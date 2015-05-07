Editor: Alden Bentley +646 223 6200
TOP STORIES
U.S. appeals court says NSA phone surveillance exceeded
Congressional authorization
A U.S. appeals court says national security agency's bulk
telephone metadata program exceeds what congress authorized.
(USA-SECURITY/NSA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 550
words)
Goldman Sachs must face $120 mln fraud suit over mortgage
securities-court
New York's top state court revives a bond insurer's $120
million lawsuit claiming Goldman Sachs & Co lied about a pool of
subprime mortgage-backed securities in the time leading up to
the financial crisis. (MBS-GOLDMAN/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Daniel Wiessner, 400 words)
MARKETS
Wall St mixed as positive jobs data offsets bond rout
Wall Street mixed in choppy early trading as
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data led U.S. Treasuries to trim
gains, giving the markets some relief from the rout in global
bond markets. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 2), updates through
day, 398 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), updates through day, 805 words
Fed wary of bond 'cliff,' plans cautious cuts to portfolio
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - The Federal Reserve is sketching
out plans to prevent an abrupt contraction in its massive
balance sheet next year, when some $500 billion in bonds expire
and risk disrupting markets and the U.S. economic recovery.
(USA-FED/PORTFOLIO, moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir,
800 words)
UK markets bet on election gyrations, calm for now
LONDON- The cost of protection against overnight swings in
the British pound jumps to its highest in five years as Britons
headed to vote in the most unpredictable general election for
decades. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/MARKETS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1430
GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Anirban Nag, 550 words)
ENERGY
Gas prices or economy, experts disagree on what drives U.S.
demand
NEW YORK - Americans hit the road in record numbers this
winter, reigniting a long debate that may determine whether
global oil markets hold steady or tumble anew. But many
economists and academics are split on whether prices matter when
it comes to gasoline demand. (USA-GASOLINE/DEMAND (ANALYSIS),
moved, By Jarrett Renshaw, 826 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/(UPDATE 7), updates through day, 272 words)
INSIGHT
Safety switches may redeem potent CAR T cancer therapies
NEW YORK - New therapies that clinical data show can
eliminate blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma in 40
percent to 90 percent of patients may have to be genetically
modified to include a switch that shields healthy cells from
attack. (CANCER-SWITCHES/ (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC, TV), moved, by
Ransdell Pierson, 1,130 words)
+ See also:
- CANCER-SWITCHES/ (FACTBOX), moved, 335 words
ECONOMY
U.S. jobless claims hold near 15-year low
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits holds near 15-year low in sign the labor
market continues to strengthen despite moderate economic growth.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by
Lucia Mutikani, 550 words)
Dogs, guns and weddings help U.S. investors take economy's
pulse
When Kim Forrest attends dog shows, she is there not just
for her two wirehaired pointing griffons. She is also doing
research for her day job as a portfolio manager and equity
analyst. Forrest, who works for the Pittsburgh-based Fort Pitt
Capital Group, believes participation in dog shows is as middle
class as it gets and as such is a great economic
gauge.(USA-ECONOMY/INDICATORS, moved, By Jessica Toonkel, 772
words)
World food prices fall to near 5-year low in April - UN FAO
ROME - Global food prices fell in April to their lowest
since June 2010, as dairy led most commodities down, the United
Nations food agency says. (GLOBAL-OMY/FOOD (UPDATE 1), moved,
230 words)
COMPANIES
Priceline profit slightly up, expects slower growth in
second quarter
The Priceline Group Inc reports first-quarter profit that
was up slightly from a year ago, but expects growth to slow in
the second quarter as weak foreign currencies relative to the
U.S. dollar crimp its sales. (PRICELINE GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), expect at 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Jeffrey Dastin, 380
words)
Alibaba revenue beats estimates, CEO Lu to step down
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's quarterly revenue rose 45
percent, beating analysts' expectations, as the Chinese
e-commerce company reported a jump in gross merchandise volume.
(ALIBABA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by John Ruwitch
and Paul Carsten, 400 words)
Lumber Liquidators to suspend sales of Chinese laminate
flooring
Hardwood retailer Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc says it
will suspend sales of all laminate flooring sourced from China,
following allegations that the products contain excessive levels
of cancer-causing formaldehyde. (LUMBER LIQUIDATE-CHINA/ (UPDATE
3), moved, By Siddharth Cavale, 340 words)
Bombardier to list rail unit; business jet stumbles
Bombardier Inc outlines plans to list a minority stake in
its rail unit, as it reports a quarterly profit that topped
market expectations while warning it will cut production of its
profitable Global business jets. (BOMBARDIER-IPO/ (UPDATE 4),
moved, By Allison Martell and Sneha Banerjee, 484 words)
Kate Spade Posts slowest sales growth in 7 quarters on fewer
promotions
Handbag maker Kate Spade & Co reports its slowest sales
growth in seven quarters and warns that same-store sales growth
could slow this year as it cuts back on promotions in North
America. (KATE SPADE & CO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 393 words)
Orbitz reports 1st-qtr loss; revenues miss estimates
Orbitz Worldwide Inc reports a quarterly loss, missing
analysts' expectations of a profit as a rise in fraudulent
transactions added to costs. (ORBITZ WORLDWIDE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, By Jeffrey Dastin, 212 words)
J&J to consult ethicists on requests for experimental drugs
NEW YORK - Johnson & Johnson will become the first
pharmaceutical company to formally seek advice from outside
medical ethicists on "compassionate use" requests, in which
desperate patients ask drugmakers to let them take an
experimental medication. (JOHNSON&JOHNSON-ETHICS/, moved, By
Sharon Begley, 412 words)