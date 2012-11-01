Editor: + 44 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Exxon quarterly profit falls, output tumbles
Exxon Mobil, the world's largest publicly traded oil
company, reports a lower profit that topped expectations, as
higher results from its refining arm counters a 7.5 decline in
oil and gas output. (EXXON-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3) moved, by Anna
Driver, 320 words)
+ See also:
SHELL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Andrew Callus, 200
words
Asian factories, U.S. jobs show improvement
BEIJING/LONDON - Private U.S. firms stepped up hiring last
month and factories showed modest improvement, surveys showed
Thursday, while Asia's large economies started to pick up after
a year of slower growth. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/PMIS, (WRAPUP 3),
moving shortly, by Steven C. Johnson and Lucy Hornby, 950 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Jason Lange, 820 words
Earnings lift European shares, crisis keeps euro pinned
LONDON - European shares rise, bolstered by relatively
robust earnings reports despite economic weakness, while the
euro is flat as uncertainty over how the euro zone will handle
crises in Spain and Greece drags on. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6),
moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
Hurricane Sandy caused Oct US sales to miss estimates
General Motors and Chrysler both report their strongest U.S.
sales in October since the industry slumped and sent both U.S.
automakers into bankruptcy, but Hurricane Sandy's impact will
cause the sector to miss overall sales expectations.
(AUTOS-US/SALES (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Ben Klayman and
Bernie Woodall, 620 words)
EU CRISIS
Deputy PM Clegg warns UK risks sliding to EU exit
LONDON - Britain faces a crisis that could end with the
world's sixth largest economy leaving the European Union, Deputy
Prime Minister Nick Clegg warned ahead of a showdown over budget
spending with other states in the 27-member bloc.
(BRITAIN-EU/OSBORNE (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Peter
Griffiths and Maria Golovnina, 700 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
Starbucks's European tax bill disappears down $100 mln hole
LONDON - An examination of Starbucks's company accounts in
Germany and France shows the firm employed the same tactics
there that Reuters recently showed it has used in the UK:
reporting losses to the taxman while boasting healthy cashflows
to investors. (STARBUCKS-TAX/EUROPE (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURES),
moved for subscribers to Reuters Special Reports, by Tom Bergin,
2,100 words)
ECONOMY
Spanish bad bank faces struggle to lure property investors
LONDON - Spain's "bad bank" will struggle to find buyers for
swathes of empty land, unfinished housing projects and doubtful
loans left over from a property crash, hindering Madrid's
attempts to overcome the wider economic crisis. (SPAIN/BADBANK,
moved, by Tom Bill, 800 words)
Spain extends short-selling ban for three months
MADRID - Spain's stock market regulator extends a
short-selling ban for three months to January 31, 2013 to
discourage investors from trying to profit from an economic
crisis. (SPAIN SHORT SELLING/) (UPDATE 1), moved, by Clare Kane,
300 words)
COMPANIES
Sharp fears for future as Japan TV makers bleed
TOKYO - Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp warns it
might not be able to survive on its own, as it almost doubles
its full-year net loss forecast to $5.6 billion, and says it is
considering alliances with other companies. (JAPAN-TECH/EARNINGS
(WRAPUP 2, PIX) moved, by Tim Kelly, 1,300 words)
+ See also
- SHARP-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 320 words
Retailers post mixed results, see little impact from Sandy
The massive storm that hit the U.S. East Coast this week is
expected to have a small impact on some retailers sales in
November, but analysts expect holiday sales to still show the
slow growth that was expected before Sandy hit. (USA-RETAIL/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, 600 words)
Ford sets succession plan; Mulally staying through 2014
Ford promotes longtime executive Mark Fields to chief
operating officer as part of a broader management shuffle that
keeps Alan Mulally as chief executive for at least two more
years. (AUTOS-US/FORD (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)
Dana creditors talk tough after Islamic bond miss
DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates' Dana Gas fails to repay a
$920 million Islamic bond on maturity, prompting a source close
to holders of the bond to say they will stake claim to the
natural gas producer's extensive Egyptian assets. (DANA-SUKUK/
(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Dinesh Nair, 650 words)
Miss-sold loan insurance costs Lloyds another 1 bln stg
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group takes another 1 billion pound
($1.6 billion) hit to compensate customers mis-sold loan
insurance, taking its charge for the scandal to 5.3 billion and
dragging it to a third-quarter loss. (LLOYDS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE
4), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 800 words)
Weak Prevnar vaccine, emerging market sales hit Pfizer
Pfizer Inc reports quarterly revenue well below Wall Street
expectations, on d isappointing sales of its Prevnar paediatric
vaccine a n d a sharp pullback of emerging market revenue.
(PFIZER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ransdell Pierson, 400
words)
Avon slashes dividend as profit plunges
Avon Products Inc slashes its dividend by nearly 74 percent
while announcing measures to cut costs by at least $400 million
within three years and reporting a steep plunge in third-quarter
earnings. (AVON-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), by Phil Wahba, expect by
1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 500 words)
+ See also
- ESTEELAUDER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Philip
Wahba, 270 words)
Glencore's "strong" trading helps offset mine setbacks
LONDON - Glencore says its closely watched trading
operations perform "strongly" in the third quarter, against a
more uneven picture for its mines, where strikes and Congo
power cuts dampen growth. (GLENCORE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Clara
Ferreira-Marques, 490 words)
BT cuts costs to protect earnings outlook
LONDON - BT has to rely on deep cost cuts to maintain its
full-year earnings outlook after an adverse regulatory ruling
and weak European corporate demand sends revenues down 9 percent
in the second quarter. (BT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Sandle,
650 words)
BSkyB posts strong first-quarter earnings
LONDON - Pay-TV group BSkyB reports strong first-quarter
earnings growth as price rises and the sale of additional
products to subscribers helps reassure investors who had been
fearing a slowdown. (BSKYB/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton,
550 words)
Telenor open to selling $7 bln Vimpelcom stake
OSLO - Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor has changed
stance on its stake in Russia's Vimpelcom, declining to rule out
a sale in what could signal an end to a decade-long ownership
battle. (TELENOR-VIMPELCOM/UPDATE 2, moved, by Victoria Klesty,
670 words