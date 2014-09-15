Editor: Phil Berlowitz +1 646 223 6200
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Microsoft to buy Minecraft maker Mojang for $2.5 billion
STOCKHOLM - Microsoft Corp says it will acquire
Stockholm-based games developer Mojang and the company's wildly
popular Minecraft video game franchise for $2.5 billion. (MOJANG
M&A/MICROSOFT (UPDATE 2), expect by 1600 GMT / 12:00 p.m. ET, by
Mia Shanley, 700 words)
Apple receives record pre-orders for new iPhones
Apple Inc says it received a record four million first-day
pre-orders of its new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, meaning many
customers will have to wait until October for their new phones.
(APPLE-IPHONE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 328 words)
Autos weigh on U.S. factory output; outlook still upbeat
WASHINGTON - U.S. manufacturing output fell for the first
time in seven months in August, but the underlying trend remains
consistent with steadily rising factory activity. (USA-ECONOMY/
(WRAPUP 2), expect by 1600 GMT / 12:00 p.m. ET, by Lucia
Mutikani, 500 words)
Bankrate reveals SEC probe, says CFO resigns
Bankrate Inc, which runs financial information websites,
says U.S. regulators are investigating its financial reporting
during 2012 and that its chief financial officer of eight years
has resigned. The company says financial statements for fiscal
years 2011-2013 should not be relied upon, pending the
conclusion of an internal review. (BANKRATE-SEC/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 244 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
Poultry firms systematically feed low-dose antibiotics to
flocks
By Brian Grow and P.J. Huffstutter
ATLANTA/CHICAGO - Major U.S. poultry firms are administering
antibiotics to their flocks far more pervasively than regulators
realize, posing a potential risk to human health. Internal
records examined by Reuters reveal that some of the nation's
largest poultry producers routinely feed chickens an array of
antibiotics - not just when sickness strikes, but as a standard
practice over most of the birds' lives. (FARMACEUTICALS-CHICKEN/
(SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by Brian Grow and P.J. Huffstutter,
3,513 words)
MARKETS
Wall St falls, weighed by tech shares
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fall, dragged down by the tech sector
as investors make space in their portfolios for Alibaba's
planned debut later this week and biotech shares weigh further
on the Nasdaq. (MARKETS-USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Rodrigo Campos, 482 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX), moved, by Patrick Graham,
745 words
EXCLUSIVE
Apple medical trials shed light on how HealthKit will work
SAN FRANCISCO - Two prominent U.S. hospitals are preparing
to launch trials with diabetics and chronic disease patients
using Apple Inc's HealthKit, offering a glimpse of how the
iPhone maker's ambitious take on healthcare will work in
practice. (APPLE-HEALTH/ (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE, TV), moved, by
Christina Farr, 745 words)
COMPANIES
As U.S. farm cycle turns, tractor makers may hurt longer
than farmers
As farmers around the globe tighten their belts, the
companies that sell them tractors and harvesters, including
Deere & Co and CNH Industrial NV, are reporting lower sales.
While the companies insist the downturn will be short-lived,
there are signs that the slump may last longer than the
equipment makers are letting on. (USA-FARMING/EQUIPMENT-SALES
(PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 0500 GMT / 1:00 a.m. ET, by James B.
Kelleher, 900 words)
RadioShack CFO resigns; AlixPartners managing director named
interim CFO
Electronics retailer RadioShack Corp, teetering on the brink
of bankruptcy, says John Feray resigned as chief financial
officer, less than eight months after taking up the post. Holly
Etlin, a managing director of turnaround firm AlixPartners LLP,
will be the company's interim CFO. (RADIOSHACK-CFO/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 233 words)
Netflix will focus on ramping up in Europe over next year
PARIS - Netflix will focus on ramping up in six new European
markets in the next year, including France and Germany, before
taking the video streaming service to additional countries, its
chief executive says in an interview. (NETFLIX-FRANCE/ (UPDATE
1, PIX), moved, by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic, 796 words)
Canned tuna giant Thai Union Frozen to buy Norway's seafood
firm King Oscar
BANGKOK - Thai Union Frozen Products says it will buy
Norwegian seafood firm King Oscar for an undisclosed amount, the
latest acquisition by the world's largest producer of canned
tuna as it seeks to boost revenue. (KING OSCAR-M&A/THAI UNION
FROZEN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Khettiya Jittapong, 536 words)