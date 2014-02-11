Editor: Mark Porter + 1 646 223 6200
TOP STORIES
Yellen says Fed on track to keep trimming stimulus
WASHINGTON - Janet Yellen, fresh from taking the helm of the
Federal Reserve, makes it clear that she will not make any
abrupt changes to U.S. monetary policy, saying the central bank
is on track to keep reducing its stimulus even though the labor
market recovery is far from complete. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 5),
moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Jason Lange, 1140 words)
Charter names board nominees to Time Warner Cable, begins
proxy battle
Charter Communications takes its first step in its pursuit
of Time Warner Cable, preparing for a proxy fight by announcing
a slate of 13 nominees to the larger cable operator's board.
(TIMEWARNERCABLE-CHARTER/BOARD/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Liana B.
Baker, 550 words)
GM's Solso willing to make unpopular decisions
General Motors Co's new chairman, Tim Solso, is not afraid
to make unpopular decisions, a trait that will be welcome at the
No. 1 U.S. automaker as it looks to continue its transformation
under new Chief Executive Mary Barra. (AUTOS-GM/CHAIRMAN
(NEWSMAKER), By Benjamin Klayman, 1,000 words, expect by 1500
ET)
REUTERS SUMMIT
Germany's Schaeuble sees no deflation threat in Europe
BERLIN - Recent turmoil in emerging markets will hit
export-oriented European economies but there are no signs the
bloc that shares the single currency is headed toward deflation,
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says. (EUROZONE
SUMMIT/SCHAEUBLE, moved, by Noah Barkin and Gernot Heller, 800
words)
MARKETS
Wall St advances as Yellen keeps Fed policy intact
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rise 1 percent in a broad rally, with
investors relieved that the Federal Reserve won't make any
changes to its schedule for trimming its market-friendly
stimulus. (MARKETS-USA-STOCKS (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ryan
Vlastelica, 685 words)
Bank of England says no evidence it was told of forex
manipulation
LONDON - The Bank of England has seen no evidence to back
media allegations it condoned or was aware of manipulation of
reference rates in the foreign exchange market, it says.
(BOE-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), by Huw Jones and Matt Scuffham, 400
words)
INSIGHT
Goldman puts 'for sale' sign on Iran's old uranium supplier
LONDON - Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank quietly try to get
out of a business few people know they are even in: trading
supplies of raw uranium known as yellowcake. (GOLDMAN-URANIUM/.
moved, by David Sheppard, 900 words)
COMPANIES
Barclays to cut 12,000 jobs, pays bigger bonuses
LONDON - Barclays says it will axe up to 12,000 jobs this
year even as it raises bonuses for investment bankers, prompting
fury among politicians and unions who say it has not learned the
lessons of the financial crisis. (BARCLAYS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 5),
moved, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 600 words)
L'Oreal to buy 8 pct of its shares from Nestle
PARIS - Swiss food group Nestle is selling an 8 percent
stake in L'Oreal to the French cosmetics firm for 6.5 billion
euros ($9 billion), loosening their 40-year partnership and
allowing both firms to boost earnings per share. (L'OREAL-NESTLE
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Astrid Wentlandt and Pascale Denis, 800
words)