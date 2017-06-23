Editor: Dan Grebler +1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Western tech firms bow to Russian demands to share cyber secrets

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP, are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found. (USA-RUSSIA/TECH (UPDATE 1, INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Joel Schectman, Dustin Volz and Jack Stubbs, 1,513 words)

Ford China move raises new cloud on Mexican carmaking horizon

MEXICO CITY - A second u-turn this year by Ford Motor Co in Mexico has raised the specter of Chinese competition for local carmaking, adding to pressure on the industry after repeated threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to saddle it with punitive tariffs. (FORD MOTOR-MEXICO/ (moving shortly), by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Dave Graham, 690 words)

U.S. new home sales rise, median price surges to record high

WASHINGTON - New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Lindsay Dunsmuir, 350 words)

MARKETS

Stocks advance as dollar fall boosts oil

NEW YORK - World stocks advance and are poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Chuck Mikolajczak, 475 words)

Oil crawls up as dollar rises, but down for a fifth week in a row on glut

NEW YORK - Oil rises less than 30 cents above its near 10-month lows of early in the week, boosted by a weak dollar but still down about 4 percent for the week because of an unrelenting global crude glut. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE X), expect by 1600 GMT/1200 ET, by Scott Disavino, 400 words)

Treasury yields inch higher; Fed speakers in focus

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged higher on Friday as investors waited on Federal Reserve speakers for any new indications on when the U.S. central bank is likely to next raise interest rates, after inflation concerns this week sent the yield curve to almost 10-year lows. (USA-BONDS/ (moved), by Karen Brettell, 335 words)

Reuters quarterly money market rates and bond yields poll

Reuters has surveyed more than 60 fixed income strategists on the outlook for money market rates and bond yields in the U.S., Britain, euro zone, Japan, Canada and Australia. (MARKETS-BONDS/POLL, moved, by Hari Kishan and Rahul Karunakar, 700 words)

ECONOMY

Canada inflation rate cools in May, making July rate hike less likely

OTTAWA - Canada's annual inflation rate cooled more than expected in May, moving it further away from the Bank of Canada's target and reducing the odds of an interest rate hike next month. (CANADA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leah Schnurr, 401 words)

Report says EU firms face higher banking bills after Brexit

LONDON - A report has concluded that a so-called hard Brexit could cost banks up to 35 billion euros ($39 billion) and European customers were being overly optimistic if they thought lenders would pick up the bill, an industry source says. (BRITAIN-EU/BANKS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Huw Jones, 443 words)

Brazil farm minister heads to U.S. over fresh beef ban

SAO PAULO - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi travels to the United States to fight a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef, which weighed on shares of meatpackers due to renewed concerns over the industry's image. (USA-BRAZIL/BEEF (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Roberto Samora and Bruno Federowski, 430 words)

COMPANIES

BlackBerry misses forecasts as services sales fall

BlackBerry Ltd reports first-quarter sales that missed analysts' forecasts due to an unexpected drop in its high-margin software and professional services sales, sending its shares down more than 10 percent in early morning trade. (BLACKBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Narottam Medhora and Jim Finkle, 421 words)

British Airways applies to use Qatar planes, staff during cabin crew strike

LONDON - British Airways has applied to use Qatar Airways planes and crew to help the airline to fly all passengers to their destinations during planned strikes by some of its cabin staff next month. (IAG-BRITISHAIRWAYS/STRIKE moved, 358 words)

Uruguayan drugmaker taps Jefferies for bond, stock debut

SAO PAULO - The billionaire owners of Uruguay's Mega Pharma SA have hired Jefferies LLC to explore alternatives for Latin America's No. 4 pharmaceutical company, which could include debut bond and stock offerings, two people with knowledge of the matter say. (MEGA PHARMA-DEALS/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1, expect by noon, ET, by Tatiana Bautzer, 450 words)