Editor: Mark Potter +44 20 7542 2943
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
British PM May says knows firms do not want "cliff edge"
after Brexit
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May pledged on Monday to
address business concerns that Britain could fall off a "cliff
edge" into uncertain trading conditions after leaving the
European Union as part of her Brexit negotiation.
(BRITAIN-EU/INDUSTRY-BREXIT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Elizabeth
Piper and William James, 501 words)
Germany's Schaeuble urges ECB to reverse policy
BERLIN - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble calls on
the European Central Bank to start unwinding it expansive
monetary policy, adding that such a reversal should be done
cautiously. (ECB-POLICY/SCHAEUBLE (URGENT), moved, 71 words)
APEC leaders vow to fight protectionism, look to China on
trade
LIMA - Pacific Rim leaders vowed on Sunday to fight
protectionism and Chinese officials said more countries are
looking to join a China-led trading bloc after Donald Trump's
election victory raised fears the United States would scrap free
trade deals. (APEC-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Mitra
Taj and Jeff Mason, 600 words)
Japan Oct exports fall more than expected as strong yen
drags
TOKYO - Japan's exports fell in October for a 13th
consecutive month and by more than expected as the strength of
the yen and sluggish foreign demand weighed on trade, although
current yen weakness could change the outlook.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2,PIX), moved, by Minami Funakoshi,
400 words)
MARKETS
European shares fall on Italian worries
MILAN - European shares fall, weighed down by losses among
pharmaceuticals and financials and by worries that next month's
Italian referendum on constitutional reform could create
political instability. (EUROPE-STOCKS/ (moved), by Danilo
Masoni, 403 words)
French political surprise triggers fresh volatility for euro
zone bonds
LONDON - European bond markets are volatile, with Portuguese
yields briefly rising to more than nine-month highs as the first
round of voting for France's conservative presidential ticket
throws up another political surprise. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE
2), moved by Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan, 588 words)
FOREX-Euro climbs as political uncertainty seen easing a
touch
LONDON - The euro rises from an 11-month low against a
broadly weaker dollar, with political developments seen easing
uncertainty surrounding next year's German and French elections,
lending some support to the currency. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Jemima Kelly, 556 words)
Oil touches three-week highs ahead of OPEC meeting
LONDON - Oil prices rise to their highest in three weeks,
catching a lift from a weaker U.S. dollar and from cautious
money managers, as OPEC appeared to be moving closer to agreeing
an output cut when it meets next week. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 4),
moved, by Amanda Cooper, 398 words)
Gold bounces off 5-1/2-month low as dollar retreats
LONDON - Gold rises, rebounding from 5-1/2 month lows as the
dollar sheds some of the hefty gains made the previous week on
bets U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's plans for fiscal
stimulus will prove inflationary. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4),
moved, by Jan Harvey, 402 words)
ECONOMY
Nigerian recession deepens, oil output falls worsen dollar
shortage
LAGOS - Nigeria's recession deepens in the third quarter and
oil production falls, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)
says, as a dollar shortage keeps Africa's biggest economy in a
stranglehold. (NIGERIA-GDP/ (UPDATE 2), moved by Alexis
Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha, 487 words)
Thai Q3 GDP momentum cools, but exports in early recovery
BANGKOK - Thailand's economy expanded less than expected in
the third quarter on slower consumption and public spending, but
early signs of an export recovery raised hopes for stronger
growth ahead. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon, 375 words)
COMPANIES
Novartis buys US blood disease drugmaker in $665 mln deal
ZURICH - Novartis is buying U.S.-based Selexys
Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $665 million, the Swiss
drugmaker says, expanding its pipeline of medicines to combat
blood diseases. (NOVARTIS-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)
GlaxoSmithKline seeks U.S. approval for triple lung drug
LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline files its new three-in-one inhaled
lung drug for U.S. approval, putting it on track to reach the
market ahead of rivals in 2017, assuming it wins a green light.
(GSK-RESPIRATORY/ moved, 195 words)
Citi and JPMorgan top list of globally systemic banks
LONDON - Citi has joined JPMorgan at the top of global
regulators' list of systemically important banks, replacing HSBC
and meaning the U.S. bank will have to hold extra capital from
2019 to help preserve financial stability. (G20-BANKS/REGULATOR
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 457 words)
Daimler expresses regret after China row involving senior
executive
BEIJING - Daimler AG expresses regret for an incident in
China that local media said involved a senior executive of the
German luxury carmaker making disparaging comments to people
over a parking row. (DAIMLER-CHINA/ moved, 293 words)
Kashagan oil field starts commercial output
ASTANA - The Kashagan oil field has started commercial
output, Kazakhstan's energy minister says, marking a milestone
for $55 billion project which is more than a decade behind its
original production plan. (KAZAKHSTAN-KASHAGAN/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, 316 words)
Mitie warns again on profits, to pull out of home healthcare
market
British outsourcing services firm Mitie warns of a further
fall in profits for the second time in two months, saying the
uncertainty amongst its customers over Brexit has resulted in a
slowdown in new orders and that it has decided to withdraw from
the low-margin home healthcare services market. (MITIE
GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Esha Vaish, 481 words)
Deutsche Bank confirms chairman Achleitner nomination
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank's supervisory board unanimously
nominates chairman Paul Achleitner for a second term, a
spokesman of Germany's biggest lender confirms. (DEUTSCHE
BANK-ACHLEITNER/ (URGENT), moved, 132 words)
Symantec to acquire LifeLock in $2.3-bln deal
Symantec Corp said it was acquiring U.S. identity theft
protection services company LifeLock Inc for an enterprise value
of $2.3 billion. (LIFELOCK-M&A/SYMANTEC (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis, 300 words)
Australia's Boral to buy Headwaters for $1.8 bln in bet on
U.S. building market
SYDNEY - Boral Ltd, Australia's biggest supplier of building
materials, said it would buy Headwaters Inc for $1.8 billion in
cash, doubling its U.S. presence at a time when President-elect
Donald Trump plans a huge jump in infrastructure spending.
(HEADWATERS-M&A/BORAL (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Tom Westbrook,
375 words)