Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Europe shrugs off pre-G20 China stocks slump, sterling
steadies
LONDON - European shares bounce after two days of falls and
sterling steadies having been pounded all week by 'Brexit'
fears, though a 6 percent drop in Chinese stocks keeps worries
over China's economy on the boil. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4,
PICTURE), moved, by Marc Jones, 580 words)
Lloyds Bank's dividend surprise sweetens profit miss
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group rewards investors with a
surprise 2 billion pound payout, underlying its intent to be the
biggest dividend payer among Britain's banks and its recovery
after a state bailout. (LLOYDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Lawrence White, 460 words)
+ See also:
- RSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 465 words
Japan's Sharp accepts takeover offer but Foxconn says won't
yet sign
TOKYO/TAIPEI - Sharp Corp agrees to be bought by Foxconn in
what will be the biggest takeover of a Japanese tech firm by a
foreign company, but the Taiwanese company says it needs to
clarify terms and is not ready to sign. (SHARP-RESTRUCTURING/
(UPDATE 5, PICTURE), moved, by Makiko Yamazaki and J.R. Wu, 400
words)
China seeks to reassure trading partners on FX, markets
ahead of G20
SHANGHAI - Chinese policymakers rules out an imminent
devaluation of the yuan as they seek to reassure trading
partners ahead of the G20 summit that they can manage market
stability while driving structural reforms. (G20-CHINA/ (WRAPUP
3), moved, by Kevin Yao and Engen Tham, 915 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-STOCKS/CLOSE (UPDATE 1), moved, 515 words
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, 470 words
MARKETS
Oil falls on oversupply, global economic growth concerns
LONDON - Oil prices fall on concerns about oversupply
against a backdrop of a slowing global economy, although strong
U.S. gasoline demand helped limit losses. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE
5), moved, by Amanda Cooper, 350 words)
Dollar flat, sterling steadies as Fed speakers eyed
LONDON - Gains in European equities help to steady currency
markets as sterling edged up from lows and the dollar trod
water, with traders looking to Federal Reserve speakers later in
the day for fresh direction on the U.S. rates outlook.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Patrick Graham, 495 words)
ECB's favoured inflation gauge hits record low below 1.4
percent
LONDON - A key measure of the market's longer-term euro zone
inflation expectations fell to a record low, fuelling bets on
more monetary policy easing and pegging core euro zone
government bond yields near lows. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 310 words)
+ See also:
- PORTUGAL-BONDS/BUYBACK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrei
Khalip, 455 words
ECONOMY
U.S. durable goods orders rebound strongly in January
WASHINGTON - New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured
goods in January rose by the most in 10 months as demand picked
up across the board, offering a ray of hope for the downtrodden
manufacturing sector. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly,
395 words)
Brazil jobless rate jumps to 7.6 pct in January
BRASILIA - The unemployment rate in Brazil's main cities
rose in January to the highest for the month in seven years and
wages fell sharply, adding to evidence that labor market is
reeling from the country's deepest recession in decades.
(BRAZIL-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)
Euro zone inflation revised down to 0.3 pct in January
BRUSSELS - Euro zone consumer prices grew 0.3 percent
year-on-year in January, the European Union's statistics office
says, revising downward its earlier estimate of a 0.4 percent
rise. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 270 words)
Robust consumer spending again sustains UK growth in Q4
LONDON - Britain's economy relied again on consumer spending
to drive its growth at the end of last year, outweighing a sharp
fall in business investment and a drag from trade, official data
shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and
William Schomberg, 455 words)
Robust spending gives momentum to Spain's recovery
MADRID - Higher spending by Spanish households helped
sustain robust economic growth in the fourth quarter, bolstering
hopes that momentum will carry far enough into 2016 to prevent a
political deadlock from derailing a well-established recovery.
(SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah White, 580
words)
Swiss industrial orders extend fall as strong franc weighs
ZURICH - New orders to Switzerland's industrial sector fell
7.7 percent in the fourth quarter as the strong Swiss franc
continued to hurt manufacturers' competitiveness in Europe,
official data released show. (SWISS-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY, moved, 205
words)
Saudi pointman for reform has troubleshooter reputation
RIYADH - A former food executive and mayor of Jeddah with a
reputation for pushing through politically sensitive reforms has
become the ruling family's point man for a wide-ranging revamp
of Saudi Arabia's economy to cope with an era of low oil prices.
