TOP STORIES

Community Health Systems says personal data stolen in cyber attack

U.S. hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc says it suspects data of about 4.5 million clients were stolen by Chinese hackers from its computer network, including patient names, addresses, birth dates, telephone numbers and Social Security numbers. It did not include patient credit card or medical information, the company says. (COMMUNITY HEALTH-CYBERSECURITY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1630 GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET, by Caroline Humer and Jim Finkle, 500 words)

Dollar General enters race for Family Dollar with $8.95 bln bid

Dollar General Corp offers to buy Family Dollar Stores Inc for $8.95 billion, trumping Dollar Tree Inc's $8.5 billion bid, to strengthen its position as the No. 1 U.S. discount retailer.

(FAMILY DOLLAR ST-OFFER/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 p.m. Et, by Sruthi Ramakrishnan, 500 words)

MARKETS

European shares rally as Ukraine fears ease, oil drops

LONDON - European stocks rally and prices of top-rated bonds fall as investors breath easier over the crisis in Ukraine, which had appeared to escalate dangerously on Friday. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 4), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 675 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Chuck Mikolajczak, 560 words

INVESTMENT

Merger arbitrage via ETFs: the good and the bad

NEW YORK - The IndexIQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, which has been riding this year's merger mania as global deal volumes hit a seven-year high, is outperforming actively managed mutual funds this year. But when hot M&A deals quickly cool, as when Twenty-First Century Fox pulled its bid for Time Warner Inc and Sprint did the same for T-Mobile last week, the index-tracking fund takes a bigger hit. A look at the benefits and drawbacks of playing merger arbitrage through ETFs. (MERGERS-ETFS/, expect this afternoon, by Ashley Lau, 500 words)

Europe's dividend outlook robust despite tepid economy

LONDON - Europe's corporate earnings recovery has increased dividend payouts by the most in five years, data show, and low interest rates and a further rise in profits should keep payouts flowing. (EUROPE-DIVIDENDS, moved, by Lionel Laurent, 820 words)

INSIGHT

Investors often don't reap big returns from inversion deals

WASHINGTON - Establishing a tax domicile abroad to avoid U.S. taxes is a hot strategy in corporate America, but many companies that have done such inversion deals have failed to produce above-average returns for investors, a Reuters analysis has found. (USA-TAX/INVERSION, moved, by Kevin Drawbaugh, 2,050 words)

COMPANIES

China finds Mercedes-Benz guilty of price fixing - Xinhua

SHANGHAI/FRANKFURT - Germany's Mercedes-Benz has been found guilty of manipulating prices for after-sales services in China, the official Xinhua news agency reports, adding to pressure on foreign carmakers in the world's largest auto market. (CHINA-DAIMLER/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Brenda Goh, 700 words)

Russia's Rosneft working with Norway's Statoil despite sanctions

MOSCOW - Kremlin-controlled Rosneft says it is working with Norway's Statoil to search for oil and gas off Norway, partnering with a Western company despite sanctions. (ROSNEFT-STATOIL/OFFSHORE (UPDATE 1), moved, 365 words)