,
balancing lower inflation with strong growth, minutes of the
central bank's latest policy meeting shows.
(SWEDEN-CENBANK/MINUTES (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)
Zero rates wrecked your savings? Relax on a $17,000
footstool
FRANKFURT - It doesn't look like much, but a boxy wooden
vintage Swedish footstool isn't just a place to rest your weary
feet after cross-country skiing. It is the latest competition to
hedge funds or high end real estate. And that means it will cost
you $17,000. (RATES-IMPACT/ (PICTURE), moved, by John O'Donnell,
830 words)
Schengen collapse could cost EU up to 1.4 trln euros over
decade
BERLIN - A collapse of Europe's Schengen passport-free
travel zone could cost the European Union up to 1.4 trillion
euros over the next decade, a study by Germany's Bertelsmann
Foundation shows. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/SCHENGEN, moved, 405 words)
INSIGHT
Unevenness of Irish recovery weighs on Feb. 26 election
EDENDERRY, Ireland - An hour's drive from the now bustling
centre of Dublin, Edenderry bears more scars of Ireland's recent
economic collapse than signs of its seemingly rapid recovery.
(IRELAND-ELECTION/INEQUALITIES (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by
Padraic Halpin, 895 words)
COMPANIES
Apple urges government to form commission on encryption
issues
Apple Inc, fighting a demand by the U.S. government that it
unlock an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters, has
called for the creation of a government commission or panel of
experts to discuss the implications of the demand on issues such
as national security and personal freedoms.
(APPLE-ENCRYPTION/COMMISSION (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)
EFG to buy Brazilian group BTG's Swiss bank for $1.34 bln
ZURICH - EFG International agrees to buy BTG Pactual's Swiss
private bank BSI for $1.34 billion in cash and shares, a deal it
hopes will put it among the top five players in Switzerland's
crowded wealth management market. (EFG INTL-M&A/BSI (UPDATE 3,
PICTURE), expect by 1400 GMT/0900 AM ET, by Joshua Franklin, 500
words)
Ahold, Delhaize offer to sell some Belgian stores for merger
approval
AMSTERDAM - Retailers Ahold and Delhaize say they have
proposed to sell a relatively small number of stores in Belgium
in a bid to win regulatory approval from the country's
competition authority for their merger. (DELHAIZE
GROUP-M&A/AHOLD (UPDATE 1), moved, 140 words)
Vivendi too busy to talk with Mediaset over pay-TV deal
-Vivendi source
BARCELONA - French media group Vivendi is too busy working
on other projects to start talks with Italian broadcaster
Mediaset over its pay-TV business, a source close to Vivendi
says. (VIVENDI-MEDIASET/, moved, 130 words)
Sanofi says U.S. FDA accepts diabetes drug application
PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi says the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has accepted its application for the use of
insulin and its lixisenatide drug in combination for the
treatment of adults with Type 2 diabetes. (SANOFI-DIABETES/,
moved, 100 words)
+ See also:
- BAYER-REGULATOR/, moved, 100 words
- ALLERGAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 155 words
Siemens CEO holds high-level meetings in Iran
FRANKFURT - German industrial group Siemens is stepping up
its efforts to win projects in Iran, after its chief executive
met Iran's oil minister and other government representatives in
Tehran. (SIEMENS-IRAN/, moved, 325 words)
Samsung, LG unveil new devices in bid for smartphone
recovery
BARCELONA- Smartphone rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
LG Electronics Inc unveil their latest flagship devices, seeking
to revive sales momentum and buck slowing industry growth.
(TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/LAUNCHES (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, by
Paul Sandle and Harro Ten Wolde, 450 words)
+ See also:
- TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/ERICSSON, moved, 150 words
- TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/5G, moved, by Eric Auchard, 480 words
- TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/ZTE, moved, by Eric Auchard, 295
words
- TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/ADVERTISING, moved, by Eric Auchard,
360 words
JPMorgan may hold steady on cost target despite low interest
rates
NEW YORK - At JPMorgan Chase & Co's annual investor day on
Tuesday, one big question will be at the top of attendees'
minds: How can the bank keep a tight lid on costs without
hurting its ability to grow revenue? (JPMORGAN-OUTLOOK/, moved,
by David Henry, 560 words
Bank of Ireland profit up 30 pct as dividend return outlined
DUBLIN - Bank of Ireland increased its profit last year by
30 percent due to growth in new lending and a recovery in the
money it set aside for bad loans, and says it will restart
dividend payments next year. (BANK OF IRELAND-RESULTS/, moved,
by Padraic Halpin, 360 words)
AB Foods hails turning point for sugar business
LONDON - The outlook for Associated British Foods' troubled
sugar business has reached a turning point as prices improve,
the firm says. (ABF-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey,
425 words)
Deutsche Bank makes senior Middle East and Africa
appointments
DUBAI - Deutsche Bank has appointed Jamal al-Kishi as its
chief executive for Middle East and Africa and Salah Jaidah as
chairman for Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the lender
says. (MOVES-DEUTSCHE BANK/, moved, 100 words)
For some Nordic banks, boring may be better than bonuses
STOCKHOLM - Just seven months ago, Sweden's Handelsbanken
was worth almost $20 billion less than Deutsche Bank. This
month, it eclipsed Germany's flagship lender. (NORDIC-BANKS/
(PICTURE), moved, by Johan Ahlander, 780 words)