TOP STORIES
Draghi defends bond-buying plan in lion's den
BERLIN - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi makes
a robust defence of his bond-buying plan to ease the euro zone's
debt crisis, telling German lawmakers their fears of illegal
funding of governments or stoking inflation are misplaced
(ECB-DRAGHI/GERMANY
and Matthias Sobolewski, 600 words)
Greece says wins bailout extension, finalises cuts
ATHENS - Greece is granted its long-standing plea for
additional time to push through austerity cuts that have been
finalised after months of negotiations, the finance minister
says (GREECE-AUSTERITY
Papadimas, 660 words)
Euro zone rot spreads to Germany, China mending
LONDON - The euro zone's biggest member Germany is being
sucked into the bloc's worsening economic quagmire, business
surveys suggested on Wednesday, as similar data signals the
slowdown in China may be abating (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WRAPUP
by Jonathan Cable, 740 words)
Germany eyes swift purchase of EADS shares - document
BERLIN - Germany is rushing to purchase a stake in EADS by
year-end, fearful that the owner of the shares, carmaker
Daimler, could unload them on the open market and hurt Berlin's
influence in the aerospace group, a government document obtained
by Reuters shows (EADS-GERMANY/
Matthias Sobolewski, 530 words)
Ford to scrap Belgian plant to stem Europe losses
GENK, Belgium/MADRID - Ford Motor will close a Belgian
factory, shifting production to Spain as the U.S. automaker
scrambles to cut costs and stem European losses (FORD-GENK
(UPDATE 5), moving shortly, pix, tv, by Robert-Jan Bartunek and
Nigel Davies, 1,000 words)
- PEUGEOT-SALES/
- VOLKSWAGEN-RESULTS/
- VOLVO/
MARKETS
Euro down on weak German data but shares rebound after hefty
fall
NEW YORK - The euro edges lower against the dollar and yen
on signs of further decline in economy in regional powerhouse
Germany but global shares rebounded slightly after the previous
day's hefty fall (MARKETS-GLOBAL
Moon, 450 words)
Turkey's foreign bond issues balloon on upgrade hopes
ISTANBUL - When a Turkish brewing company issued a U.S.
dollar bond last week more cheaply than its government, the
message to international debt markets was clear: expect a flood
of bonds from Turkish issuers in coming months
(TURKEY-BONDS/ISSUES
1,300 words)
ECONOMY
Japan pulls back from the 'world's factory'
TOKYO - Almost a quarter of Japanese manufacturers are
rethinking their investment plans in China and some may shift
future production elsewhere after the spike in tensions between
Asia's two largest economies (JAPAN-CHINA/FIRMS
graphics, by James Topham Izumi Nakagawa 1,350 words)
Aleppo business leaders targeted in Syria violence
AMMAN - Top Syrian businessman Fares Shehabi says he lives
in constant fear of being kidnapped by rebels fighting loyalist
forces for control of his home city Aleppo. But he clings on in
the city, saying it is his duty to try to keep its economy
running (SYRIA-ALEPPO/INDUSTRY
900 words)
Egypt aims to end late-night shopping to save energy
CAIRO - Business has flourished for Cairo's store owners and
itinerant street traders since a popular uprising ushered in 20
months of light-touch law enforcement, but the boom may soon be
over. (EGYPT-SHOPPING/NIGHT
Pfeiffer, 900 words)
COMPANIES
Boeing profit beats expectations, defence business improves
Boeing Co posts stronger-than-expected results for the third
quarter and raises its forecast for the full year, as its
defence business improves and commercial aircraft deliveries
surge (BOEING-EARNINGS/
- LOCKHEED-RESULTS/
- NORTHROPGRUMMAN RESULTS/
EU regulators charge Microsoft over browser choice
BRUSSELS - EU antitrust regulators charge Microsoft for
breaching a 2009 order to offer rival web browsers to consumers,
a step to a possible hefty fine in the long-running dispute with
the software giant that has cost it more than a trillion euros
(EU-MICROSOFT
words)
AT&T revenue, subscriber growth miss Wall Street view
AT&T Inc posts third-quarter revenue below Wall Street
estimates as it adds fewer customers than expected, citing a
shortage of the latest Apple iPhone (ATT-EARNINGS/
moved, 250 words)
Barnes & Noble says thieves tampered with PIN pads
Barnes & Noble says that customers who shopped at 63 of its
stores as recently as last month may have had their credit or
debit card information stolen in what the U.S. bookstore chain
called a "sophisticated criminal effort" (BARNES&NOBLE-BREACH/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 360 words)
Weak Lilly, Bristol results put pressure on pipelines
Quarterly results for U.S. drugmakers Eli Lilly and
Bristol-Myers Squibb lag expectations, sending their shares
lower, as their former top medicines were pounded by cheaper
generics and sales of other products (DRUGMAKERS-RESULTS/(WRAPUP
1), moving shortly, by Ransdell Pierson, 400 words)
AngloGold says to fire 12,000 S.Africa strikers
JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti says it will sack 12,000
South African wildcat strikers who ignored a deadline to return
to work, the latest company to resort to mass firings after
weeks of crippling labour unrest SAFRICA-STRIKES/SACOAL
2), moved, by Olivia Kumwenda, 360 words)
Weak Europe overshadows strength elsewhere for Heineken
BRUSSELS - Heineken NV, the world's third-largest brewer,
reports stronger than expected third-quarter group revenue,
boosted by U.S. and emerging market strength and price hikes,
but investors are focusing on weakness in Europe (HEINEKEN-SALES
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 600 words)
Weak Europe and revamp costs hammer Puma profit
FRANKFURT - Sportswear brand Puma posts an 85 percent plunge
in quarterly earnings, hit by weak European markets, slowing
growth in Asia, and the cost of a revamp aimed at boosting
innovation and future profits (PUMA-RESULTS/
by Victoria Bryan, 620 words)
SAP software sales top forecast as wins market share
MUNICH - German software group SAP sells more software
licenses than expected in the third quarter as new products help
it to snatch market share from rivals in a tough economic
backdrop (SAP-RESULTS/
510 words)
ANALYSIS
Creative drug pricing flourishes in hard-up Europe
LONDON - Fifty percent off the first three months of cancer
medicine. Buy a course of eye treatment and get extra injections
free. A money-back guarantee if your erectile dysfunction pills
don't work (PHARMACEUTICALS-EUROPE/PRICING
Ben Hirschler, 930 words)