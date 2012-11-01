Editor: + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Exxon quarterly profit falls, output tumbles

Exxon Mobil, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, reports a lower profit that topped expectations, as higher results from its refining arm counters a 7.5 decline in oil and gas output. (EXXON-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3) moved, by Anna Driver, 320 words)

+ See also:

SHELL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Andrew Callus, 200 words

Asian factories, U.S. jobs show improvement

BEIJING/LONDON - Private U.S. firms stepped up hiring last month and factories showed modest improvement, surveys showed Thursday, while Asia's large economies started to pick up after a year of slower growth. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/PMIS, (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by Steven C. Johnson and Lucy Hornby, 950 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Jason Lange, 820 words

Earnings lift European shares, crisis keeps euro pinned

LONDON - European shares rise, bolstered by relatively robust earnings reports despite economic weakness, while the euro is flat as uncertainty over how the euro zone will handle crises in Spain and Greece drags on. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Hurricane Sandy caused Oct US sales to miss estimates

General Motors and Chrysler both report their strongest U.S. sales in October since the industry slumped and sent both U.S. automakers into bankruptcy, but Hurricane Sandy's impact will cause the sector to miss overall sales expectations. (AUTOS-US/SALES (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall, 620 words)

EU CRISIS

Deputy PM Clegg warns UK risks sliding to EU exit

LONDON - Britain faces a crisis that could end with the world's sixth largest economy leaving the European Union, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg warned ahead of a showdown over budget spending with other states in the 27-member bloc. (BRITAIN-EU/OSBORNE (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Peter Griffiths and Maria Golovnina, 700 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Starbucks's European tax bill disappears down $100 mln hole

LONDON - An examination of Starbucks's company accounts in Germany and France shows the firm employed the same tactics there that Reuters recently showed it has used in the UK: reporting losses to the taxman while boasting healthy cashflows to investors. (STARBUCKS-TAX/EUROPE (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURES), moved for subscribers to Reuters Special Reports, by Tom Bergin, 2,100 words)

ECONOMY

Spanish bad bank faces struggle to lure property investors

LONDON - Spain's "bad bank" will struggle to find buyers for swathes of empty land, unfinished housing projects and doubtful loans left over from a property crash, hindering Madrid's attempts to overcome the wider economic crisis. (SPAIN/BADBANK, moved, by Tom Bill, 800 words)

Spain extends short-selling ban for three months

MADRID - Spain's stock market regulator extends a short-selling ban for three months to January 31, 2013 to discourage investors from trying to profit from an economic crisis. (SPAIN SHORT SELLING/) (UPDATE 1), moved, by Clare Kane, 300 words)

COMPANIES

Sharp fears for future as Japan TV makers bleed

TOKYO - Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp warns it might not be able to survive on its own, as it almost doubles its full-year net loss forecast to $5.6 billion, and says it is considering alliances with other companies. (JAPAN-TECH/EARNINGS (WRAPUP 2, PIX) moved, by Tim Kelly, 1,300 words)

+ See also

- SHARP-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 320 words

Retailers post mixed results, see little impact from Sandy

The massive storm that hit the U.S. East Coast this week is expected to have a small impact on some retailers sales in November, but analysts expect holiday sales to still show the slow growth that was expected before Sandy hit. (USA-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, 600 words)

Ford sets succession plan; Mulally staying through 2014

Ford promotes longtime executive Mark Fields to chief operating officer as part of a broader management shuffle that keeps Alan Mulally as chief executive for at least two more years. (AUTOS-US/FORD (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)

Dana creditors talk tough after Islamic bond miss

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates' Dana Gas fails to repay a $920 million Islamic bond on maturity, prompting a source close to holders of the bond to say they will stake claim to the natural gas producer's extensive Egyptian assets. (DANA-SUKUK/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Dinesh Nair, 650 words)

Miss-sold loan insurance costs Lloyds another 1 bln stg

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group takes another 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) hit to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, taking its charge for the scandal to 5.3 billion and dragging it to a third-quarter loss. (LLOYDS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 800 words)

Weak Prevnar vaccine, emerging market sales hit Pfizer

Pfizer Inc reports quarterly revenue well below Wall Street expectations, on d isappointing sales of its Prevnar paediatric vaccine a n d a sharp pullback of emerging market revenue. (PFIZER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ransdell Pierson, 400 words)

Avon slashes dividend as profit plunges

Avon Products Inc slashes its dividend by nearly 74 percent while announcing measures to cut costs by at least $400 million within three years and reporting a steep plunge in third-quarter earnings. (AVON-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), by Phil Wahba, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 500 words)

+ See also

- ESTEELAUDER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Philip Wahba, 270 words)

Glencore's "strong" trading helps offset mine setbacks

LONDON - Glencore says its closely watched trading operations perform "strongly" in the third quarter, against a more uneven picture for its mines, where strikes and Congo power cuts dampen growth. (GLENCORE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Clara Ferreira-Marques, 490 words)

BT cuts costs to protect earnings outlook

LONDON - BT has to rely on deep cost cuts to maintain its full-year earnings outlook after an adverse regulatory ruling and weak European corporate demand sends revenues down 9 percent in the second quarter. (BT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Sandle, 650 words)

BSkyB posts strong first-quarter earnings

LONDON - Pay-TV group BSkyB reports strong first-quarter earnings growth as price rises and the sale of additional products to subscribers helps reassure investors who had been fearing a slowdown. (BSKYB/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 550 words)

Telenor open to selling $7 bln Vimpelcom stake

OSLO - Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor has changed stance on its stake in Russia's Vimpelcom, declining to rule out a sale in what could signal an end to a decade-long ownership battle. (TELENOR-VIMPELCOM/UPDATE 2, moved, by Victoria Klesty, 670 words