(SAUDI-ECONOMY/FAKIEH, moved, by Angus McDowall, 980 words)
South Africa to cut spending further if growth does not pick
up
CAPE TOWN - South Africa will impose more spending cuts if
economic growth remains below 1 percent in the next two years,
its finance minister says, a day after presenting an austere
budget aimed at heading off credit rating downgrades.
(SAFRICA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 155 words)
COMPANIES
Best Buy forecasts 1st-qtr sales, profit below analyst
estimates
Best Buy Co Inc forecast current-quarter sales and profit
below analysts' estimates as the biggest U.S. consumer
electronics retailer by store count struggles with falling sales
of mobile devices. (BEST BUY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270
words)
+ See also:
- SEARS HOLDINGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words
TD reports weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit
TORONTO - Canadian lender Toronto Dominion Bank reports a
softer-than-expected first-quarter profit as growth at its
domestic and U.S. retail banking businesses was by offset
weakness in capital markets. (TD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by
1430 GMT/0930 AM ET, 400 words)
AB InBev suffers in U.S. ahead of SABMiller takeover
BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, which is strengthening its
position as the world's largest brewer by buying SABMiller,
reports lower than expected fourth-quarter earnings as it
suffered a declining U.S. market share and margins.
(ABINBEV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 520
words)
BT should be overhauled, not split up, says watchdog
LONDON - BT will have to open up more of its network to
rivals and meet tougher targets on fixing faults, Britain's
telecoms watchdog says, stopping short of recommending a
break-up of Britain's biggest telecoms group.
(BRITAIN-TELECOMS/REGULATOR (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Sandle,
565 words)
Brazilian miner Vale reports Q4 net loss of $8.57 bln
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian miner Vale SA reports a
fourth-quarter net loss of $8.57 billion as lower commodity
prices and hefty writedowns heaped further pressure on the
world's largest producer of iron ore. (VALE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 165 words)
Spain's Repsol cuts dividend to keep investment grade
MADRID - Spanish oil company Repsol says it will cut its
dividend by around 20 percent after posting its first annual
loss, aiming to protect its investment grade credit rating after
a plunge in oil prices. (REPSOL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Julien Toyer and Jose Elías Rodríguez, 585 words)
+ See also:
- SEADRILL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gwladys Fouche,
430 words
- TECHNIP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Bate Felix, 440
words
AXA says well placed to face economic uncertainty ahead
PARIS - AXA says it is well placed to cope with the unstable
economic environment ahead after years of portfolio
restructuring that has helped create a strong balance sheet.
(AXA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maya Nikolaeva, 580 words)
Domestic strength helps Deutsche Telekom to beat forecasts
BERLIN - Deutsche Telekom reports better than expected
fourth-quarter results in its domestic market, helped by
expansion of its super-fast broadband network, boosting take-up
of bundled fixed line, mobile and Internet TV packages.
(DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Georgina
Prodhan, 460 words)
Bayer sees muted growth as new CEO prepares to move in
LEVERKUSEN - Germany's Bayer disappoints investors with its
earnings outlook for 2016 when a new chief executive will steer
the company through changes in its healthcare, seeds and crop
chemicals markets. (BAYER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig
Burger, 335 words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-CANCER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words
Solvay 2016 growth guidance sends shares surging
BRUSSELS - Belgian chemicals group Solvay says core profit
will increase by high-single digits in 2016, though volatile
markets and inventory changes among smart device manufacturers
meant most of the growth will come in the second half.
(SOLVAY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words)
StanChart's landmark bid to claw back bonuses faces legal
quagmire
LONDON - Standard Chartered's landmark attempt to claw back
bonuses paid to staff deemed responsible for its current woes
could be fraught with practical and legal difficulties, lawyers
and investors say. (STANCHART-PAY/, moved, by Lawrence White and
Sinead Cruise, 840 words)
Hochtief profit beats consensus as restructuring takes hold
BERLIN - German construction firm Hochtief says its
operational net profit rose 39 percent to 265 million euros
($292 million) in 2015, above its guidance and beating analysts'
expectations. (HOCHTIEF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 155 words)
Tobacco company BAT's revenue falls lesser than expected
British American Tobacco, the world's second-biggest tobacco
company, reports a lesser-than-expected fall in 2015 revenue, as
it gained market share and saw a smaller decline in cigarette
volumes even as more smokers stub out the habit. (BRIT AM
TOBACCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Esha Vaish, 400
words)
UK car production rises 8 percent year-on-year in January -
SMMT
LONDON - British car production rose 8 percent year-on-year
in January, boosted by strong demand from overseas, the Society
of Motor Manufacturers and Traders says. (BRITAIN-AUTOS/OUTPUT,
moved, 125 words)