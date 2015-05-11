Editor: Alden Bentley +646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Some U.S. oil drillers see more output, but not by much

At least half a dozen U.S.-focused energy firms say they will pump more oil and gas this year than initially expected, adding to a sense that eager drillers are quickly pivoting from months of retrenchment toward renewed growth. (USA-OIL/PRODUCTION (ANALYSIS), moved, By Jonathan Leff, 721 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-CRUDE/IMPORTS, moved, by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Henning Gloystein, 565 words

MARKETS

Wall St mixed at open; energy shares fall

U.S. stock indexes mixed after Friday's jobs report showed the U.S. economy was picking up steam, but energy shares fell as crude prices slipped on signs that U.S. shale oil production was recovering. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 2), updates through day, 433 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), updates through day, 615 words

ECONOMY

Greece wants progress noted, but still no deal on reforms

BRUSSELS - Greece demands that euro zone finance ministers acknowledge progress in fraught negotiations on a cash-for-reform deal, hoping to unlock short-term borrowing to ease its acute financing crunch. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 1, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Renee Maltezou and Paul Taylor, 555 words)

COMPANIES

Citigroup says could plead guilty to settle forex probe

NEW YORK - Citigroup Inc says it could plead guilty to an antitrust charge to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice investigation of its dealings in foreign exchange markets. (CITIGROUP-CURRENCY/LITIGATION (UPDATE 1), moved, 191 words)

Noble Energy to buy Rosetta Resources for about $2 bln

Oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy Inc says it will acquire Rosetta Resources Inc for about $2 billion in stock, highlighting a consolidation being driven by a steep fall in global oil prices. (ROSETTA RESOURCE-M&A/NOBLE ENERGY (UPDATE 3), expect by 1600 GMT/noon ET, By Shubhankar Chakravorty, 395 words)

Exor to sell Cushman & Wakefield to DTZ in a $2 bln deal

MILAN - Italy's Agnelli family has agreed to sell real estate services group Cushman & Wakefield to DTZ in a deal that values the U.S.-based firm at around $2 billion. (CUSHMAN&WAKEFIELD-M&A/DTZ (UPDATE 2), moved, 325 words)

Dish revenue rises as it earns more per pay-TV user

Dish Network Corp reports a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more per user in its core pay-TV business, making up for a fall in subscribers. (DISH NETWORK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Hunt for AIDS cure accelerates as GSK and U.S. experts link up

LONDON - Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, which decided last week to retain rather than float off its HIV drugs business, is to collaborate with U.S. scientists in developing a cure for AIDS. (HEALTH-AIDS/CURE-GSK, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 390 words)

Comcast names Carlyle Group's Michael Cavanagh CFO

Comcast Corp names Michael Cavanagh chief financial officer to replace Michael Angelakis, who moves on to head the cable operator's new investment arm. (COMCAST-CFO/ (UPDATE 2), expect shortly, 120 words)

Dean Foods profit beats estimates as raw milk costs fall

Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. milk processor, reports a better-than-expected quarterly profit as the company did not pass on the benefits of falling milk prices to consumers. (DEANFOODS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 311 words)

T Rowe's challenge to Dell deal may fuel critics of "appraisal"

WILMINGTON, Del. - A increasingly popular tactic used by hedge funds to extract more money from buyouts could face a major courtroom test on Monday, when T Rowe Price may argue that it should be paid a higher price for the 2013 acquisition of Dell Inc, using a tactic known as "appraisal," which is reserved for investors who oppose a buy-out. (DELL-T ROWE PRICE/, moved, 750 words)