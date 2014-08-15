Editor: Phil Berlowitz +1 646 223 6200
ECONOMY
Falling gasoline prices dampen U.S. producer inflation
WASHINGTON - U.S. producer prices rose marginally in July as
a decline in the cost of energy goods offset higher food prices,
pointing to a moderation of inflation pressures at the factory
gate. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, GRAPHICS), moved, by Lucia
Mutikani, 520 words)
MARKETS
Wall St gains, on track for strong week
U.S. stocks rise, putting major indexes on track for a
second week of gains, as the growing consensus that there would
be no immediate escalation in the tense situations in Ukraine or
Iraq overshadowed weak data on manufacturing and the consumer.
(MARKETS-USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ryan Vlastelica, 560
words)
Stocks, bonds set for weekly gain on loose policy
LONDON - European stocks rise and are on track for their
biggest weekly gains since mid-February, while German Bund
yields hold near record lows as recent weak data shortens the
odds on central bank action to lift the economy.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 650
words)
ANALYSES
Smaller banks see regulatory relief after US elections
WASHINGTON - All but the biggest U.S. banks could see relief
from some financial reforms after the November elections even if
control of the U.S. Congress remains divided between Democrats
and Republicans. (USA-BANKS/REFORM (ANALYSIS), moved, by Emily
Stephenson, 950 words)
U.S. regulators pushing banks to rid casinos of money
laundering
NEW YORK - Large global banks are facing increased pressure
from U.S. regulators to clamp down on casino money-laundering as
the government pushes the industry to police not only its own
transactions but also that of customers. (BANKS-CASINOS/
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Peter Rudegeair and Brett Wolf, 1,275
words)
INTERVIEW
Pemex sees 2.8 mln bpd by 2018, likely to import light U.S.
crude
MEXICO CITY - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex expects
to lift output to 2.8 million barrels a day (bpd) by 2018 and is
likely to start importing light crude from the United States in
the next few months for refining, Chief Executive Officer Emilio
Lozoya says. (MEXICO-REFORMS/ (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by David
Alire Garcia and Noe Torres, 600 words)
FEATURES
Corporate founders battle boards to overturn forced exits
NEW YORK - From American Apparel Inc to Lululemon Athletica
Inc, Men's Wearhouse Inc and Best Buy Co Inc, a series of
boardroom battles across North America underscores how difficult
it can be for companies to part ways with their founders.
(CORPORATE GOVERNANCE-FOUNDERS/ (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Nadia
Damouni, 1,050 words)
Top hedge funds flocked to Allergan amid bid backed by
Ackman
BOSTON - Billionaire investor William Ackman, who often says
he is flattered when others follow him into a stock he likes,
was joined by several prominent hedge funds that made new bets
on takeover target Allergan Inc during the second quarter.
(ALLERGAN-VALEANT/HEDGEFUNDS, moved, by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 720
words)
COMPANIES
HP Billiton set to spin off unwanted assets
MELBOURNE/LONDON - BHP Billiton declares its preference for
a de-merger of its unwanted aluminium, manganese and nickel
assets, setting the stage for the formation of a separate
company that one report said could be worth at least $12
billion. (BHP BILLITON-DIVESTITURE/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Sonali
Paul and Silvia Antoniolo, 576 words)
Apple begins storing users' personal data on China servers
BEIJING - Apple Inc has begun keeping the personal data of
some Chinese users on servers in mainland China, marking the
first time the tech giant is storing user data on Chinese soil.
(APPLE-DATA/CHINA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gerry Shih and Paul
Carsten, 600 words))
Alibaba film unit finds possible accounting irregularities
HONG KONG - A media firm recently bought by Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd says a review of its finances revealed possible
accounting irregularities, casting doubts about the Chinese
e-commerce giant's due diligence as it prepares for a U.S.
initial public offering. (ALI PICTURES-ACCOUNTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Elzio Barreto, 620 words)
Estee Lauder profit doubles as retailers bring forward
orders
Estee Lauder Cos Inc's quarterly profit doubles, helped by
strong demand for new skincare and makeup products and as
retailers brought forward orders ahead of a planned technology
upgrade. (ESTEE LAUDER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
INSIGHT
Puerto Rico keeps lights on, but debt crisis far from over
NEW YORK - Puerto Rico managed to keep its electricity
flowing this week - but creditors made it clear that the crisis
enveloping the island's power utility is far from over.
(USA-PUERTORICO/UTILITY (INSIGHT), moved, by Luciana Lopez, 1533
words)