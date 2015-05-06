Editor: Alden Bentley +646 223 6200
TOP STORIES
U.S. private payrolls growth moderates; productivity falls
WASHINGTON - U.S. private employers in April added the
fewest number of workers in more than a year, which could
heighten worries about the economy's potential to rebound
strongly from a first-quarter slump. (USA-ECONOMY/(WRAPUP 2),
expect by 1600 GMT/noon ET, 512 words)
+ See also:
- GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (GRAPHICS, PICTURES), moved, by Wayne
Cole, 615 words
Venezuela probes drugmakers for alleged improper currency
use
CARACAS - Venezuela's socialist government investigates
whether drug companies including Merck and Bayer have improperly
profited from subsidized foreign exchange amid a growing
medicines shortages, health minister tells Reuters.
(VENEZUELA-PHARMACEUTICALS/ (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moving
shortly, by Brian Ellsworth and Corina Pons, moving shortly)
MARKETS
Wall St lower as Yellen says equity valuations high
U.S. stocks lower after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said equity valuations at this point are "generally quite
high," and warned of potential dangers. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA
(UPDATE 3), updates through day, 456 words)
Deepening bond rout rattles world markets
LONDON - A worldwide sell-off in government bonds deepens
on, with the rise in long-term borrowing costs to their highest
level this year spreading unease across all assets and putting
stock markets under pressure too. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
updates through day, 820 words)
Oil bulls drive crude to 2015 high on fall in U.S. stocks
LONDON - Oil prices rise to 2015 highs as a month-long rally
gained further impetus from the first fall in U.S. crude stocks
since the beginning of January. (MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 7),
updates through day, 418 words)
U.S. shale firms, new oil swingers, may put a $70 cap on
prices
U.S. shale drillers, widely seen as having taken over from
OPEC as the swing suppliers to the world, quickly adjust
production as prices ebb and flow, and may have just put a $70 a
barrel lid on oil. (USA-OIL/SWINGERS (ANALYSIS), moved, 730
words)
SPECIAL REPORT
Dow's top auditor challenged CEO on spending for years,
documents show
MIDLAND, Michigan - Just before he left the company almost
two years ago, the former chief auditor at Dow Chemical Co sent
a two-page memo to his boss. It was labeled "DOW CONFIDENTIAL."
(DOW-SPENDING/ (SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by Joshua Schneyer and
Brian Grow, 3,490 words)
INSIGHT
As millennials reach parenthood, fund managers bet on 'burbs
NEW YORK - Amy Paternite, a real estate agent in Maplewood,
New Jersey, is getting used to hearing from clients in their
late twenties and early thirties who say they never thought they
would leave New York City for the suburbs. Parenthood - or a
second baby on the way - has changed their minds.
(MILLENNIALS-FUNDS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by David Randall, 975
words)
FOREX POLLS
Dollar to resume rally soon on Fed hike expectations
BENGALURU - The U.S. dollar will soon resume its rally,
provided the economy recovers from a weak start to the year
sufficiently to justify an interest rate hike from the Federal
Reserve, a Reuters poll shows. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, moved,
by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/LATAM, moved, by Silvio Cascione, 450
words
- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/CANADA, moved, by Leah Schnurr and Anu
Bararia, 600 words
COMPANIES
FAA partners with companies on beyond-line-of-sight drone
tests
WASHINGTON- The Federal Aviation Administration is expected
to announce new plans to partner with drone manufacturers and
operators to test commercial drones that can fly beyond an
operator's line of sight, a capability critical to sophisticated
drone operations such as package delivery (USA-DRONES/FAA,
expect 1600 GMT/noon ET, by David Morgan, 400 words)
Tesla reports first quarter results
Tesla Motors is expected to report a wider first quarter
loss. Investors will be watching for an update on the launch of
the Model X SUV, and plans to raise more cash. (TESLA-RESULTS/
(UPDATE1, PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Joe White, 500
words)
SpaceX puts Dragon passenger spaceship through test run
CAPE CANAVERAL - A Space Exploration Technologies' passenger
spaceship makes a quick debut test flight, shooting itself off a
Florida launch pad to demonstrate a key emergency escape system.
(SPACE-SPACEX/TESTFLIGHT (PIX), moved, by Irene Klotz, 250
words)
Chesapeake Energy has loss, sees more output
Chesapeake Energy Corp raises its oil and gas production
forecast for the year even as the second largest U.S. producer
of natural gas reports a quarterly loss related to lower
commodity prices. (CHESAPEAKE ENRGY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
190 words)
Occidental Petroleum boosts 2015 production outlook
Occidental Petroleum Corp boosts its 2015 production
forecast after reporting an adjusted quarterly profit in line
with expectations as cost cuts help balance the recent drop in
oil prices. (OCCIDENTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 298 words)
Crestwood to buy unit in $3.5 bln deal to simplify structure
Crestwood Equity Partners LP says it will buy affiliate
Crestwood Midstream Partners LP in a $3.5 billion stock-deal to
simplify its corporate structure. (CRESTWOOD
EQUITY-M&A/CRESTWOOD MDSTM (UPDATE 1), moved, 216 words)
Wendy's revamped restaurants drive comparable sales beat
Wendy's Co, the No.3 U.S. burger chain, reports
better-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales on
increased traffic to its revamped outlets, and says it plans to
sell its bakery operations this month. (WENDY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), moved, 399 words)
Safety regulators probe Fiat Chrysler SUV recall fix in U.S.
DETROIT - U.S. safety regulators open an investigation into
a potential wire-related fire hazard from a recall repair by
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles implemented last year on more than
660,000 SUVs in the United States. (FIAT CHRYSLER-PROBE/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 192 words)
Oculus to sell virtual reality headsets for consumers from
early 2016
Virtual reality technology company Oculus says it will
start shipping the much-awaited consumer version of its Rift
headset in the first quarter of 2016. (FACEBOOK-OCULUS/RIFT,
moved, 105 words)
JPMorgan gets SEC subpoenas over mutual fund sales
JPMorgan Chase & Co says it has received subpoenas from the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over how it sells its
mutual funds. (JPMORGAN-SEC/, moved, 172 words)
Keurig shakes up coffee buying team ahead of move to
Switzerland
NEW YORK - Keurig Green Mountain will begin purchasing green
coffee out of its new Switzerland office in June, a move that
has prompted a reshuffling of the coffee buying team of the
largest U.S. roaster by sales. (KEURIG GREEN-SWITZERLAND/,
moved, By Luc Cohen, 369 words)
Motorola Solutions profit beats estimates
Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker of walkie-talkies and radio
systems, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit,
helped by strong demand in North America and lower operating
expenses. (MOTOROLA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 305
words)
Alexion Pharma to buy Synageva BioPharma for $8.4 bln
Drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc says it will buy
Synageva BioPharma Corp for $8.4 billion to boost its rare drug
pipeline. (SYNAGEVA-M&A/ALEXION (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 255
words)
AB InBev profits from Brazil prices as U.S. sales drop
BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer,
increased first quarter profit by more than expected as it
lifted prices and sold more premium lagers in Brazil and China,
making up for sharply lower U.S. shipments. (A B I-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 400 words)